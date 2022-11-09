Where are the pictures and public 'sharing' of their 'family' time? Having a dinner out with their kids. Taking their kids down to the beach. Taking them on a vacation. Taking them to go visit family. She claims to be such a happy doting loving mother, yet never does she share pictures of her and her children just being 'silly' at home and having fun. Or dressed up for Halloween and trick or treating. They seem to be name only children. Then again, at least they actually have names. Harry seems to have lost his and is only referred to as 'my husband'
I had a date night dinner at Aversano’s Italian restaurant in Brewster, NY. It was lovely…. I too did not have security and was safe just like Harry and MM. America is a great place to live
boooooooooooo the new marketing staff they hired to convince us about “how amazing” they are! She gets ready for the picture and invites the guys to let people know how likable they are. Ah yes, the private people
Comments / 20