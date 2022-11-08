Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historically Low Mississippi River: Scott's BluffM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
tigertv.tv
When one door closes another will always open
A normal classroom at LSU is full of students with many different backgrounds and experiences. However, 21 years ago, the majority of students were in diapers. Bradley Miller; however, was in his 6th grade homeroom learning that a plane had just hit the world trade center. “They kind of stopped...
tigertv.tv
HIGHLIGHTS | LSU Soccer vs. Lamar | 11.11.22
The No. 8-seeded LSU soccer team defeated the Lamar Cardinals, 3-1, to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The win is LSU’s third win at the NCAA Tournament in program history and the first under head coach Sian Hudson. "I think it was great to get...
tigertv.tv
"Through preparation, they'll build confidence," HC Brian Kelly on this weekend's matchup
LSU Football Head Coach Brian Kelly spoke to the media Thursday about the team's matchup against Arkansas. The Tigers are coming off a big win against Alabama, but Kelly is now looking ahead to another SEC matchup this Saturday. "We won't have any excuses for this being anything else, but...
tigertv.tv
Weather Update: What you need to know heading for the LSU v. Arkansas game this weekend
If you're heading to Fayetteville this weekend to cheer on the LSU Tigers, the game is set to kick off at 11:00 a.m. this Saturday. Expect lots of sunshine throughout the game and no concern for rain. However, temperatures will be in the high 30s and low 40s throughout the game, and breezy conditions will make temperatures feel even colder. Make sure you prepare for the cold temperatures by wearing layers and dressing for warmth if you're watching the game in Arkansas this weekend. Welcome to LSU Tiger TV: The Official TV Station of LSU Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook @lsutigertv.
tigertv.tv
Tigers on top: LSU Sports dominating the field and the court this week
The LSU Men's Basketball team won their season opener yesterday with new head coach Matt McMahon. They defeated the Kansas City Roos 74-63. The Lady Tigers will take on the Devilettes in the PMAC tomorrow. They also won their first game of the season against Bellarmine on Monday. LSU Soccer...
tigertv.tv
LSU Women's Basketball talks about the victory over MVSU and things they need to work on
Mississippi Valley State played zone against the Tigers, and it was the first time this season they played against a team who ran it. Coach Mulkey and players were glad they played zone and believed they handled it well. "We need to play against teams that play zone, and I thought we attacked the zones better late in the game," Mulkey said. Alexis Morris was shy of her career high with 17 points and 7 assists. Transfer Angel Reese also recorded her second double-double as a Tiger with 16 points and 15 rebounds. LSU will host West Carolina on Sunday back in the PMAC at 3 p.m. Welcome to LSU Tiger TV: The Official TV Station of LSU Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook @lsutigertv Check us out on our website for more! https://www.tigertv.tv/
tigertv.tv
LSU Soccer discusses their 3-1 win against Lamar in the first round of the NCAA tournament
The No. 8-seeded LSU soccer team defeated the Lamar Cardinals, 3-1, to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. LSU Soccer Head Coach Sian Hudson is thrilled for her players and liked their performance all throughout the match. "I think it was great to get some goals and...
tigertv.tv
Student Government "sheds some light" on the subject: annual light walk
The LSU student government held its annual campus light walk on Nov. 3, promoting safety and locating areas that need lights repaired. After a few words from President William Tate and from LSU maintenance addressing the success of walks from previous years and an update on the installation of more new lights, the walk began.
tigertv.tv
Thrill of the chase: LSU Soccer wins first round of NCAA Tournament by keeping possession
Fans packed the stands at LSU Soccer Stadium for the first round of the NCAA tournament. After making the Lamar Cardinals chase them all over the field, the Tigers came out on top. With a final score of 3-1, LSU added one more to their previous 3-0 win streak over...
tigertv.tv
Another 70 point win: LSU Women’s Basketball defeats Mississippi Valley State
LSU Women’s Basketball added another win to the books tonight as they defeated Mississippi Valley State 111 to 41. Sophomore Forward Angel Reese cleaned up the boards quick in the first quarter with 7 rebounds for the Tigers. The Tigers got off to a hot start offensively in the...
tigertv.tv
LSU Military & Veterans Student Center is holding its second annual Ruck March
Tomorrow is Veteran’s Day, and the LSU Military & Veterans Student Center is hosting their second annual Ruck March in honor of all veterans. Before the march, veterans pack their ruck sacks full of military gear and memorabilia and start walking down Veterans Drive. The walk is a mile-long...
tigertv.tv
"You can't get caught up into numbers," WBB HC Kim Mulkey on recruiting the #1 class in the nation
LSU Women's Basketball Head Coach Kim Mulkey sat down with the media on Thursday to discuss the Lady Tigers' season opener and Mulkey's official signing of the nation's top ranked recruiting class for 2023. On Wednesday, Coach Mulkey officially signed the top recruiting class in the nation, which includes the...
Comments / 0