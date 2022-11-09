Read full article on original website
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – November 11, 2022
Tonigh’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired from the Gainbridge Fildhouse arena in Indianapolis, Indiana. – The show opened with a recap from Crown Jewel, followed by the intro video package and pyro. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The Usos (c) vs. New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) Xavier...
wrestlingworld.co
Reason for Sami Zayn’s Absence This Week on WWE SmackDown
The Usos were able to defeat The New Day in the opening match of the show to break their record as the longest-reigning Tag Team Champions. The Bloodline were also seen backstage several times, but Sami Zayn’s absence was clear. According to Michael Cole on commentary as part of...
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Planning To Split Up WWE Tag Team
Triple H made a lot of calls since taking over WWE’s creative direction. A few of those decisions reversed previous Vince McMahon booking, and it appears that is not going to stop. Robert Roode who has been out of action due to an injury is expected to return to...
PWMania
Charlotte Flair Comments On Pulling Out Of Scheduled Appearance, Tells Fans To Go Anyway To See AEW Star
Charlotte Flair won’t be at The Big Event in New York City this Saturday, as a guest of WWE partner Fiterman Sports as originally advertised. However, her husband and AEW star Andrade El Idolo, will be there. “The Queen” took to social media on Friday to announce that she...
ringsidenews.com
AEW Fans Call For Sting To Retire After Company Announces His Full Gear Match
The Icon Sting is set to return to in-ring action in AEW at their next pay-per-view, Full Gear. Sting will team up with Darby Allin to battle Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a tag team match. However, the announcement made on last night’s episode of AEW dynamite did not receive a warm reception from the fans.
Bobby Lashley wants another Hurt Business run: ‘I will make sure that somehow, some way, we get back together’
Bobby Lashley is pretty focused right now on wreaking havoc on his own, something he is very well equipped to do. But he hasn’t forgotten his time in The Hurt Business, and he wouldn’t mind if the stable reassembled for another run. Under the guidance of MVP, The Hurt Business included Lashley, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander, and got a fair amount of TV time during the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic, starting in May 2020. The group did a nice job not only giving Lashley a mouthpiece and some support, but also elevating Benjamin and Alexander, who have been mostly...
Daniel Cormier changes tune on Jon Jones' return at heavyweight: 'He's so talented that he'll be OK'
Daniel Cormier believes that, despite Jon Jones’ long layoff, he could capture the UFC heavyweight title. However, that’s not what Cormier initially thought about his arch rival. Prior to heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou’s title-unification bout with Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 in January, Cormier said Jones would lose to both due to the time away and weight difference.
Sports World Reacts To Controversial Olivia Dunne Story
Earlier this week, a columnist for the New York Times put together a controversial article on LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne. The column from the New York Times was titled, "New Endorsements for College Athletes Resurface an Old Concern: Sex Sells." Kurt Streeter's column states that there are some concerns about...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Comes To The Defense Of Braun Strowman
A WWE star has come to the defense of Braun Strowman. Following WWE Crown Jewel, Braun Strowman garnered a great deal of heat when he had a series of tweets that targeted “grocery baggers” and “flippy wrestlers”. Various reports have confirmed that there are those within...
wrestletalk.com
Injured WWE Star Returning Soon After Seven Months Off TV
A new update has come to light on the status of Robert Roode, who hasn’t wrestled on WWE TV since the beginning of April. Roode hasn’t wrestled at all since a non-televised house show in June, and he revealed in September that he’d undergone a medical procedure at Southlake Orthopaedics in Birmingham, Alabama.
Saraya says the first person she texted when she was cleared to wrestle again was Sasha Banks
When Saraya made her AEW debut on the Dynamite episode of AEW Grand Slam, wrestling fans who had followed her WWE career as Paige were excited but also a little confused. Was she in the company to be an authority figure of some sort, someone to give on-screen direction to the women’s division? Or had she been cleared from the serious neck injury that ended her in-ring WWE tenure after several years? Seeing as she didn’t get physically involved in any of her first few appearances, it wasn’t clear. As Saraya revealed on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, there was a good...
Pat McAfee Expecting Child With His Wife, John Cena Sr. To Attend Tonight's AEW Dynamite | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for November 9, 2022. - Pat McAfee's wife has revealed that they are expecting a child in May 2023:. - John Cena Sr. will be attending tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite:. - Fightful sends birthday wishes to Chris Jericho and Alex Abrahantes. - Logan...
wrestleview.com
Detailed AEW Rampage SPOILERS for 11/11/22 episode on TNT
Below are detailed AEW Rampage spoilers courtesy of Andy Cardoza and PWInsider. The matches and segments as below were taped on Wednesday night after Dynamite went off the air. AEW Rampage SPOILERS for November 11 episode on TNT:. Christian Cage is out in a sling with Luchasaurus. He calls Jungle...
Jake Paul reveals what Anderson Silva told him during their post-fight bow of respect
Jake Paul has revealed what Anderson Silva told him during their post-fight bow of respect. It was Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva on October 29, 2022, at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The boxing match went all eight rounds with the 47-year-old MMA champion challenging the much younger 25-year-old ‘Problem Child’.
stillrealtous.com
Former Champion Returning To WWE Soon
The WWE roster is loaded with talent at the moment, but there are several stars who have been sitting on the sidelines due to injury. Former WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode hasn’t appeared on TV since June, and Roode revealed back in September that he underwent some type of medical procedure.
stillrealtous.com
Bray Wyatt Reportedly Wants Triple H To Bring Two Former WWE Stars Back
When Bray Wyatt was released last year fans were shocked, and the wrestling world patiently waited to see what was next for the former Universal Champion. Wyatt returned to WWE last month at the Extreme Rules premium live event and he has quickly become one of the WWE’s top stars once again.
Yardbarker
WWE star not expected back on TV until next year
Tommaso Ciampa will be on the sidelines for the rest of this year. Last month, Ciampa revealed that he underwent surgery on his hip labrum. Pwinsider.com reported today, "In asking around, we are told he isn't expected back until next year.”. Ciampa was last seen in action at a September...
WWE Looking for More Razorbacks to Bring into the Fold
Baron Corbin, Big E looking to sign more Arkansas athletes in addition to Dalton Wagner
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes Admits He Made The Wrong Political Decisions In AEW
Cody Rhodes parted ways with AEW back in February, and fans were certainly surprised by this. Prior to his exit, Rhodes was one of the highlights of AEW television as well as an EVP. He helped put over numerous talents during his time there, including the likes of Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, MJF and many more. He also had some trouble backstage in AEW, and that includes his political decisions.
PWMania
Impact Wrestling Star Receives Release From The Company
Impact Wrestling has granted Lady Frost her release. Frost was released in October, according to Fightful Select, months after she requested the promotion. Initially, Impact had no intention of granting the release. However, before the most recent television tapings, that changed, and the company granted the release. Several individuals within...
