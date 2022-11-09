Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
May takes back concession, claims Luzerne County has to 'count thousands of ballots'
Republican James May on Thursday walked back his concession in the 118th state House District election, claiming in a Facebook message that Luzerne County still has to “count thousands of ballots” in the district. According to the unofficial vote count, Democrat Jim Haddock won Tuesday’s election with 14,285...
Only Two Votes Separate These Bucks County Candidates in Recent Race
In a strange turn of events, there are only two votes between two Bucks County candidates, both of whom ran for local positions in government. Emily Rizzo wrote about the two politicians for WHYY. Democrat Mark Moffa and Republican Joe Hogan, both of whom are running for portions in the142nd...
WFMZ-TV Online
Muth wins reelection bid in Pa. Senate's 44th District
BIRDSBORO, Pa. — Democrat Katie Muth scored a victory Tuesday in her bid for a second 4-year term in the Pennsylvania Senate. The Associated Press on Wednesday declared Muth the race's winner, with 54% of the vote over her Republican challenger, Jessica Florio. Muth was first elected to the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pennycuick declared winner of Mensch's Pa. Senate seat
POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania lawmaker is now preparing to move from one chamber to the other. The Associated Press on Thursday declared Republican state Rep. Tracy Pennycuick the winner of the state Senate's 24th District, which comprises parts of Berks and Montgomery counties. Pennycuick will replace fellow Republican...
Ballots went missing in at least 2 NJ towns. They've been found, but officials want answers
The Community Park School in Princeton. Ballots cast for three municipal districts there Tuesday went missing and haven't yet been counted, officials say. The missing ballots are from Mercer County, where voting machine scanners didn't work on Election Day. [ more › ]
Hundreds protest warehouse development in N.J town
Hundreds of residents of Franklin Township in Somerset County gathered Thursday afternoon to protest warehouse development in their community, calling for town officials to prohibit future construction until the long term effects of warehouse development on the environment, public safety, resident health, and quality of life are fully studied. The...
N.J. election results 2022: Warren County
Voters in Warren County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
‘Unconscionable Mishap:’ Thousands Of Mercer County Ballots Missing, Reports Say
Thousands of ballots in Mercer County have gone missing due to a series of errors, reports say. The ballots in District 5 of Robbinsville — approximately 11 percent of the township — had “yet to be safely delivered and tallied” as of Wednesday evening, Mayor Dave Fried said in a statement on Facebook.
wrnjradio.com
Hunterdon County GOP: Taxpayers win again in Hunterdon County with Republican victories
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – The Republican victories in Hunterdon County on November 8 are not only a win again for the taxpayers, but also an endorsement of the Republican leadership team that has helped to make the county one of the safest, healthiest, and best places to live in the country, Hunterdon County Republican Chairman Gabe Plumer said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Heffley easily wins reelection in Carbon County
Republican Doyle Heffley was elected to his seventh two-year term as state representative for the 122 Legislative District after defeating Democrat Rich Kost in Tuesday’s election. Heffley, 50, of Lower Towamensing Twp., received 18,589 votes (72.22%) to Kost’s 7,152, according to unofficial results. “I’m very excited, very thankful...
New state representative elected for the 189th District in the Poconos
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Democrat Tarah Probst has long been known as the mayor of Stroudsburg, but after Tuesday night's election, she'll now be known for her new role as the state representative for the 189th District. Probst is taking over the seat held by Republican Rosemary Brown. Brown retired...
N.J. election results 2022: Hunterdon County
Voters in Hunterdon County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ after their vote totals.
NJ's bear hunt could return next month, Murphy says. Here's why
Gov. Phil Murphy, who has partially or completely stopped bear hunts in New Jersey for the past three years, said Thursday that he has changed his mind and will allow a hunt, possibly as early as the first full week in December. That hunt would coincide with the state's traditional...
New Jersey Globe
Sussex Republicans hold three county offices
The New Jersey Globe projects that Republicans in Sussex County, one of the most Republican counties in the state, have easily held three county offices. As of 1:12 a.m., Republican Commissioner Jill Space (35%) and Republican State Committeeman Bill Hayden (32%) lead Democrats Damaris Lira and Camila DiResta (both 17%).
WFMZ-TV Online
May concedes, upset about "colossal screw up" at Luzerne County polling places
Republican James May conceded defeat in the 118th state House election, but said he had “very serious concerns with some voting issues and irregularities” in a Facebook message posted Wednesday. According to the unofficial vote count as of Wednesday afternoon, Democrat Jim Haddock won Tuesday’s election with 14,285...
Morristown & Area’s 2022 Election Results
A complete breakdown of election results around Morris Township and Morris Plains with a special focus on Morristown.Morristown Minute. Approximately 46% of the over 397k registered Morris County voters cast a ballot in this November 8, 2022, General Election. Here are the results as reported by the Morris County Clerk.
N.J. election results 2022: Somerset County
Voters in Somerset County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
New Jersey Globe
DiVincenzo wins re-election in Essex County
The New Jersey Globe projects that Democrat Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. has won a massive landslide re-election against Republican Adam Kraemer to capture his sixth term as Essex County Executive, a victory that comes after restoring Essex County’s bond rating to AA- and personally managing one of the state’s most successful vaccination programs during the COVID-19 crisis.
WFMZ-TV Online
At 21, Ryncavage will become one of youngest legislators in state history
When he takes office in January to represent the 119th state House District, Alec Ryncavage of Plymouth will be one of the youngest people to ever serve as state representative in Pennsylvania. The minimum age is 21. He turned 21 in March. An archivist for the state House said the...
New Jersey Globe
Judge allows counting of votes cast by voters who accidentally canceled registration
Two Hunterdon County voters who said they accidentally canceled their registration were granted the ability to have their votes counted, with Superior Court Judge Kevin Shanahan ordering that their already-cast provisional ballots be approved. The voters, a husband and wife, said that they received a form that they believed was...
Comments / 0