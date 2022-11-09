ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
KOWB AM 1290

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon Wins Second Term

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Republican Mark Gordon has won a second term as Wyoming’s governor. Gordon beat Democrat Theresa Livingston, a retired educator and U.S. Bureau of Land Management employee. Neither campaigned extensively. Gordon emphasized his efforts to diversify Wyoming’s economy away from fossil fuels, mentioning ongoing work...
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon Issues Election Statement

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has issued a statement in response to be re-elected to another term in office in Tuesday's General Election:. Cheyenne, WY - I am humbled that Wyoming voters have spoken so persuasively. The votes are counted and I am thankful to receive the people of Wyoming’s support. I look forward to continuing to serve as your Governor for the next four years. Jennie and I want to thank all our supporters for their work and volunteer efforts and for everyone getting to the polls and putting your confidence in our shared vision for Wyoming’s future. My hat’s off to Theresa Livingston and Jared Baldes who ran honorable campaigns. It is not easy to stand for election, and I want to complement both of them for the integrity of their campaigns and their work to put their platforms forward. They did so the right way.
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Gordon, seeking reelection, points to Wyoming improvements

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Following a first term fraught with a double dose of crises — the COVID-19 pandemic and crash in oil prices that combined knocked the wind out of Wyoming’s economy — Republican Gov. Mark Gordon is asking voters to give him four more years. He faces a little-known Democrat, Theresa Livingston, of Worland, a U.S. Air Force veteran and retired educator and U.S. Bureau of Land Management employee. Gordon faced criticism in the pandemic’s first year for public health restrictions that many in his party considered intrusive and heavy-handed, stirring talk he would face a serious primary challenge. After lifting the restrictions in 2021 and shoring up his appeal to right-leaning voters on issues including abortion, he didn’t.
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Hageman Elected To Congress From Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Republican Harriet Hageman has beaten a Native American activist to win Wyoming’s lone seat in the U.S. House, cementing her place as successor to ousted GOP Rep. Liz Cheney. The race between Hageman and Lynnette Grey Bull drew little attention outside Wyoming compared with...
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

-4, Numerous Single Digit Temps Recorded In SE Wyoming

A temperature of -4 degrees was recorded overnight in Albany county, and numerous single-digit readings were also recorded in southeast Wyoming. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service:. Cheyenne officially logged an overnight low of 13 degrees, according to Cheyenne-based meteorologist Don Day Jr.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Wyoming Game & Fish To Award 15 Year Old ‘Ultimate Angler’

Wyoming Game and Fish Department loves to give credit where credit is due. Tristen Brodrecht deserves every bit of credit they're willing to dish out. Brodrecht, a 15 year old living along the North Platte River in Casper, is the youngest Ultimate Angler Award recipient. That is something anglers that have been fishing their entire life may never accomplish and Tristen did it before he could drive a car.
CASPER, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Hageman faces Grey Bull for US House after beating Cheney

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The race to choose Wyoming’s next U.S. representative is getting less attention since Harriet Hageman beat Liz Cheney in the GOP primary in August. But it’s still on. Hageman is now running against Democrat and Native American activist Lynnette Grey Bull. Grey Bull was also the Democratic nominee for U.S. House in 2020. She lost to Cheney by a 44-point margin that year, even wider than the 37-point margin by which Hageman beat Cheney. A Cheyenne agriculture and natural resources attorney, Hageman leans on her deep family ties to Wyoming’s ranching community. Grey Bull says if she's elected, she will “reach across the aisle to do what's right."
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Harriet Hageman: Thank You Wyoming, Now the Work Begins

When Harriet Hageman defeated incumbent U.S. House of Representative Liz Cheney for her seat in the 2022 primary election, most assumed it served as a victory for the entire election. And they were right. Harriet Hageman defeated three other challengers en route to taking over Cheney's seat, winning the general...
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Transportation Commission Awards Over $62Million In Contracts

The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded over $62 million in contracts for three Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its November 4 special business meeting, according to a release sent out by WYDOT this morning. Minnesota-based Ames Construction, Inc., was awarded a bid of nearly $59.8 million for combined projects...
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Republicans Expected To Sweep Statewide Races UWYO Survey Finds

Telephone interviews with 436 Wyoming residents were conducted by the University of Wyoming's Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center’s Survey Research Center. The research was conducted from October 22 to November 3, by selecting residents at random. The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.7 percentage points, according to the release.
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

2022 Wyoming High School Volleyball All-Conference Selections

The 2022 all-conference awards for the high school volleyball season have been announced. The following players received the accolade after voting by the head coaches in their conference. Players are listed by school name first, then alphabetically by their last name. If you see a name misspelled, our apologies. Please...
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Wait, What? Wyoming Has A “Zone Of Death”

Now, this is a weird name for an area in Yellowstone, and it has nothing to do with petting a bison. Get it, because they'll...yeah, you get my joke. Anyways, we have tons of weird borders in America, and the border that Yellowstone lies in with Wyoming, Idaho, and Montana's borders has some irregularities to say it best. The small areas of Yellowstone on the Idaho and Montana side are called the "Zone of Death".
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Sequel To Wyoming Film ‘Wind River’ In Production

In the original movie "Wind River" a veteran hunter helps an FBI agent investigate the murder of a young woman on the Wyoming Wind River Indian Reservation. The movie was well-received. Folks enjoyed the story as well as the stunning scenery shot of the area. It was just announced that...
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Who Broke The Powerball? Probably Not Wyoming

We're not going to break our retirement plan, I mean come on. That's a Colorado move. If you're one of the probably millions of people waiting to find out that you didn't win the Powerball, you'll have to wait a little longer. It's looking like we'll get the numbers this morning, but the draw was postponed last night due to "security issues" with one of the states in collecting money. It would happen during the biggest Powerball draw ever. I mean, we have $1.9 Billion on the line!
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

2022 Wyoming High School Volleyball All-State Honors

All-state awards for the 2022 high school volleyball season were released by the Wyoming Coaches Association. Recognition for all-state honors in volleyball is voted on by the head coaches. Special awards, like the player of the year, coach of the year, or defensive player of the year were only released from Class 4A to WyoPreps.
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

KOWB AM 1290

Laramie, WY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
250K+
Views
ABOUT

KOWB-AM , has the best news and sports coverage for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy