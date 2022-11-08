Read full article on original website
Top 10 Week 10 Fantasy Takeaways
Bears QB Justin Fields, now a true fantasy stud, was one of two Justins to shine in Week 10.
Is Josh McDaniels’ job as Raiders coach still safe? It shouldn’t be after this bad loss
The Raiders’ latest losing streak has hit three.
Marconews.com
D'Onta Foreman lifts Carolina Panthers past Atlanta Falcons. Winners, losers from TNF game.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eleven days ago, the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers played one of the NFL's most thrilling games of the year. The back-and-forth, overtime affair in Atlanta included a Hail Mary, a costly excessive celebration penalty, missed kicks and a 37-34 Falcons victory. This one didn't necessarily...
Raiders Hit Rock Bottom, Booed of Field in Loss to Colts
The Las Vegas Raiders were booed off of their own field in a humiliating loss, 25-20 to the Indianapolis Colts
Marconews.com
Votes are in: Which NFL player gets our vote as the face of the league?
Election Day has come and gone in the United States with the votes in and tabulated ... though some races are still too close to call. In the spirit of voting, we asked our experts at USA TODAY Sports to weigh in on who would get their nod as the face of the NFL. While there is no ambiguity here or runoffs needed, it's interesting to note that voters raised points that went beyond the athletes' performance on the field and the hardware they're awarded.
After Bills win, Patrick Peterson assumes the chains from Kirko
Peterson snagged the game-clinching interception.
