Baton Rouge, LA

tigertv.tv

When one door closes another will always open

A normal classroom at LSU is full of students with many different backgrounds and experiences. However, 21 years ago, the majority of students were in diapers. Bradley Miller; however, was in his 6th grade homeroom learning that a plane had just hit the world trade center. “They kind of stopped...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigertv.tv

HIGHLIGHTS | LSU Soccer vs. Lamar | 11.11.22

The No. 8-seeded LSU soccer team defeated the Lamar Cardinals, 3-1, to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The win is LSU’s third win at the NCAA Tournament in program history and the first under head coach Sian Hudson. "I think it was great to get...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigertv.tv

Weather Update: What you need to know heading for the LSU v. Arkansas game this weekend

If you're heading to Fayetteville this weekend to cheer on the LSU Tigers, the game is set to kick off at 11:00 a.m. this Saturday. Expect lots of sunshine throughout the game and no concern for rain. However, temperatures will be in the high 30s and low 40s throughout the game, and breezy conditions will make temperatures feel even colder. Make sure you prepare for the cold temperatures by wearing layers and dressing for warmth if you're watching the game in Arkansas this weekend. Welcome to LSU Tiger TV: The Official TV Station of LSU Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook @lsutigertv.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigertv.tv

LSU Women's Basketball talks about the victory over MVSU and things they need to work on

Mississippi Valley State played zone against the Tigers, and it was the first time this season they played against a team who ran it. Coach Mulkey and players were glad they played zone and believed they handled it well. "We need to play against teams that play zone, and I thought we attacked the zones better late in the game," Mulkey said. Alexis Morris was shy of her career high with 17 points and 7 assists. Transfer Angel Reese also recorded her second double-double as a Tiger with 16 points and 15 rebounds. LSU will host West Carolina on Sunday back in the PMAC at 3 p.m. Welcome to LSU Tiger TV: The Official TV Station of LSU Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook @lsutigertv Check us out on our website for more! https://www.tigertv.tv/
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigertv.tv

Student Government "sheds some light" on the subject: annual light walk

The LSU student government held its annual campus light walk on Nov. 3, promoting safety and locating areas that need lights repaired. After a few words from President William Tate and from LSU maintenance addressing the success of walks from previous years and an update on the installation of more new lights, the walk began.

