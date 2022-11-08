ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

jimmycsays.com

Dominic Biscari’s wild, deadly ride is going to cost Kansas City millions of dollars

Step by step and day by day, the Dominic Biscari case is becoming the city of Kansas City’s worst nightmare. The Kansas City Star reported today that survivors of three people killed in a horrible fire-truck crash last Dec. 15 have filed a lawsuit contending that the city is liable for an arbitration award of $32.4 million that a Jackson County Circuit Court judge approved on Nov. 1.
KANSAS CITY, MO
flatlandkc.org

Mac Properties Unveils Big New Project Along the KC Streetcar

Mac Properties’ plan for a 325-unit, mid-rise apartment project at Main Street and Armour Boulevard is about responding to a growing population in Midtown that will soon benefit from streetcar access. “We’re going to get you a great place for a restaurant, some other goods and services, and help...
KANSAS CITY, KS
mycouriertribune.com

Liberty holds 2 meetings to explore future growth

LIBERTY — The city of Liberty will hold two meetings to explore growth citywide and offer the public a chance to learn more and provide input. First up is the “Imagine Liberty 2032” parks master plan community open house. It start at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the Liberty Community Center, 1600 S. Withers Road.
LIBERTY, MO
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Overland Park, KS

The Midwest has always been known for its friendly, small-town hospitality, and Overland Park is no exception. Listed by Money as one of the best places to live, it has grown into a city providing diversity in cultural, entertainment, and dining options. Eating out may sound like the best way...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KMBC.com

Fire consumes outbuilding on Parkville property

PARKVILLE, Mo. — A fire consumed an outbuilding on a Parkville property Friday afternoon. A plume of black smoke could be see from miles around. Firefighters were called about 4:15 p.m. to the fire in the 9500 block of Northwest 67th Street. Firefighters had difficulty finding a water hydrant....
PARKVILLE, MO
KSNT News

Changes made to Lawrence-run homeless camp after public outcry

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The City of Lawrence announced that changes have been made to a controversial homeless camp on Thursday. The city announced via social media that two changes have been made to the homeless camp in North Lawrence. First, a fence has been added to provide both wind screening and visual screening from nearby […]
LAWRENCE, KS
northeastnews.net

Rocks thrown at passenger train prompts homeless camp clearing

Officials with the Union Pacific Railroad Police and the Kansas City Missouri Police Department were on hand with grading contractors as a large homeless camp on railroad property abutting the west end of the 12 foot bridge, on the south side of the 5900 block of Independence Avenue was cleared on Wednesday morning.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Your daily planner: Thursday, Nov. 10

Greetings, Johnson County! A warm welcome to you this fine day. Here’s a quick update to get you up to speed. Forecast: 🌧 High: 62, Low: 26. There’s a 70% chance of showers, and temperatures are going to plummet in the evening, bringing a chance of snow with that temp drop sometime after midnight.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Best of Johnson County 2022 winners: Senior living

Today we wrap up announcing the winners in the inaugural Best of Johnson County! Thank you, Shawnee Mission Post and Blue Valley Post readers, for submitting nearly 90,000 votes to select our winners in 80 categories!. Active Living Retirement Community. Winner: Tallgrass Creek. Food, friends, fun, and more. You’ll experience...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
Kansas Reflector

Glimpses of the new Kansas City airport make visiting current terminals a chore

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. The cliché about the Kansas City airport used to go […] The post Glimpses of the new Kansas City airport make visiting current terminals a chore appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS CITY, MO
lawrencekstimes.com

Just Food announces new executive director

The board of directors for Just Food, the Douglas County food bank, announced Brett Hartford as the organization’s new executive director Friday morning “following a comprehensive and inclusive search,” according to a news release. Hartford was born and raised in Lawrence and is a graduate of Free...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS

