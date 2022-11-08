Read full article on original website
bluevalleypost.com
Your daily planner: Friday, Nov. 11
Weekend outlook: Saturday, ☀️ High: 38, Low: 19. Sunny and chilly again; Sunday, 🌤️ High: 43, Low: 29. Mostly sunny and slightly warmer but still below freezing at night. There are several ways to commemorate Veterans Day around Johnson County today and through the weekend. Check...
jimmycsays.com
Dominic Biscari’s wild, deadly ride is going to cost Kansas City millions of dollars
Step by step and day by day, the Dominic Biscari case is becoming the city of Kansas City’s worst nightmare. The Kansas City Star reported today that survivors of three people killed in a horrible fire-truck crash last Dec. 15 have filed a lawsuit contending that the city is liable for an arbitration award of $32.4 million that a Jackson County Circuit Court judge approved on Nov. 1.
Support services move Independence couple into recovery shelter
Any Lengths Recovery Support Service provides crucial services to people experiencing homelessness, especially amid colder and dangerous temperatures.
5 winter-friendly activities in Kansas City
Kansas City, Mo. - With temperatures falling and winter fast approaching, many Kansas City residents and visitors are looking for more winter-friendly activities to help occupy their free time while staying warm during the colder months of the year.
lawrencekstimes.com
Just Food announces new executive director
The board of directors for Just Food, the Douglas County food bank, announced Brett Hartford as the organization’s new executive director Friday morning “following a comprehensive and inclusive search,” according to a news release. Hartford was born and raised in Lawrence and is a graduate of Free...
5 horses killed in barn fire at Sugar Creek Ranch
The owners of a ranch in Sugar Creek are looking into the cause of a deadly fire that killed five horses and one calf.
Don’t miss these Christmas pop-up bars in Kansas City in 2022
Pop-up bars are once again popping up all across the Kansas City area, complete with clever cocktails, Christmas lights and holiday cheer.
Triple (stitched) threat: Olathe apparel shop brings design, sewing, printing in-house with shirts hitting store shelves soon
Adam Worrel’s vision for a fabric-to-finish apparel and screen printing business is finally sewing itself together — nearly 4,000 miles from where it began — with a label made in KC. First formulating the idea in 2010, he imagined creating a line with production and printing in-house and as much control over the supply chain as The post Triple (stitched) threat: Olathe apparel shop brings design, sewing, printing in-house with shirts hitting store shelves soon appeared first on Startland News.
Glimpses of the new Kansas City airport make visiting current terminals a chore
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. The cliché about the Kansas City airport used to go […] The post Glimpses of the new Kansas City airport make visiting current terminals a chore appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
kcur.org
Kansas City's candle scene is heating up. These are some of the best shops in town
Do you smell that? Fall is in the air. It is officially sweater weather. Now is the time to enjoy falling leaves, apple cider and bonfires before Kansas City turns into a freezer for the winter. Another thing you may want to add to your list: candles. Just in case...
Kansas City Zoo extends GloWild lantern festival, makes Christmas addition
The Kansas City Zoo's unique immersive lantern festival GloWild will stick around for a few more weeks and add a Christmas village.
kcur.org
Mad for mushrooms? These Kansas City hunters know exactly where to look this fall
The air is cool and autumn leaves are crunching underfoot. The forest is thick with oak, paw paw, and persimmon trees on Hidden Valley Park trail, a four-mile dirt track in north Kansas City. It’s popular spot for mountain bikers but Alix Daniel and Cydney Ross are here to hunt...
Kansas City radio switches to full-time Christmas music for holidays
Christmas is still several weeks away, but you can already find Christmas music playing all day on one Kansas City radio station.
visitoverlandpark.com
Five Notable Wineries and Wine Bars to Discover in Overland Park
Whether you’re a red, white, rosé or sparkling wine drinker, there’s no shortage of really great wines in Overland Park. Overland Park is home to two gorgeous wineries and several wine bars. Spending a day date tasting the grapes of Kansas from spending time with a group of friends on a serious mission to find your next favorite wine -- Overland Park raises a glass to welcome you.
This Is The Most Festive City In Missouri
Thumbtack put together a list of the most festive cities in America.
bluevalleypost.com
Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: When to winterize your home
Hello November! It often feels like once the kids are sorting their candy we are bombarded with thoughts of turkeys and tinsel. And with Thanksgiving and Christmas come the arrival of Jack Frost. Although the official date of winter comes with the Winter Solstice on December 21st, we sometimes feel the chill earlier than that in Kansas City. One of the most important things you can do to preserve your home in the months ahead is to winterize your home. And the best time to do so is before winter sets in!
KMBC.com
Olathe native, girlfriend killed while riding bicycles in Las Vegas
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Olathe native is being remembered as an inspiring, charismatic person after a suspected drunk driver killed him and his girlfriend while the couple was riding bicycles in Las Vegas. Antonio Zabala, 36, had moved to Las Vegas four months ago to work as the...
The Mutual Ice Company Building supplied ice throughout Kansas City from 1907 to 1939
Mutual Ice Company Building.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. This building is known as the Mutual Ice Company Building and it's located at 4142-4144 Pennsylvania Avenue in the Westport area in Kansas City, Missouri. It was built in 1907.
KMBC.com
Kansas City police share tips to stay safe while exercising outside
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Exercising is good for your physical and mental health. But sometimes working out can leave us in a vulnerable position, especially if you're out by yourself. Before you hit the trail this weekend, KMBC 9 Investigates shares some ideas to make sure you stay safe.
KMBC.com
A new remote job offer turned out to be a scam for KCK woman
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A recent college graduate has a warning for others after she thought she secured a new job. She got scammed instead. Miranda Owens said it happened when she interviewed for a job at the end of last month. Now, she owes nearly $5,000 to her...
