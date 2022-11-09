FEMA officials visit TRF

City infrastructure was damaged after a snowstorm April 13, and rain and flooding 10 days later. There was considerable damage to the ramp, and metal railings that provides citizens an opportunity to fish just below the dam in Thief River Falls. Federal Emergency Management Agency officials have conducted site inspections, and the city is hoping that it can receive compensation for work to repair several parks in the community. (Photo by Editor David Hill)

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has conducted site inspections in Thief River Falls. Public Works Director Travis Giffen provided an update on the inspections to the Thief River Falls City Council at its meeting Tuesday, Nov. 1. City infrastructure was damaged after a snowstorm April 13 and rain and flooding 10 days later. On the day of the council meeting, one team toured Red Robe Park, Boy Scout Park, Elks Park and Hartz Park. Giffen referred to the tour as a “capture of the damage” and the city’s plans to fix the areas. The city is requesting mitigation for the three former parks. Regarding the latter park, Giffen said there has been some sediment buildup and there is a possibility that the city may skim the sediment and remove the topsoil there. The team also toured repairs made to a handicapped-accessible ramp that provides access to the fishing landing at the dam. The slope was affected by the high water, leading the ramp to no longer be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Giffen said the ramp has been stabilized, but more work needs to be done on the ramp. He added that the work seemed to be acceptable to FEMA, which may reimburse the city for its costs. Another FEMA crew was expected to tour three sites at the dam two days after the council meeting. These inspections are among many steps in the process to receive funding assistance from FEMA.The project cost $1,830.148.73. Of that amount, assessments totalled $757,826.77. As a result, the general city cost is $1,072,321.96. After holding a second reading, the council adopted an amendment to the Flood Plain District. The amendment ensures that the city continues to comply with National Flood Insurance Program standards, including the adoption of effective Flood Insurance Rate Map and Flood Insurance Study report. At a previous council meeting, city consultant Mark Borseth said the amended ordinance continues to prohibit building in the floodplain. It also continues to allow existing structures, mailboxes, signs and parks. Roadways may also be located in the floodplain if they can be closed like the roadway at Hartz Park during times of flooding. The floodplain maps were also updated and fewer city properties are in the floodplain. The council had previously held a first reading related to the amended ordinance.The temporary license was issued for the business to serve alcohol Monday, Nov. 7, from 2 to 8 p.m., at Tonnabells.The large pile didn’t include paperwork pertaining to the city’s budget process, which would have included considerably more pieces of paper. He referred to the additional risk to the city regarding the information contained in the paperwork. Lorenson noted the city has spent a considerable amount of money on iPads and CivicPlus computer software. He indicated that it also utilizes Microsoft Teams.A Committee of the Whole meeting will be held afterward.