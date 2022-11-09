ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Dining at New Restaurant Macanda is Not Worth the Dollars

Macanda, a new restaurant on Lake Minnetonka that serves “an eclectic mix of global flavors in a traditional Mexican structure,” didn’t disappoint. However, after seeing the sizable check, I realized the dinner didn’t match the restaurant’s high prices. If you are looking for a lively...
MINNETONKA, MN
Taylor, Laura & Tara

REAL ESTATE IS A GREAT WEALTH BUILDING TOOL New On Broadway Avenue you will see the Edina Realty Sign. Laura Deslauriers (Agent), Taylor Onken (Agent) and Tara Onken (Managing Broker) have opened the doors for easier access to themselves and their services for SW Minnesota. Laura owns the building at 2551 Broadway and until recently was under the ReMax umbrella and worked with Kathy Engler, whom…
EDINA, MN
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State

Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Minnesota bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
MINNESOTA STATE
NEXT Weather Alert: Snow showers northern Minnesota, temperatures drop across state

MINNEAPOLIS -- A NEXT Weather Alert issued Thursday continues into Friday as temperatures continue to drop around the state and snow showers the north.Winter weather advisories are still in effect for northern Minnesota through noon Friday as snow will start to taper off. Travel up north is expected to be difficult due to low visibility, blowing snow and slippery conditions.According to reports from the National Weather Service, Malung, Minnesota saw 11 inches of snow. Other areas in the northwestern part of the state, like Roseau, saw reports of 7.5 to 11 inches of snow.A little further south in Bemidji, WCCO...
MINNESOTA STATE
2022 RAVE Awards

Work representing nearly every possible style has helped Twin Cities architects take the local design scene to exciting new levels time and time again. And while our architects’ work is wide-ranging, it’s also far-reaching, stretching beyond our state both near (the North Dakota prairie) and far (the Oregon coast). No matter the design or distance from home, their projects prove that sustainability, character, and comfort can remain central. Mpls.St.Paul Home & Design celebrates these architects’ rich contributions with the 19th annual Residential Architects Vision & Excellence (RAVE) Awards.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Crews respond to fire at Twin Cities Dairy Queen

Firefighters in Chaska put out a fire inside a Dairy Queen Grill & Chill early Wednesday morning. The fire department said they were alerted of the fire off Highway 41 around 5 a.m. It took firefighters about 30 minutes to get the fire under control. Fire crews from Victoria, Chanhassen,...
CHASKA, MN
1 dead in White Bear Lake crash

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — Officials are investigating after a man was killed in a rollover crash Friday night on the ramp from White Bear Avenue North to westbound Interstate 694 in White Bear Lake. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred just after 9 p.m. when...
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
Stolen ashes of newborn returned to mother

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) - A Minnesota woman reunited with the ashes of her infant daughter after they were stolen from her car. Jennifer Rucci lost her newborn daughter several years ago. She recently had lost her again when someone stole the baby’s ashes from her car, but the priceless memento has...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Only One Minnesota City List Of Wealthiest Zip Codes

There is one Minnesota city that made the list of Top 50 Wealthiest Zip Codes In The United States. Chances are if you live here you know it. When I lived in Minnesota it is safe to say none of the neighborhoods where I resided were anywhere close to making this list.
MINNESOTA STATE
How did Minnesota sports teams get their colors?

MINNEAPOLIS – With the Minnesota Vikings record of 7-1, lots of fans are buying into the purple and gold this season. But why those colors?In fact, how did any of Minnesota's pro sports teams get their maroons, red, blues and greens? For the Vikings' purple and gold, it all started with former Vikings General Manager Bert Rose. He thought purple was bold, and gold was a nod to the state's Scandinavian roots. However, those are also the colors of the University of Washington, where Rose went to college.Did you know the Minnesota Wild's official colors are Iron Range Red, Forest Green,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

