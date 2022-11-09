FEMA officials visit TRF

Related
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON PUBLIC WORKS ADVISES PUBLIC ABOUT COMING SNOWSTORM
With the coming snowstorm, the Crookston Public Works Department is ready for another winter and more storms in the coming months and is starting with tomorrow’s winter storm. With the forecast calling for potentially over a foot of snow over the next two days, Public Works is asking residents...
trfradio.com
Local Election Results From Tuesday Included Many Contested Races
In Pennington County the race for sheriff was won by Seth Vettleson with 67.6%. David Olson received 32.1%. Pennington County Commissioner District 4 results were very close. Roy Sourdif edged Darryl Tveitbakk by 2 votes. The Thief River Falls City Council races saw Megan Bourne defeat Curtis Howe for the...
valleynewslive.com
City of East Grand Forks Declaring a Snow Emergency
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The City of East Grand Forks says it is declaring a Snow Emergency. The city says the emergency will take effect at midnight on Friday, November 11th and will remain in effect until all streets have been cleared. During a snow emergency...
lptv.org
Fosston Doctor Recognized by MN Department of Health for Lifetime Work
The Minnesota Department of Health and its partners recently announced the 2022 Rural Health Awards winners, and a local Fosston doctor is one of the recipients. Dr. Wesley Ofstedal is one of three honorees for this year’s Rural Health Awards. He will receive the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award from the MN Department of Health. According to the Department of Health, the Rural Health Awards recognize “dedicated health care professionals who have made significant contributions to the health and well-being of their rural communities.” The announcement of this year’s winners was made this morning in time for National Rural Health Day, which is November 17.
Eye Popping Snowfall Totals for North Dakota, NW Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service is reporting some really big snowfall totals for central North Dakota into Northwestern Minnesota. The first snowstorm of the season produced a Blizzard Warning for much of that area on Wednesday and Thursday. The National Weather Service says Bismarck has had 24...
Dangerous travel in North Dakota, Minnesota as blizzard rages
An early-season snowstorm is walloping North Dakota and Minnesota and the travel conditions are rapidly deteriorating as the powerful system spins from southwest to northeast Thursday-Friday. Roads in North Dakota were terrible pre-dawn Thursday in places like Bismarck, while other locations further northeast, like Grand Forks into northwestern Minnesota, are...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
I-29 closed between Grand Forks, Fargo due to Winter Weather
(Fargo, ND) -- It didn't take long for I-29 to get bad enough for officials to shut it down. The North Dakota Department of Transportation says the highway from Grand Forks to Fargo is closed as blowing snow, freezing rain, and more severe winter weather rolls through the area. The...
Times-Online
Guess who’s getting a winter storm Wednesday?
There’s a whisper on the wind that bad weather’s on its way, and the National Weather Service in Grand Forks confirms: Valley City and the surrounding region should brace itself for six inches of snow, possibly a full foot, courtesy of a Colorado low winter storm that’ll be descending upon us Wednesday night, into Thursday and Friday.
kroxam.com
POLK COUNTY SHERIFF RESPONDS TO HOUSE FIRE IN RURAL WARREN
On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at approximately 6:57 a.m., The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was called to the residence of 35202 120th ST NW in rural Warren for a single-story house fire. Deputies arrived on the scene and noticed the home was engulfed in flames. The homeowner was notified, and it was confirmed there were no occupants inside at this time.
kvrr.com
House Catches Fire In Rural Warren, Minnesota
POLK CO., Minn. (KVRR) — A house is lost in a fire in rural Warren, Minnesota. Polk County Sheriff’s office got the call to the property just before 7 a.m. Deputies arrived on scene to find the single-story house fully engulfed in flames. They say the homeowner was...
John Dyrseth, 75
Modesto, CA - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John Dyrseth of Modesto, California, on October 3, 2022 at the age of 75. Born
Goodridge School District plans for the future
The Goodridge School Board recently started the process of creating a long-range facilities plan for the Goodridge Public School District. The School
Revenues and expenses in school district continue trend in the wrong direction
by David Hill Editor Revenues and expenses continue to go in the wrong direction. Monday, Oct. 24, Tanya Mons
trfradio.com
Slushy Road Blamed for Single Vehicle Accident in Pennington County
A “slushy road” caused a vehicle to tip on its side Wednesday in Thief River Falls. According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Antony E. Rivera Cook of Burnsville lost control of the 2018 ISU he was driving at 400th Avenue and 140th Street Northeast. The vehicle reportedly entered the ditch and tipped. No injuries reported.
Nichole Holt, 43
Red Lake Falls - Nichole Marie Holt, 43, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Sandford Hospital, Fargo, ND, after a long battle with cancer. O
Mark Thompson, 59
McIntosh - Mark Thompson, age 59, of McIntosh, passed away on November 3, 2022, after a courageous battle with ALS, at Essentia Hospital in Fargo, ND.
Clayton Larson, 100
Plummer - Clayton M. Larson of Plummer, who spent most of his life farming in Northern Minnesota, died on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at the Villa St.
Whiplash: TRF Public Safety/Liquor Committee recommends sole fire chief
by April Scheinoha Reporter Members of the Thief River Falls Fire Department received a tongue-lashing from two
Steven Espeseth, 70
Fosston - Steven John Espeseth, 70, passed away October 22, 2022, of natural causes in Fosston. Steven was born August 4, 1952, in Petersburg, Alaska
KNOX News Radio
Man arrested after pursuit from GF to EGF
Police have arrested a man on multiple charges after leading authorities on a chase from Grand Forks to East Grand Forks. Grand Forks officers were sent to the 32nd Avenue South Walmart on a report of a vehicle driving on the sidewalk, then entering the parking lot. As officers were...
Thief River Falls Times
