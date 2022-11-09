Bearcats use second half surge to beat Chargers

by Scott Dcamp Sports Editor The Goodridge/Grygla Chargers looked like they were on their way to winning the Section 8 9-Man championship for the first time since 2012 after dominant first half. The Chargers led Kittson County Central Bearcats 14-0 after 24 minutes were in the books. The second half was a much different story, however, as the Bearcats scored 35 second half points en route to a 35-20 win to claim their second straight section championship and third since 2014 Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Fargo Dome in Fargo, N.D. The Chargers looked like the hungrier and overall better football team through one half of play. After forcing the Bearcats to punt on their opening drive, the Chargers pieced together a drive that took over nine minutes off the clock and it ended with a three-yard scoring run by Matt Busse. After a KCC three and out, the Chargers got the ball back at their own 45-yard line. The Chargers grinded out an 11-play, 55-yard drive that ended with quarterback Blake Rychlock connecting with Nelson on a 26-yard touchdown pass. The Rycholock to Nelson score came on a 4th and 11 play at the KCC 26-yard line. Rychlock passed to Busse for the two-point conversion. The Chargers had a chance to break the game open on the Bearcats’ next possession with a forced fumble and recovery at the KCC 41-yard line. The Chargers picked up one first down and gained a total of 10 yards on the possession before turning the ball over on downs. Both teams struggled to move the ball for the remainder of the half, with Chargers taking a 14-0 lead into the locker room. “The last words said in the locker room were that the Kittson County Central Bearcats will be coming out the second half aggressively and we could not give them any momentum to build on,” said Goodridge/Grygla Head Coach John Wilebski. “That is exactly what happened – three second-half Charger turnovers led to KCC touchdowns and the Goodridge-Grygla Chargers watched their chance at a 2022 State bid slip away 35-20 at the Fargo dome.” The Chargers got the ball to open the half with a chance to add to their lead. Instead, KCC sophomore linebacker Zander Anderson intercepted a Rychlock throw into the flat on a third and five at the 46 and ran all the way to the Charger 15-yard line. Four plays later, the Bearcats got on the board with on a three-yard run by Chisum Schmiedeberg. Schmiedeberg’s run snapped an 8-quarter shutout streak for Chargers. Isaac Folland, who does most of his damage in the trenches as a center and defensive tackle for the Bearcats, split the uprights on the extra point attempt to bring the Bearcats within seven of the Chargers. The Chargers put the ball on the ground two plays into the ensuing possession and the Bearcats recovered at the Charger 32-yard line. With momentum fully on their side, the Bearcats needed just five plays to tie the game as Schmiedeberg scored on a six-yard run and Folland six-yard run and Folland added the extra point. Following a Charger three and out, the Bearcats got the ball back and marched 69 yards on seven plays, with Schmiedeberg scoring on a six-yard run. Trailing for the first time, the Chargers appeared to be regaining their footing on the ensuing possession before things went from bad to worse. The Chargers picked up a first down for the first time in the second half. On the next play, Rychlock pitched the ball to Lewis Jones on a jet sweep. The ball hit Jones in the chest and deflected directly into the arms of Schmiedeberg who sprinted 40 yards untouched into the endzone to give the Bearcats a 27-14 lead. Folland’s extra point was no good. The Bearcats scored again on a three-yard run by Schmiedeberg with 3:54 left to play. Braden Faken passed to six-foot, six-inch tight end Kaden Vig for two to make it 35-14. The Chargers got on the board one final time as Rychlock connected with Jones on a 15-yard completion. The two-point play was no good. The loss to the Bearcats stings for the Chargers, especially for seniors Tre Alten, Dane Arveson, Matt Busse, Anthony Englund, Thor Henrickson, Elliot Philipp, Reece Sundberg and Kaylor Torgerson. “We have been playing so well and I was so proud of how our team gelled and got better each week,” Wilebski said. “To have this opportunity slip away was unfortunate. “This group of seniors are going to be missed. Hopefully there leadership and influence will be passed down to the underclassman on all the hard work dedication of this 2022 season.” Scoring 1234T GG 6 8 0 0 14 KCC 0 0 14 19 33 First Quarter GG - Matt Busse 3 yd run (pass failed) Second Quarter GG - Kehan Nelson 26 yd pass from Blake Rychlock (Rychlock to Busse) Third Quarter KCC - Chisum Schmiedeberg 3 yd run (Folland kick) KCC- Schmiedeberg 6 yd run (Folland kick) Fourth Quarter KCC - Schmiedeberg 6 yd run (Folland kick) KCC - Schmiedeberg 40 yd fumble return (kick missed) KCC - Schmiedeberg 1 yd run (Faken to Vig) GG - Lewis Jones 15 yd pass from Rychlock (pass failed) Individuals • Rushing - Matt Busse 13-45 yards, 1 touchdown; Lewis Jones 8-22; Blake Rychlock 11-21; Kehan Nelson 5-12. • Passing - Blake Rychlock 7-for-13 71 yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 interception; Lewis Jones 1-for-2 25 yds, • Receiving - Jones 4-28, touchdown; Nelson 1-26, touchdown; Torgerson 2-32. • Tackles - Lewis Jones 16, Elliot Philipp 10, Kehan Nelson 9, Blake Rychlock 8, Reece Sundberg 6, Tre Alten 5, Kaylor Torgerson 4, Anthony Englund 4, Matt Busse 4, Carson Rubischko 3. • Forced fumbles - Lewis Jones 1. • Fumble recoveries - Reece Sundberg 1.