Oklahoma Signing Day roundup: Edmond North girls basketball standout officially headed to North Carolina State
By Michael Kinney Photo of Edmond North's Laci Steele EDMOND - Laci Steele just sat there waiting for her turn. The Edmond North basketball standout was decked out in a red sweater and surrounded by photos, streamers and balloons while listening to her long-time coach, Pete Papahronis, ...
Watch: Snow Covers Football Field In Midwest City On Nov. 11
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. - Oklahoma is getting a round of snow! People attending a football game for Lawton MacArthur and Carl Albert in Midwest City captured the snowfall. It started with just a few flakes, but it wasn't long before the entire field was completely covered in snow!
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma
Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State Official Game Thread, Live Updates and Discussion
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State (6-3 overall, 3-3 Big 12) is set to host Iowa State (4-5 overall, 1-5 Big 12) as the Cowboys look to bounce back from two-straight losses. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPNU. Be sure to join in on...
Which Texas And Oklahoma Towns Are Really Route 66 Ghost Towns?
I grew up and around Route 66. It's always been a part of my life, it seems. I've spent a lot of time flying up and down portions of the old Mother Road. So when I see lists of ghost towns on Route 66, I take an interest. Reading through...
pokesreport.com
Over/Under: Five Thoughts on OSU's Game Against Iowa State
STILLWATER – We’ve started a new game-week series here at Pokes Report called Over/Under. It’ll be five topics with an over/under associated to them. You’ll then drop your predictions in the comments below on how you think they’ll turn out. Oklahoma State is looking to...
pokesreport.com
Welcome Home Cowboys! Key Match-Ups and Predictions for a Bounce Back Black Out
STILLWATER – Just two weeks ago Oklahoma State was ranked No. 8 in the country and was fresh off an impressive second half finish to beat Texas 41-34 inside Boone Pickens Stadium for Homecoming. The second half of the game was a battle with Oklahoma State seeing players drop and several taken to the training room. A couple came back out and re-entered the contest. It was a game that head coach Mike Gundy agreed was the gutsiest that he’d seen as head coach.
pokesreport.com
Tanner Brown Tabbed a Groza Award Semifinalist
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State kicker Tanner Brown was named one of 20 semifinalists for the 2022 Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award, which was announced Thursday by the Palm Beach County Sports Commission. Brown has been one of the best kickers in college football this season. A senior out of...
News On 6
Stretch Of Highway 51 To Be Named After Late Oklahoma State Booster T. Boone Pickens
A highway will be named after late Oklahoma State booster T. Boone Pickens on Friday. The ceremony is set to begin at 3 p.m. at the Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater. State lawmakers designated a stretch of Highway 51 in his honor earlier this year during a legislative session.
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State Struggles Late and Falls 61-60 to Southern Illinois
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State struggled to hit shots down the stretch as they lose to Southern Illinois, 61-60. The Cowboys failed to hit a field goal in the final four minutes of the game, falling to 1-1 on the season. SIU cut the Pokes’ lead to just one point,...
pokesreport.com
Pokes Report Podcast No. 41: Storme Warren
It’s time for another episode of the Pokes Report Podcast!. Brian and Zach had the opportunity to talk with one of the biggest names on the country music scene, Storme Warren. Warren is the host of SiriusXM show 'The Highway', as well as his podcast called 'Exit 209.'. They...
pokesreport.com
Sanders Strikes NIL Deal with Joes and Shares Shirt with Pete and Joe
STILLWATER – The line was out the side door and around the front of the building on Elm Street. Eskimo Joes was rocking with their first venture into NIL with Oklahoma State athletes. They picked a good one to start with Spencer Sanders. Eskimo Joes founder and CEO Stan Clark had a big smile on his face.
Ponca City News
Three area teams in playoff games
Body Tonkawa, Woodland and Newkirk will be in action Friday as the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association football playoffs get under way. Tonkawa finished second in District A-5 and will host Mounds, the third place team in District A-6. Woodland was third in District A-5 and will travel to Hartshorne, the No. 2 team in A-6. And Newkirk finished fourth in District 2A-1 and will make the trip to Jones to challenge the No. 1 team in District 2A-2.
KOCO
Veterans from Oklahoma's 39 Native tribes are invited to participate in history-making project
OKLAHOMA CITY — Veterans from Oklahoma's 39 Native tribes were involved in a history-making project Friday at Oklahoma City's First Americans Museum. The event gave the service members the opportunity to be added to an interactive database featured in the OKLA HOMMA Tribal Nations Gallery. The museum invited veterans...
wsop.com
THE RUTURN TO CHOCTAW HAS SEEN FIVE PLAYERS SECURE GOLD FOR THE FIRST TIME
Durant, Oklahoma (10 November 2022) - The World Series of Poker Circuit is back at Choctaw for the second time this Circuit season, with 16 gold rings awarded between November 1st - 13th. Action kicked-off just a day after all hallows eve, as ten players have already claimed gold, with...
Portion of Highway 51 to be dedicated to Boone Pickens
Boone Pickens Memorial Highway will be dedicated to the late Oklahoma philanthropist Friday, Nov. 11.
madillrecord.net
Chickasaw Nation breaks ground in indoor waterpark
O K L A H O M A C I T Y – Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby, along with tribal, stateandOklahoma City leaders, participated today in the official groundbreaking ceremony for OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark. Situated along the Oklahoma River near downtown Oklahoma City and adjacent to...
KTUL
Oklahoma's first cat café expected to open in OKC in 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma's first cat café is expected to open next year. The don't stress meowt - Cat Café announced on Facebook that, after an eight-month-long process, it has obtained its permits from the city and expects construction to be completed by the end of 2022.
Two ‘Salad and Go’ restaurants to open in Oklahoma City
If you are trying to stay healthy this holiday season, two new restaurants are opening in Oklahoma City that specialize in fresh salads.
Chef Gordon Ramsay Makes Changes to Restaurant in Oklahoma City, OK.
Earlier this summer back in May it was announced that the one and only Chef Gordon Ramsay would be opening a restaurant in Oklahoma City, OK. I don't know about you but I've got that entirely too damned excited, about to piss myself kind of feeling going on. Being a HUGE FAN of Chef Ramsay I can't wait!
