Election Day has come and gone in the United States with the votes in and tabulated ... though some races are still too close to call. In the spirit of voting, we asked our experts at USA TODAY Sports to weigh in on who would get their nod as the face of the NFL. While there is no ambiguity here or runoffs needed, it's interesting to note that voters raised points that went beyond the athletes' performance on the field and the hardware they're awarded.

2 DAYS AGO