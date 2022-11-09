ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Aaron Carter fans harassing, scaring fiancée Melanie Martin at late star’s house

Aaron Carter’s fans have been harassing his on-again, off-again fiancée, Melanie Martin, since his death. Sources connected to Martin told TMZ Friday that she’s being harassed on social media by followers who not only blame her for loss of the “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)” singer but also wish death upon her. It appears the constant barrage of negativity has taken a toll on the model, as she deactivated her Instagram account. The outlet also claimed fans have been showing up outside of Carter’s Lancaster, Calif., home, where he was found dead in his bathtub at age 34 on Nov. 5, and walking...
Aaron Carter Admits He Was 'Always Suicidal' In His Incomplete Memoir, Which Will Be Released Posthumously

Not only was Aaron Carter working on a sitcom before his death, but he was telling his side of the story in a new memoir, which will now be released posthumously. The pop star, who was found dead on Saturday, November 5, in his California home, spent time with author Andy Symonds, where he discussed his past, his childhood, drug use and mental health. In the book, which will be released on November 15, Symonds spent three years interviewing Carter, who got candid about his struggles. "Making beats saved my life. I was always suicidal, especially through those years. I...
Aaron Carter Real Cause of Death: Nick Carter Finally Speaks Up, Says THIS Killed His Brother

Heartbroken Nick Carter addressed his "difficult" connection with his late brother Aaron Carter in a touching tribute following the terrible death of the musician on Saturday. Fans of Aaron Carter, who knew he started his music career with the massive support of his brother Nick Carter, one of the Backstreet Boys, have been waiting for the latter to speak up.
'Sister Wives' Alum Gets Married Amid Kody Brown Drama

While recent news from the Sister Wives world has been laced with drama and emotions, a new development is injecting some happiness into the family. According to InTouch Weekly, Sister Wives alum Logan Brown married Michelle Petty after five years since getting engaged. The couple tied the knot on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Blogger Calls Out 'Sister Wives' For Possibly Faking Storyline After Season 17 Trailer Hints Robyn Brown Is In Critical Condition

Faking it? A trailer for the second half of TLC's Sister Wives Season 17, teased a scary moment for Robyn Brown, but popular TV blogger Katie Joy is calling BS. In the scary clip, the mother-of-five — she has Dayton, 22, Aurora, 20, Breanna, 17, from her previous marriage, and Solomon, 11, and Ariella Mae, 6, with her husband Kody Brown — was seen in a hospital bed wearing a face mask after allegedly seeking medical attention due to coronavirus."We were following all the protocols and still somehow COVID got us," Robyn said in the trailer. "I’m just waiting to...
'Please Don't Do This To Yourself': Aaron Carter's Fiancée, Melanie Martin, Begged Him To Stop Drug Use Days Before His Death

Just days before Aaron Carter's tragic passing on Saturday, November 5, the star's on-off fiancée, Melanie Martin, begged him to stop doing drugs, eerily telling him he would lose his life if he continued his dangerous lifestyle.The "I Want Candy" crooner was huffing during an Instagram Live when he claimed his baby mama, with whom he shares 11-month-old son Prince with, told him, "You're going to die."Carter seemed taken aback by the message and said out loud, "Wow ... that's f**ked up." According to reports, the dad-of-one read only part of Martin's message, and her full text shows that she...
‘Bachelorette’ star welcomes sixth baby, born with Down syndrome

Emily Maynard Johnson, who starred on both the “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” reality shows, has welcomed her sixth baby into the world — and he has Down syndrome. Maynard Johnson was well known before reality TV, thanks to her relationship with NASCAR driver Ricky Hendrick. The two were engaged, but Hendrick died tragically in an airplane crash in 2004. Maynard Johnson only learned afterward that she was pregnant, and gave birth to a little girl she called Ricki — named after her fiancé.
Nick Carter Sobs During Backstreet Boys Show Over Death of Brother Aaron

Nick Carter began crying while on stage in London on Sunday as the Backstreet Boys performed in memory of Carter’s younger brother, Aaron, who died less than 24 hours earlier. According to E!, the band paid tribute to Aaron, who was found dead in a bathtub on Saturday, during a performance of their latest single, “No Place.” Social media videos from the concert show Kevin Richardson telling the crowd: “That song is very special to us because that song is about family.” Carter was shown on the screen sobbing as his Backstreet Boy bandmates, also emotional, hugged him and wiped...
Christine Brown Hints Ex-Husband Kody Never Got Involved In Halloween With His 18 Children

Christine Brown and her daughter Truely got into the spooky spirit after parting ways with their polygamous family. As the Sister Wives star reflected on Halloween with her youngster, she admitted she was shocked to learn that dads got involved in the festivities. Doing a "car confessions" while sitting in her vehicle on Monday, October 31, Christine told her 895K followers via her Instagram Story that she always thought Halloween was a "mom holiday," explaining her mom would take part in it while her dad "wasn't really involved."
Sister Wives' Gwendlyn Brown Confirms Whether Janelle Is Still With Kody Following Rumors Of Impending Split

Sister Wives fans no longer need to wonder whether Janelle Brown finally walked away from Kody, as one famous family member seemed to confirm heir relationship status. The daughter of Christine Brown and Kody Brown Gwendlyn took part in a TikTok Live on Monday, November 7, and addressed Janelle's relationship with her dad following months of speculation that she may have packed her things and left their polygamous family.When she was asked on TikTok whether or not "only Meri, Robyn and Kody are together now" — Christine announced in November 2021 that she was leaving the patriarch — Gwendlyn replied,...

