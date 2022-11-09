ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
theplaylist.net

Steven Spielberg Thinks The COVID-19 Pandemic Streamers Caused Streamers Like HBO Max To “Throw Some Of My Best Filmmaker Friends Under The Bus”

Steven Spielberg‘s latest movie, “The Fabelmans,” is all about the power of film and the theatrical experience. But in a new interview with The New York Times in the leadup to the film’s release, Spielberg argued the magic of moviegoing took a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Warner Bros. and HBO Max are to blame.
James Gunn Promises a ‘New’ DC Movie and TV Universe

Strange but true: The guy in charge of the world of DC movies (along with producer Peter Safran) is James Gunn, the writer and director of such movies as Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad. Gunn and Safran are now the CEOs of DC Studios — and the first men to hold those titles — and so they are beginning the process of reshaping the DC Cinematic Universe.
Will There Be a ‘Black Panther 3’? Marvel Isn’t Sure Yet

You know how it goes: Marvel is as much about what is coming up in the ever-expanding future than it is about what is currently in release in theaters or streaming on Disney+. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever isn’t even in theaters yet and people already want to know: Is there going to be a Black Panther 3? And if so, when will it come out? These questions are compounded by the fact that the franchise has already lost its first star, Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020 just before production on the sequel was to begin.
nexttv.com

Prime Video Features Emily Blunt Western Series

Prime Video has released the western drama The English, with Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer. The limited series has six episodes. Hugo Blick created The English. Blunt portrays an English aristocrat named Lady Cornelia Locke and Spencer a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout called Eli Whipp. The pair comes together in 1890 middle America and encounters a violent landscape.
Jimmy Kimmel Will Host the 2023 Oscars

After several years of experimenting with the format — no hosts, groups of hosts — the Academy Awards is returning to its tried-and-true format of one host, typically a TV star or standup comedian. In this case it is a man who has hosted the Oscars before, Jimmy Kimmel Live! star Jimmy Kimmel.
Decider.com

11 Best New Shows on Netflix: November 2022’s Top Upcoming Series to Watch

Netflix is serving up plenty of delectable titles in their list of new content available this November that will make you feel thankful all month long. While it’s always hard to say goodbye to the titles leaving Netflix, you won’t be feeling down for long once you get a good look at the impressive array of Netflix Original series coming to the platform to take their place. With everything from brand new titles to long-awaited continuations of fan favorites, Netflix’s diverse and delightful November 2022 premieres are sure to have something for everyone.
Variety

How HBO Max Head of Originals Sarah Aubrey Is Using Her New ‘Marching Orders’ to Dive Deeper Into Fan-Favorite Warner Bros. Discovery IP

Sarah Aubrey definitely did not sign up for this.  In early 2015, when she ended her producing partnership with filmmaker Peter Berg to join what was then Time Warner, she came in to help lead TNT, which fielded just a handful of original series a few nights a week.  Today, as Aubrey looks around the company that is now Warner Bros. Discovery, TNT is a shadow of its former self. Every division head and most of the top managers across the company have been changed out — in some cases more than once — within the past four years. And her job has morphed from developing a...
Keanu Reeves and Ian McShane to Return In ‘John Wick’ Spinoff

It's difficult to imagine any film in the John Wick universe not featuring Keanu Reeves in a major role. Luckily, we don’t have to. He'll be back for the upcoming spinoff film, Ballerina. Ian McShane, who plays Winston in the series will also be appear in the spinoff. That being said, we don't really know exactly where in the continuity this film takes place, so things could get complicated.
How ‘Wakanda Forever’ Sets Up Marvel’s Phase Five

The following post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. After seven films and eight television shows, Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is complete. It ended with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which spins out of the events of the first Black Panther and a couple dozen other Marvel movies and series. It will inevitably lead to many more films and shows, some of which have already been announced, some of which we don’t even know about yet.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Is Certified Fresh

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has a whole lot riding on it, and according to critics, the filmmakers managed to pull it off. The film is sitting at a nice 86 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. As one of the last projects in the MCU's Phase 4, and a major sequel to a cultural landmark, expectations were high. While it's not quite as highly ranked as its predecessor, 86 percent is really nothing to sneeze at.
Terry Mansfield

Best Classic Mystery Movies

The best classic mystery movies are those that have a twist at the end. They are not predictable, and they keep you guessing. Poster for the theatrical run of the 1941 American film The Maltese Falcon.By Vitagraph Inc., a Warner Bros. subsidiary at the time of publication. Public Domain, Wikimedia.
