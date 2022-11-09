Read full article on original website
Related
Governor Gordon Names Drew Perkins New Chief Of Staff, Following Buck McVeigh’s Retirement
Governor Gordon has announced that Drew Perkins (no relation to this writer) will replace Buck McVeigh as the Governor's Chief of Staff, following McVeigh's retirement. That news came via a press release from the Governor's office, which announced the change in leadership. According to the release, McVeigh served as the...
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon Wins Second Term
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Republican Mark Gordon has won a second term as Wyoming’s governor. Gordon beat Democrat Theresa Livingston, a retired educator and U.S. Bureau of Land Management employee. Neither campaigned extensively. Gordon emphasized his efforts to diversify Wyoming’s economy away from fossil fuels, mentioning ongoing work...
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon Issues Election Statement
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has issued a statement in response to be re-elected to another term in office in Tuesday's General Election:. Cheyenne, WY - I am humbled that Wyoming voters have spoken so persuasively. The votes are counted and I am thankful to receive the people of Wyoming’s support. I look forward to continuing to serve as your Governor for the next four years. Jennie and I want to thank all our supporters for their work and volunteer efforts and for everyone getting to the polls and putting your confidence in our shared vision for Wyoming’s future. My hat’s off to Theresa Livingston and Jared Baldes who ran honorable campaigns. It is not easy to stand for election, and I want to complement both of them for the integrity of their campaigns and their work to put their platforms forward. They did so the right way.
Gordon, seeking reelection, points to Wyoming improvements
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Following a first term fraught with a double dose of crises — the COVID-19 pandemic and crash in oil prices that combined knocked the wind out of Wyoming’s economy — Republican Gov. Mark Gordon is asking voters to give him four more years. He faces a little-known Democrat, Theresa Livingston, of Worland, a U.S. Air Force veteran and retired educator and U.S. Bureau of Land Management employee. Gordon faced criticism in the pandemic’s first year for public health restrictions that many in his party considered intrusive and heavy-handed, stirring talk he would face a serious primary challenge. After lifting the restrictions in 2021 and shoring up his appeal to right-leaning voters on issues including abortion, he didn’t.
Hageman Elected To Congress From Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Republican Harriet Hageman has beaten a Native American activist to win Wyoming’s lone seat in the U.S. House, cementing her place as successor to ousted GOP Rep. Liz Cheney. The race between Hageman and Lynnette Grey Bull drew little attention outside Wyoming compared with...
-4, Numerous Single Digit Temps Recorded In SE Wyoming
A temperature of -4 degrees was recorded overnight in Albany county, and numerous single-digit readings were also recorded in southeast Wyoming. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service:. Cheyenne officially logged an overnight low of 13 degrees, according to Cheyenne-based meteorologist Don Day Jr.
Wyoming Game & Fish To Award 15 Year Old ‘Ultimate Angler’
Wyoming Game and Fish Department loves to give credit where credit is due. Tristen Brodrecht deserves every bit of credit they're willing to dish out. Brodrecht, a 15 year old living along the North Platte River in Casper, is the youngest Ultimate Angler Award recipient. That is something anglers that have been fishing their entire life may never accomplish and Tristen did it before he could drive a car.
Hageman faces Grey Bull for US House after beating Cheney
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The race to choose Wyoming’s next U.S. representative is getting less attention since Harriet Hageman beat Liz Cheney in the GOP primary in August. But it’s still on. Hageman is now running against Democrat and Native American activist Lynnette Grey Bull. Grey Bull was also the Democratic nominee for U.S. House in 2020. She lost to Cheney by a 44-point margin that year, even wider than the 37-point margin by which Hageman beat Cheney. A Cheyenne agriculture and natural resources attorney, Hageman leans on her deep family ties to Wyoming’s ranching community. Grey Bull says if she's elected, she will “reach across the aisle to do what's right."
Harriet Hageman: Thank You Wyoming, Now the Work Begins
When Harriet Hageman defeated incumbent U.S. House of Representative Liz Cheney for her seat in the 2022 primary election, most assumed it served as a victory for the entire election. And they were right. Harriet Hageman defeated three other challengers en route to taking over Cheney's seat, winning the general...
Transportation Commission Awards Over $62Million In Contracts
The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded over $62 million in contracts for three Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its November 4 special business meeting, according to a release sent out by WYDOT this morning. Minnesota-based Ames Construction, Inc., was awarded a bid of nearly $59.8 million for combined projects...
Republicans Expected To Sweep Statewide Races UWYO Survey Finds
Telephone interviews with 436 Wyoming residents were conducted by the University of Wyoming's Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center’s Survey Research Center. The research was conducted from October 22 to November 3, by selecting residents at random. The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.7 percentage points, according to the release.
This Southeast Wyoming Scenic Byway Is Closed For The Winter
It's that time of the year again. The time when we want to make our way around Wyoming's beauty and wonder is coming to a close. At least in some parts. Really, very few parts. Specifically in the Snowy Range. WYDOT announced yesterday that the Snowy Range Scenic Byway will...
Wyoming Ranks in the Top 10 for ‘Most Charitable States’
There is one thing that Wyoming is known for, and that's how much we take care of our own. Every year, the Equality State ranks near the top of the list for being the most charitable. A new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed the "Most Charitable States...
2022 Wyoming High School Volleyball All-Conference Selections
The 2022 all-conference awards for the high school volleyball season have been announced. The following players received the accolade after voting by the head coaches in their conference. Players are listed by school name first, then alphabetically by their last name. If you see a name misspelled, our apologies. Please...
Law Enforcement to Crack Down on Drunk Drivers During Border War
One of college football's oldest rivalries will take place this Saturday, Nov. 12, when the Wyoming Cowboys travel to Fort Collins to tangle with the Colorado State Rams in the 114th edition of the Border War. In an effort to keep traveling football fans safe, law enforcement agencies from across...
Wait, What? Wyoming Has A “Zone Of Death”
Now, this is a weird name for an area in Yellowstone, and it has nothing to do with petting a bison. Get it, because they'll...yeah, you get my joke. Anyways, we have tons of weird borders in America, and the border that Yellowstone lies in with Wyoming, Idaho, and Montana's borders has some irregularities to say it best. The small areas of Yellowstone on the Idaho and Montana side are called the "Zone of Death".
Sequel To Wyoming Film ‘Wind River’ In Production
In the original movie "Wind River" a veteran hunter helps an FBI agent investigate the murder of a young woman on the Wyoming Wind River Indian Reservation. The movie was well-received. Folks enjoyed the story as well as the stunning scenery shot of the area. It was just announced that...
Who Broke The Powerball? Probably Not Wyoming
We're not going to break our retirement plan, I mean come on. That's a Colorado move. If you're one of the probably millions of people waiting to find out that you didn't win the Powerball, you'll have to wait a little longer. It's looking like we'll get the numbers this morning, but the draw was postponed last night due to "security issues" with one of the states in collecting money. It would happen during the biggest Powerball draw ever. I mean, we have $1.9 Billion on the line!
Cold Front to Bring Snow, Subfreezing Temps to Southeast Wyoming, Nebraska Panhandle
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says "snow will be common across the area" tonight into Thursday as a cold front passes through. "We're not looking at a lot of snow, but the timing of the snow overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning could create some travel impacts to many areas," the NWS said.
2022 Wyoming High School Volleyball All-State Honors
All-state awards for the 2022 high school volleyball season were released by the Wyoming Coaches Association. Recognition for all-state honors in volleyball is voted on by the head coaches. Special awards, like the player of the year, coach of the year, or defensive player of the year were only released from Class 4A to WyoPreps.
KOWB AM 1290
Laramie, WY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
250K+
Views
ABOUT
KOWB-AM , has the best news and sports coverage for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0