FIA Tech welcomes Debby Planer as vice president, head of connectivity
FIA Tech welcomes Debby Planer as vice president, head of connectivity. Technology subsidiary of FIA, FIA Tech has appointed Debby Planer to the newly created role of vice president, head of connectivity. Based in New York, Planer will report to chief technology officer Yossi Leon. Planer will lead the team...
At least $1bn in investor assets missing after FTX collapse – reports
Sources tell Reuters funds were part of $10bn founder Sam Bankman-Fried transferred to his hedge fund
DLT will bring major efficiencies to global derivatives markets, according to new Acuiti report
DLT will bring major efficiencies to global derivatives markets, according to new Acuiti report. Distributed ledger technology (DLT) will bring significant efficiencies to global derivatives markets, but it is not a panacea for all processes, a new report by Acuiti has found. The report entitled “DLT in Derivatives: Crypto innovation,...
US direct lending market to grow, according to Ocorian research
US direct lending market to grow, according to Ocorian research. 59 per cent of capital markets executives expect growth in the US direct lending market over the next 18 months, according to recent research by service provider Ocorian. Only 1 per cent expect loan volumes to remain stagnant. Within the...
ION expands and rebrands XTP suite
Software provider ION has expanded its XTP cleared derivatives platform with the addition of JANUS, a risk management solution, and Clarus CHARM, an analytics solution. Theannouncement is in line with ION’s goal to simplify operations through workflow automation technology. The two new solutions contribute to XTP’s front-to-back offerings, which provide real-time data insights to clients.
BNP Paribas appoints Franck Delbes as CEO of Manaos
BNP Paribas appoints Franck Delbes as CEO of Manaos. BNP Paribas Security Services has appointed Franck Delbes as CEO of Manaos, replacing interim CEO Philippe Ruault. Delbes will be responsible for spearheading Manaos’ continued development of ESG and fund data services for institutional investors. Manaos is an investment services...
