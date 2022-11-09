Read full article on original website
Report: Triple H Has ‘Changed His Mind’ About Pushing WWE Act
Paul Levesque (Triple H) has reportedly “changed his mind” about pushing a particular WWE act since he took over main roster creative. In an interview with GiveMeSport, WrestleVotes discussed Levesque’s current perception of the Judgment Day group now made up of Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio, and how it’s changed since he was first named WWE’s Chief Content Officer.
WWE Star Comes To The Defense Of Braun Strowman
A WWE star has come to the defense of Braun Strowman. Following WWE Crown Jewel, Braun Strowman garnered a great deal of heat when he had a series of tweets that targeted “grocery baggers” and “flippy wrestlers”. Various reports have confirmed that there are those within...
Paul Heyman Responds To Huge Name Wanting Heyman To Be His Manager
Paul Heyman is currently known as the mouthpiece and Special Counsel to Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. His gift of the gab has represented several notable names over the years, including Rob Van Dam, CM Punk and Brock Lesnar. Heyman has since responded to another huge name who recently said he...
Injured WWE Star Returning Soon After Seven Months Off TV
A new update has come to light on the status of Robert Roode, who hasn’t wrestled on WWE TV since the beginning of April. Roode hasn’t wrestled at all since a non-televised house show in June, and he revealed in September that he’d undergone a medical procedure at Southlake Orthopaedics in Birmingham, Alabama.
Scrapped WWE Plan For Roman Reigns To Lose Championship Revealed
Nixed plans for Roman Reigns to lose WWE title gold at a recent premium live event have been revealed. Roman Reigns is currently recognised as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, after unifying the WWE and Universal titles after defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 in April. Reigns most recently defended...
WWE Plans For WrestleMania 39 Revealed
Some news on WWE’s plans for the Hollywood-themed WrestleMania 39 event taking place on April 1 and 2, 2023 has been revealed. With the event taglined ‘WrestleMania Goes Hollywood’ and taking place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, it was always likely WWE would try to get some celebrity involvement on the show.
The OC Break Silence On Decision To Make WWE Return
The OC (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) have spoken out on some of the reasons behind their decision to return to WWE. The OC was speaking on WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves about the reasons behind their return, and referenced Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque’s role in bringing them back.
WWE Star Addresses Potential Match With John Cena At WrestleMania 39
Yet another WWE star has commented about potentially facing John Cena at WrestleMania 39 this coming April. With all the speculation lately about Cena possibly returning to the ring at Mania for his first match since SummerSlam 2021, we’ve already had hints from the likes of LA Knight, Logan Paul, and the most likely candidate, Austin Theory, that they’d all be up for being Cena’s opponent.
WWE Provides Injury Update On Champion’s Condition
WWE addressed the potential injury status of a star after concern for condition coming out of Crown Jewel. After reportedly working injured for WWE’s premium live event, there is an update on a champion’s status. Despite competing in a massive match against the Brawling Brutes at Crown Jewel,...
Contract Details Revealed For Exciting New AEW Signing
The contract details for an exciting new AEW signing have been revealed. Bandido was offered a contract with AEW after his match against Chris Jericho on the September 28 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite. He also received interest from WWE following this match. It was recently confirmed that Bandido had...
WWE Star Explains Why SmackDown Debut Was ‘Full-Circle’ Moment
A WWE star has explained why their SmackDown debut was a “full-circle” moment. On the October 14 edition of SmackDown, NXT star Roxanne Perez made her main roster debut by teaming with Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez in a losing effort to Damage CTRL in six woman tag team action.
IMPACT Wrestling Star Granted Release
An IMPACT Wrestling star has been granted their release several months after initially requesting it, according to a new report. According to Fightful Select, IMPACT wrestler Lady Frost was granted her release in October, months after asking to leave the company. Frost made her debut for the company during the...
Returning WWE Stars Say Previous Release ‘Offended’ Them
A returning WWE star says that their previous release “offended” them. On the October 10 edition of WWE Raw, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows better known as The Good Brothers made their returns to the company to reunite with AJ Styles as The O.C. The trio has been...
WWE Files Trademark For Possible New Ring Name
WWE has made its newest trademark filing with the United States Patent & Trademark Office earlier this week. On November 7, WWE filed to trademark “Michin”. As of now, there’s no word on who/what the trademark will be used for, but the description that accompanied the filing was the same description WWE uses when filing trademarks for ring names, so it seems like it’ll be someone’s name.
Another AEW Star Lands New Movie Role
Following MJF joining the cast of ‘The Iron Claw’ Von Erich movie, news has emerged on another AEW talent who has landed a movie role. The Tampa Bay Times reports that AEW’s The Bunny, real name Laura Dennis, will star in the Lifetime movie ‘Bad Tenant’.
Former WWE Star Announces Retirement
A former WWE star has announced their retirement from professional wrestling. Taryn Terrell, who formerly performed at WWE under the ring name Tiffany in the late 00s, made the announcement in an Instagram post. The former TNA Knockouts champion wrote:. “In my career, I often have not been able to...
Steel Cage Grudge Match Made Official For AEW Full Gear
A major stipulation match added to the card for AEW’s upcoming pay-per-view, Full Gear was made official on tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage. On tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage (November 11) a new and likely brutal grudge match between two longtime friends turned foe. AEW Rampage kicked...
Former AEW Star Lashes Out At Current Champion
Former AEW star Ivelisse has lashed out at current AEW Women’s WorldChampion Thunder Rosa in a post on her Twitter account. Ivelisse made her AEW debut in the Women’s Casino Battle Royal at AEW All Out 2019, and announced her release from the company on April 14, 2021.
Top AEW Star Planning To Make A Movie
Chris Jericho has revealed his plans to take one of his (very many) gimmicks and expand it into ventures outside of the ring. Jericho’s ‘The Painmaker’ gimmick was first introduced in NJPW during his rivalry with The Rainmaker Kazuchika Okada. Since then, The Painmaker has appeared on...
Here’s What Jon Moxley Had To Say On AEW Dynamite
AEW World Champion Jon Moxley took to the microphone on tonight’s (November 9) episode AEW Dynamite. Moxley came to the ring to speak about his opponent at AEW Full Gear, MJF, just over a week before their title match. Moxley referenced him and MJF’s first battle at AEW Full...
