Johnson County, KS

bluevalleypost.com

Your daily planner: Friday, Nov. 11

Weekend outlook: Saturday, ☀️ High: 38, Low: 19. Sunny and chilly again; Sunday, 🌤️ High: 43, Low: 29. Mostly sunny and slightly warmer but still below freezing at night. There are several ways to commemorate Veterans Day around Johnson County today and through the weekend. Check...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
jimmycsays.com

Dominic Biscari’s wild, deadly ride is going to cost Kansas City millions of dollars

Step by step and day by day, the Dominic Biscari case is becoming the city of Kansas City’s worst nightmare. The Kansas City Star reported today that survivors of three people killed in a horrible fire-truck crash last Dec. 15 have filed a lawsuit contending that the city is liable for an arbitration award of $32.4 million that a Jackson County Circuit Court judge approved on Nov. 1.
KANSAS CITY, MO
lawrencekstimes.com

Just Food announces new executive director

The board of directors for Just Food, the Douglas County food bank, announced Brett Hartford as the organization’s new executive director Friday morning “following a comprehensive and inclusive search,” according to a news release. Hartford was born and raised in Lawrence and is a graduate of Free...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
Startland News

Triple (stitched) threat: Olathe apparel shop brings design, sewing, printing in-house with shirts hitting store shelves soon

Adam Worrel’s vision for a fabric-to-finish apparel and screen printing business is finally sewing itself together — nearly 4,000 miles from where it began — with a label made in KC.  First formulating the idea in 2010, he imagined creating a line with production and printing in-house and as much control over the supply chain as The post Triple (stitched) threat: Olathe apparel shop brings design, sewing, printing in-house with shirts hitting store shelves soon appeared first on Startland News.
OLATHE, KS
Kansas Reflector

Glimpses of the new Kansas City airport make visiting current terminals a chore

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. The cliché about the Kansas City airport used to go […] The post Glimpses of the new Kansas City airport make visiting current terminals a chore appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS CITY, MO
visitoverlandpark.com

Five Notable Wineries and Wine Bars to Discover in Overland Park

Whether you’re a red, white, rosé or sparkling wine drinker, there’s no shortage of really great wines in Overland Park. Overland Park is home to two gorgeous wineries and several wine bars. Spending a day date tasting the grapes of Kansas from spending time with a group of friends on a serious mission to find your next favorite wine -- Overland Park raises a glass to welcome you.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: When to winterize your home

Hello November! It often feels like once the kids are sorting their candy we are bombarded with thoughts of turkeys and tinsel. And with Thanksgiving and Christmas come the arrival of Jack Frost. Although the official date of winter comes with the Winter Solstice on December 21st, we sometimes feel the chill earlier than that in Kansas City. One of the most important things you can do to preserve your home in the months ahead is to winterize your home. And the best time to do so is before winter sets in!
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Olathe native, girlfriend killed while riding bicycles in Las Vegas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Olathe native is being remembered as an inspiring, charismatic person after a suspected drunk driver killed him and his girlfriend while the couple was riding bicycles in Las Vegas. Antonio Zabala, 36, had moved to Las Vegas four months ago to work as the...
OLATHE, KS

