Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (October 28)
Hold the front page! We’ve upped our usual seven streaming recommendations to eight this week, such is the frequency with which Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and the rest are dropping new movies and TV shows for viewers to enjoy. It’s a prolific few days on Netflix, in particular,...
theplaylist.net
Steven Spielberg Thinks The COVID-19 Pandemic Streamers Caused Streamers Like HBO Max To “Throw Some Of My Best Filmmaker Friends Under The Bus”
Steven Spielberg‘s latest movie, “The Fabelmans,” is all about the power of film and the theatrical experience. But in a new interview with The New York Times in the leadup to the film’s release, Spielberg argued the magic of moviegoing took a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Warner Bros. and HBO Max are to blame.
The Fabelmans: release date, trailer, reviews, and everything we know about the Steven Spielberg movie
The Fabelmans is a semi-autobiographical movie from Steven Spielberg. Here is everything we know about the director’s latest.
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor Dennis Weaver’s Chester Had an Easter Egg in Steven Spielberg’s ‘Duel’
'Gunsmoke' actor Dennis Weaver played Chester for a staggering 9 seasons before moving onto other projects, such as Steven Spielberg's 'Duel.' The character got his own Easter egg.
John Wayne Hated His Movies Where He Had to Look Like Western Legend Ken Maynard
Actor John Wayne once explained why he hated dressing up to look like Ken Maynard in some of his early B-movies.
James Gunn Promises a ‘New’ DC Movie and TV Universe
Strange but true: The guy in charge of the world of DC movies (along with producer Peter Safran) is James Gunn, the writer and director of such movies as Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad. Gunn and Safran are now the CEOs of DC Studios — and the first men to hold those titles — and so they are beginning the process of reshaping the DC Cinematic Universe.
Will There Be a ‘Black Panther 3’? Marvel Isn’t Sure Yet
You know how it goes: Marvel is as much about what is coming up in the ever-expanding future than it is about what is currently in release in theaters or streaming on Disney+. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever isn’t even in theaters yet and people already want to know: Is there going to be a Black Panther 3? And if so, when will it come out? These questions are compounded by the fact that the franchise has already lost its first star, Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020 just before production on the sequel was to begin.
One Netflix Movie That’s Quietly Drumming Up Interest From Fans This Week
Netflix's new film is stirring up interest online, as it recently premiered one of its best and most important films yet.
nexttv.com
Prime Video Features Emily Blunt Western Series
Prime Video has released the western drama The English, with Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer. The limited series has six episodes. Hugo Blick created The English. Blunt portrays an English aristocrat named Lady Cornelia Locke and Spencer a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout called Eli Whipp. The pair comes together in 1890 middle America and encounters a violent landscape.
The best movies worth seeing in theaters right now, from 'Decision to Leave' to 'The Fabelmans'
Movie theaters are facing a lack of major tentpole releases, but there are still movies you should check out.
Steven Spielberg calls out HBO Max, accuses streaming service of throwing filmmakers 'under the bus'
Director Steven Spielberg called out HBO Max, accusing them of throwing filmmakers "under the bus." He was referring to Warner Bros. putting its 2021 movies on HBO Max and in theaters simultaneously. The "magic of being in a social situation with a bunch of strangers is a tonic," Spielberg told...
Jimmy Kimmel Will Host the 2023 Oscars
After several years of experimenting with the format — no hosts, groups of hosts — the Academy Awards is returning to its tried-and-true format of one host, typically a TV star or standup comedian. In this case it is a man who has hosted the Oscars before, Jimmy Kimmel Live! star Jimmy Kimmel.
11 Best New Shows on Netflix: November 2022’s Top Upcoming Series to Watch
Netflix is serving up plenty of delectable titles in their list of new content available this November that will make you feel thankful all month long. While it’s always hard to say goodbye to the titles leaving Netflix, you won’t be feeling down for long once you get a good look at the impressive array of Netflix Original series coming to the platform to take their place. With everything from brand new titles to long-awaited continuations of fan favorites, Netflix’s diverse and delightful November 2022 premieres are sure to have something for everyone.
How HBO Max Head of Originals Sarah Aubrey Is Using Her New ‘Marching Orders’ to Dive Deeper Into Fan-Favorite Warner Bros. Discovery IP
Sarah Aubrey definitely did not sign up for this. In early 2015, when she ended her producing partnership with filmmaker Peter Berg to join what was then Time Warner, she came in to help lead TNT, which fielded just a handful of original series a few nights a week. Today, as Aubrey looks around the company that is now Warner Bros. Discovery, TNT is a shadow of its former self. Every division head and most of the top managers across the company have been changed out — in some cases more than once — within the past four years. And her job has morphed from developing a...
Keanu Reeves and Ian McShane to Return In ‘John Wick’ Spinoff
It's difficult to imagine any film in the John Wick universe not featuring Keanu Reeves in a major role. Luckily, we don’t have to. He'll be back for the upcoming spinoff film, Ballerina. Ian McShane, who plays Winston in the series will also be appear in the spinoff. That being said, we don't really know exactly where in the continuity this film takes place, so things could get complicated.
How ‘Wakanda Forever’ Sets Up Marvel’s Phase Five
The following post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. After seven films and eight television shows, Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is complete. It ended with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which spins out of the events of the first Black Panther and a couple dozen other Marvel movies and series. It will inevitably lead to many more films and shows, some of which have already been announced, some of which we don’t even know about yet.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Is Certified Fresh
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has a whole lot riding on it, and according to critics, the filmmakers managed to pull it off. The film is sitting at a nice 86 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. As one of the last projects in the MCU's Phase 4, and a major sequel to a cultural landmark, expectations were high. While it's not quite as highly ranked as its predecessor, 86 percent is really nothing to sneeze at.
Best Classic Mystery Movies
The best classic mystery movies are those that have a twist at the end. They are not predictable, and they keep you guessing. Poster for the theatrical run of the 1941 American film The Maltese Falcon.By Vitagraph Inc., a Warner Bros. subsidiary at the time of publication. Public Domain, Wikimedia.
ETOnline.com
Fred Armisen Details His Transformation Into Uncle Fester for Netflix's 'Wednesday' (Exclusive)
Fred Armisen was nearly unrecognizable when he made his debut as Uncle Fester Addams in Netflix's Wednesday trailer. The Portlandia star steps into the iconic character for the upcoming series, a role that was previously made famous by Christopher Lloyd and Jackie Coogan. Armisen acknowledged his predecessor's performance in the...
7 best HBO Max movies to watch before they leave in November 2022
Each month, HBO Max loses a bunch of movies. Here are our top picks for what is leaving HBO Max
Northland FAN 106.5
Duluth, MN
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
497K+
Views
ABOUT
The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://northlandfan.com
Comments / 0