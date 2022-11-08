ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leawood, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jimmycsays.com

Dominic Biscari’s wild, deadly ride is going to cost Kansas City millions of dollars

Step by step and day by day, the Dominic Biscari case is becoming the city of Kansas City’s worst nightmare. The Kansas City Star reported today that survivors of three people killed in a horrible fire-truck crash last Dec. 15 have filed a lawsuit contending that the city is liable for an arbitration award of $32.4 million that a Jackson County Circuit Court judge approved on Nov. 1.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Changes made to Lawrence-run homeless camp after public outcry

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The City of Lawrence announced that changes have been made to a controversial homeless camp on Thursday. The city announced via social media that two changes have been made to the homeless camp in North Lawrence. First, a fence has been added to provide both wind screening and visual screening from nearby […]
LAWRENCE, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Your daily planner: Friday, Nov. 11

Weekend outlook: Saturday, ☀️ High: 38, Low: 19. Sunny and chilly again; Sunday, 🌤️ High: 43, Low: 29. Mostly sunny and slightly warmer but still below freezing at night. There are several ways to commemorate Veterans Day around Johnson County today and through the weekend. Check...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
Kansas Reflector

Glimpses of the new Kansas City airport make visiting current terminals a chore

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. The cliché about the Kansas City airport used to go […] The post Glimpses of the new Kansas City airport make visiting current terminals a chore appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS CITY, MO
northeastnews.net

Rocks thrown at passenger train prompts homeless camp clearing

Officials with the Union Pacific Railroad Police and the Kansas City Missouri Police Department were on hand with grading contractors as a large homeless camp on railroad property abutting the west end of the 12 foot bridge, on the south side of the 5900 block of Independence Avenue was cleared on Wednesday morning.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Leawood-based AMC Theatres to allow public to use screens for Zoom calls

Leawood-based AMC Theatres plans to incorporate virtual events into its business model with new “Zoom Rooms.”. Driving the news: This week, the company announced a new partnership with Zoom Video Communications to implement “Zoom Rooms,” allowing the public to use the theatre’s big screens and technology for work meetings and events.
LEAWOOD, KS
KMBC.com

Fire consumes outbuilding on Parkville property

PARKVILLE, Mo. — A fire consumed an outbuilding on a Parkville property Friday afternoon. A plume of black smoke could be see from miles around. Firefighters were called about 4:15 p.m. to the fire in the 9500 block of Northwest 67th Street. Firefighters had difficulty finding a water hydrant....
PARKVILLE, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: When to winterize your home

Hello November! It often feels like once the kids are sorting their candy we are bombarded with thoughts of turkeys and tinsel. And with Thanksgiving and Christmas come the arrival of Jack Frost. Although the official date of winter comes with the Winter Solstice on December 21st, we sometimes feel the chill earlier than that in Kansas City. One of the most important things you can do to preserve your home in the months ahead is to winterize your home. And the best time to do so is before winter sets in!
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy