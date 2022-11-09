ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma

Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
pokesreport.com

Over/Under: Five Thoughts on OSU's Game Against Iowa State

STILLWATER – We’ve started a new game-week series here at Pokes Report called Over/Under. It’ll be five topics with an over/under associated to them. You’ll then drop your predictions in the comments below on how you think they’ll turn out. Oklahoma State is looking to...
pokesreport.com

Welcome Home Cowboys! Key Match-Ups and Predictions for a Bounce Back Black Out

STILLWATER – Just two weeks ago Oklahoma State was ranked No. 8 in the country and was fresh off an impressive second half finish to beat Texas 41-34 inside Boone Pickens Stadium for Homecoming. The second half of the game was a battle with Oklahoma State seeing players drop and several taken to the training room. A couple came back out and re-entered the contest. It was a game that head coach Mike Gundy agreed was the gutsiest that he’d seen as head coach.
pokesreport.com

Tanner Brown Tabbed a Groza Award Semifinalist

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State kicker Tanner Brown was named one of 20 semifinalists for the 2022 Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award, which was announced Thursday by the Palm Beach County Sports Commission. Brown has been one of the best kickers in college football this season. A senior out of...
pokesreport.com

Pokes Report Podcast No. 41: Storme Warren

It’s time for another episode of the Pokes Report Podcast!. Brian and Zach had the opportunity to talk with one of the biggest names on the country music scene, Storme Warren. Warren is the host of SiriusXM show 'The Highway', as well as his podcast called 'Exit 209.'. They...
pokesreport.com

Sanders Strikes NIL Deal with Joes and Shares Shirt with Pete and Joe

STILLWATER – The line was out the side door and around the front of the building on Elm Street. Eskimo Joes was rocking with their first venture into NIL with Oklahoma State athletes. They picked a good one to start with Spencer Sanders. Eskimo Joes founder and CEO Stan Clark had a big smile on his face.
Ponca City News

Three area teams in playoff games

Body Tonkawa, Woodland and Newkirk will be in action Friday as the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association football playoffs get under way. Tonkawa finished second in District A-5 and will host Mounds, the third place team in District A-6. Woodland was third in District A-5 and will travel to Hartshorne, the No. 2 team in A-6. And Newkirk finished fourth in District 2A-1 and will make the trip to Jones to challenge the No. 1 team in District 2A-2.
madillrecord.net

Chickasaw Nation breaks ground in indoor waterpark

O K L A H O M A C I T Y – Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby, along with tribal, stateandOklahoma City leaders, participated today in the official groundbreaking ceremony for OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark. Situated along the Oklahoma River near downtown Oklahoma City and adjacent to...
KTUL

Oklahoma's first cat café expected to open in OKC in 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma's first cat café is expected to open next year. The don't stress meowt - Cat Café announced on Facebook that, after an eight-month-long process, it has obtained its permits from the city and expects construction to be completed by the end of 2022.
