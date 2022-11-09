ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NJ

WFMZ-TV Online

Muth wins reelection bid in Pa. Senate's 44th District

BIRDSBORO, Pa. — Democrat Katie Muth scored a victory Tuesday in her bid for a second 4-year term in the Pennsylvania Senate. The Associated Press on Wednesday declared Muth the race's winner, with 54% of the vote over her Republican challenger, Jessica Florio. Muth was first elected to the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Pennycuick declared winner of Mensch's Pa. Senate seat

POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania lawmaker is now preparing to move from one chamber to the other. The Associated Press on Thursday declared Republican state Rep. Tracy Pennycuick the winner of the state Senate's 24th District, which comprises parts of Berks and Montgomery counties. Pennycuick will replace fellow Republican...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NJ.com

Hundreds protest warehouse development in N.J town

Hundreds of residents of Franklin Township in Somerset County gathered Thursday afternoon to protest warehouse development in their community, calling for town officials to prohibit future construction until the long term effects of warehouse development on the environment, public safety, resident health, and quality of life are fully studied. The...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Warren County

Voters in Warren County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Hunterdon County GOP: Taxpayers win again in Hunterdon County with Republican victories

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – The Republican victories in Hunterdon County on November 8 are not only a win again for the taxpayers, but also an endorsement of the Republican leadership team that has helped to make the county one of the safest, healthiest, and best places to live in the country, Hunterdon County Republican Chairman Gabe Plumer said.
WFMZ-TV Online

Heffley easily wins reelection in Carbon County

Republican Doyle Heffley was elected to his seventh two-year term as state representative for the 122 Legislative District after defeating Democrat Rich Kost in Tuesday’s election. Heffley, 50, of Lower Towamensing Twp., received 18,589 votes (72.22%) to Kost’s 7,152, according to unofficial results. “I’m very excited, very thankful...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Hunterdon County

Voters in Hunterdon County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ after their vote totals.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Sussex Republicans hold three county offices

The New Jersey Globe projects that Republicans in Sussex County, one of the most Republican counties in the state, have easily held three county offices. As of 1:12 a.m., Republican Commissioner Jill Space (35%) and Republican State Committeeman Bill Hayden (32%) lead Democrats Damaris Lira and Camila DiResta (both 17%).
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Morristown Minute

Morristown & Area’s 2022 Election Results

A complete breakdown of election results around Morris Township and Morris Plains with a special focus on Morristown.Morristown Minute. Approximately 46% of the over 397k registered Morris County voters cast a ballot in this November 8, 2022, General Election. Here are the results as reported by the Morris County Clerk.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Somerset County

Voters in Somerset County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

DiVincenzo wins re-election in Essex County

The New Jersey Globe projects that Democrat Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. has won a massive landslide re-election against Republican Adam Kraemer to capture his sixth term as Essex County Executive, a victory that comes after restoring Essex County’s bond rating to AA- and personally managing one of the state’s most successful vaccination programs during the COVID-19 crisis.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ

