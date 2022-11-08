Read full article on original website
What was known as the 'Maine Apartment Building' in 1901 is 121 years old and needs to be repurposedCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The 'Kansas City Athenaeum Building' was built in 1914 and still has a purpose in the communityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic neighborhood and streetcar suburb of Squier Park in mid-town Kansas City developed in the 1880sCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
5 winter-friendly activities in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Historic Kansas City Water Department building constructed in 1904 is now office space and a breweryCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Dominic Biscari’s wild, deadly ride is going to cost Kansas City millions of dollars
Step by step and day by day, the Dominic Biscari case is becoming the city of Kansas City’s worst nightmare. The Kansas City Star reported today that survivors of three people killed in a horrible fire-truck crash last Dec. 15 have filed a lawsuit contending that the city is liable for an arbitration award of $32.4 million that a Jackson County Circuit Court judge approved on Nov. 1.
Johnson County considers $1M investment for affordable housing in Gardner
Next week the BOCC will consider allocating $1million to support an affordable housing project in Gardner.
Residents concerned sideshows in downtown Kansas City becoming norm in area
Residents who live in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, are concerned sideshows are becoming the norm in the area.
Changes made to Lawrence-run homeless camp after public outcry
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The City of Lawrence announced that changes have been made to a controversial homeless camp on Thursday. The city announced via social media that two changes have been made to the homeless camp in North Lawrence. First, a fence has been added to provide both wind screening and visual screening from nearby […]
Lawrence Community Shelter leaders explain reasons for lower capacity, issues they’re facing
The only way problems will be fixed is ‘if somebody sticks around,’ interim director says. As community members pressure the Lawrence Community Shelter to surge capacity from 50 to 125 people, team members at the shelter say they wish more people took the time to understand their decision-making process.
5 winter-friendly activities in Kansas City
Kansas City, Mo. - With temperatures falling and winter fast approaching, many Kansas City residents and visitors are looking for more winter-friendly activities to help occupy their free time while staying warm during the colder months of the year.
Your daily planner: Friday, Nov. 11
Weekend outlook: Saturday, ☀️ High: 38, Low: 19. Sunny and chilly again; Sunday, 🌤️ High: 43, Low: 29. Mostly sunny and slightly warmer but still below freezing at night. There are several ways to commemorate Veterans Day around Johnson County today and through the weekend. Check...
This Is The Most Festive City In Missouri
Thumbtack put together a list of the most festive cities in America.
Don’t miss these Christmas pop-up bars in Kansas City in 2022
Pop-up bars are once again popping up all across the Kansas City area, complete with clever cocktails, Christmas lights and holiday cheer.
Glimpses of the new Kansas City airport make visiting current terminals a chore
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. The cliché about the Kansas City airport used to go […] The post Glimpses of the new Kansas City airport make visiting current terminals a chore appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Lawrence community members share concerns about city’s camp for people experiencing homelessness
Business owners, housing advocates, and housed and unhoused community members filled Lawrence City Hall on Tuesday night to speak out about the city’s handling of homelessness and management of the camp behind Johnny’s. Rick Renfro, owner of Johnny’s Tavern in North Lawrence, closed his restaurant as a form...
Rocks thrown at passenger train prompts homeless camp clearing
Officials with the Union Pacific Railroad Police and the Kansas City Missouri Police Department were on hand with grading contractors as a large homeless camp on railroad property abutting the west end of the 12 foot bridge, on the south side of the 5900 block of Independence Avenue was cleared on Wednesday morning.
Kansas City to welcome cannabis lounges in new entertainment district
Fort Osage extends winning streak to seven in victory over Oak Park. Oak Park was in the midst of their first winning season in a long time, but Fort Osage was able to knock them off a second time. Miege rolls over Piper 61-20 Updated: 1 hour ago. Teryn Jackson...
Leawood-based AMC Theatres to allow public to use screens for Zoom calls
Leawood-based AMC Theatres plans to incorporate virtual events into its business model with new “Zoom Rooms.”. Driving the news: This week, the company announced a new partnership with Zoom Video Communications to implement “Zoom Rooms,” allowing the public to use the theatre’s big screens and technology for work meetings and events.
Fire consumes outbuilding on Parkville property
PARKVILLE, Mo. — A fire consumed an outbuilding on a Parkville property Friday afternoon. A plume of black smoke could be see from miles around. Firefighters were called about 4:15 p.m. to the fire in the 9500 block of Northwest 67th Street. Firefighters had difficulty finding a water hydrant....
Kansas City mayor files motion after Missouri passes Amendment 4
One day after Amendment 4 passed in Missouri, forcing Kansas City to boost funding to its police department, the mayor is seeking a swift resolution.
Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: When to winterize your home
Hello November! It often feels like once the kids are sorting their candy we are bombarded with thoughts of turkeys and tinsel. And with Thanksgiving and Christmas come the arrival of Jack Frost. Although the official date of winter comes with the Winter Solstice on December 21st, we sometimes feel the chill earlier than that in Kansas City. One of the most important things you can do to preserve your home in the months ahead is to winterize your home. And the best time to do so is before winter sets in!
Historic Skies restaurant to open for the holidays after an 11-year closure
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The rotating restaurant on top of the Sheraton at Crown Center is opening back up after 11 years. Unfortunately, it won't be rotating and hasn't been able to since it shut down over a decade ago. However, the iconic Kansas City location still boasts one...
KC-area Proud Boys member sentenced for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Gardner man, and Proud Boy member, sentenced to 70 days in prison and a $500 fine for his role in the Jan. 6 riot.
Kansas City-area locksmiths with mysterious owners charging absurd rates
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Robert Flaws was told the cost of unlocking his car would be about $72. So then why was his bill $871, more than 10 times the amount he was quoted? When the locksmith wouldn’t give him an answer, Flaws called FOX4 Problem Solvers for help. He was one of several people who […]
