Natrona County, WY

KOWB AM 1290

Wyoming Game & Fish To Award 15 Year Old ‘Ultimate Angler’

Wyoming Game and Fish Department loves to give credit where credit is due. Tristen Brodrecht deserves every bit of credit they're willing to dish out. Brodrecht, a 15 year old living along the North Platte River in Casper, is the youngest Ultimate Angler Award recipient. That is something anglers that have been fishing their entire life may never accomplish and Tristen did it before he could drive a car.
CASPER, WY
Man Charged With Installing Flag On Independence Rock

Independence rock needs an American flag. Because 'Merica. Or so a Natrona County man thought. But he was actually repairing something old. Something that had site that had been there a long time ago. Apparently he modified an existing concrete pad on Independence Rock to install pole and an American...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Laramie, WY
