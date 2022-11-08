Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay Veteran’s Day Celebrations Cancelled Due To Nicole
Due to impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole, some Veteran’s Day celebrations around Tampa Bay have cancelled or rescheduled.. Every year on the anniversary of the end of World War 1, we celebrate Veteran’s Day. The day where we honor and acknowledge those who served in all wars. Many areas around Tampa Bay had ceremonies and parades, but Nicole had other plans. News Channel 8 reported that the impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole has forced many ceremonies to cancel or reschedule.
Highest Rated Bars In Tampa
This is perfect going into the weekend. A list of the highest rated bars in Tampa. Ever want to know what bars around the Tampa Bay area are the best? Tripadvisor recently put out this list of the highest rated bars and pubs in Tampa. This is great for anyone coming to visit our area or if you are looking for a new place to check out. Date night.
Iconic Tampa Restaurant Featured On Live With Ryan And Kelly
Did you see this? An iconic Tampa restaurant got some big name recognition when it was featured on Live With Ryan And Kelly on Tuesday, November 8. The fifth generation owner of Columbia Restaurant, Andrea Gonzmart had two segments on the show. In her first segment, she showed Ryan and Kelly how to prepare Columbia Restaurant’s famous chicken and yellow rice.
