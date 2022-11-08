Mississippi Valley State played zone against the Tigers, and it was the first time this season they played against a team who ran it. Coach Mulkey and players were glad they played zone and believed they handled it well. "We need to play against teams that play zone, and I thought we attacked the zones better late in the game," Mulkey said. Alexis Morris was shy of her career high with 17 points and 7 assists. Transfer Angel Reese also recorded her second double-double as a Tiger with 16 points and 15 rebounds. LSU will host West Carolina on Sunday back in the PMAC at 3 p.m. Welcome to LSU Tiger TV: The Official TV Station of LSU Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook @lsutigertv Check us out on our website for more! https://www.tigertv.tv/

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO