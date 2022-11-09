A downtown performance venue will start another chapter as it opens up tonight for the first of a ten-show series. The Indiana Theater will reopen tonight after undergoing renovations to host Joe Grushecky and the House Rockers with special guest Gene The Werewolf tonight with the show starting at 6:00 PM. This marks the first event since the venue was used as a worship space for some churches. Tonight’s concert will be the first of a ten concert series at the Indiana Theater. Charles Olson is one of the organizers behind the concert series and said that he is leaning into his Pittsburgh Rock connections to book the first few acts.

INDIANA, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO