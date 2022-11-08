Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What was known as the 'Maine Apartment Building' in 1901 is 121 years old and needs to be repurposedCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The 'Kansas City Athenaeum Building' was built in 1914 and still has a purpose in the communityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Missouri Army Veteran Vanished Two Days After His WeddingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKansas City, MO
The historic neighborhood and streetcar suburb of Squier Park in mid-town Kansas City developed in the 1880sCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
5 winter-friendly activities in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
jimmycsays.com
Dominic Biscari’s wild, deadly ride is going to cost Kansas City millions of dollars
Step by step and day by day, the Dominic Biscari case is becoming the city of Kansas City’s worst nightmare. The Kansas City Star reported today that survivors of three people killed in a horrible fire-truck crash last Dec. 15 have filed a lawsuit contending that the city is liable for an arbitration award of $32.4 million that a Jackson County Circuit Court judge approved on Nov. 1.
flatlandkc.org
Mac Properties Unveils Big New Project Along the KC Streetcar
Mac Properties’ plan for a 325-unit, mid-rise apartment project at Main Street and Armour Boulevard is about responding to a growing population in Midtown that will soon benefit from streetcar access. “We’re going to get you a great place for a restaurant, some other goods and services, and help...
Kansas City Council move highlights sovereign immunity limits
A move by the Kansas City City Council Thursday night is giving us new insight into how the city could be trying to settle lawsuits from the fatal fire truck crash on December 15, 2021.
Residents concerned sideshows in downtown Kansas City becoming norm in area
Residents who live in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, are concerned sideshows are becoming the norm in the area.
Country Club Plaza welcomes new retailers as nationwide vacancy rates decline
The iconic County Club Plaza is getting ready to celebrate a huge milestone — 100 years — with plans for the future.
mycouriertribune.com
Liberty holds 2 meetings to explore future growth
LIBERTY — The city of Liberty will hold two meetings to explore growth citywide and offer the public a chance to learn more and provide input. First up is the “Imagine Liberty 2032” parks master plan community open house. It start at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the Liberty Community Center, 1600 S. Withers Road.
5 horses killed in barn fire at Sugar Creek Ranch
The owners of a ranch in Sugar Creek are looking into the cause of a deadly fire that killed five horses and one calf.
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Overland Park, KS
The Midwest has always been known for its friendly, small-town hospitality, and Overland Park is no exception. Listed by Money as one of the best places to live, it has grown into a city providing diversity in cultural, entertainment, and dining options. Eating out may sound like the best way...
KMBC.com
Fire consumes outbuilding on Parkville property
PARKVILLE, Mo. — A fire consumed an outbuilding on a Parkville property Friday afternoon. A plume of black smoke could be see from miles around. Firefighters were called about 4:15 p.m. to the fire in the 9500 block of Northwest 67th Street. Firefighters had difficulty finding a water hydrant....
Changes made to Lawrence-run homeless camp after public outcry
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The City of Lawrence announced that changes have been made to a controversial homeless camp on Thursday. The city announced via social media that two changes have been made to the homeless camp in North Lawrence. First, a fence has been added to provide both wind screening and visual screening from nearby […]
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence community members share concerns about city’s camp for people experiencing homelessness
Business owners, housing advocates, and housed and unhoused community members filled Lawrence City Hall on Tuesday night to speak out about the city’s handling of homelessness and management of the camp behind Johnny’s. Rick Renfro, owner of Johnny’s Tavern in North Lawrence, closed his restaurant as a form...
northeastnews.net
Rocks thrown at passenger train prompts homeless camp clearing
Officials with the Union Pacific Railroad Police and the Kansas City Missouri Police Department were on hand with grading contractors as a large homeless camp on railroad property abutting the west end of the 12 foot bridge, on the south side of the 5900 block of Independence Avenue was cleared on Wednesday morning.
Don’t miss these Christmas pop-up bars in Kansas City in 2022
Pop-up bars are once again popping up all across the Kansas City area, complete with clever cocktails, Christmas lights and holiday cheer.
This Is The Most Festive City In Missouri
Thumbtack put together a list of the most festive cities in America.
KCTV 5
Kansas City to welcome cannabis lounges in new entertainment district
Fort Osage extends winning streak to seven in victory over Oak Park. Oak Park was in the midst of their first winning season in a long time, but Fort Osage was able to knock them off a second time. Miege rolls over Piper 61-20 Updated: 1 hour ago. Teryn Jackson...
bluevalleypost.com
Your daily planner: Thursday, Nov. 10
Greetings, Johnson County! A warm welcome to you this fine day. Here’s a quick update to get you up to speed. Forecast: 🌧 High: 62, Low: 26. There’s a 70% chance of showers, and temperatures are going to plummet in the evening, bringing a chance of snow with that temp drop sometime after midnight.
bluevalleypost.com
Best of Johnson County 2022 winners: Senior living
Today we wrap up announcing the winners in the inaugural Best of Johnson County! Thank you, Shawnee Mission Post and Blue Valley Post readers, for submitting nearly 90,000 votes to select our winners in 80 categories!. Active Living Retirement Community. Winner: Tallgrass Creek. Food, friends, fun, and more. You’ll experience...
5 winter-friendly activities in Kansas City
Kansas City, Mo. - With temperatures falling and winter fast approaching, many Kansas City residents and visitors are looking for more winter-friendly activities to help occupy their free time while staying warm during the colder months of the year.
Glimpses of the new Kansas City airport make visiting current terminals a chore
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. The cliché about the Kansas City airport used to go […] The post Glimpses of the new Kansas City airport make visiting current terminals a chore appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
lawrencekstimes.com
Just Food announces new executive director
The board of directors for Just Food, the Douglas County food bank, announced Brett Hartford as the organization’s new executive director Friday morning “following a comprehensive and inclusive search,” according to a news release. Hartford was born and raised in Lawrence and is a graduate of Free...
