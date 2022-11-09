ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyla

Former Playboy model faces years in prison after body found in boot of car

A former Playboy model who is accused of murdering a doctor could be facing up to 25 years in prison after she submitted an Alford plea to the court. Kelsey Turner, 25, was arrested on March 21 2019 in Stockton, California, and charged with the murder of 71-year-old psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Burchard after his body was found in the trunk of an abandoned car.
STOCKTON, CA
Black Enterprise

Georgia Prisoner Allegedly Swindled $11 Million From Billionaire Movie Mogul While in Jail

A 31-year-old man currently incarcerated in Georgia allegedly swindled $11 million, possibly more, from the comforts of his prison cell in a maximum-security facility. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Arthur Lee Cofield Jr. has been accused of impersonating billionaire Sidney Kimmel and fraudulently obtaining $11 million from his bank account. Cofield reportedly gained access to Kimmel’s Charles Schwab account to use the illegally elicited funds to purchase gold coins and a mansion in Buckhead.
GEORGIA STATE
Idaho State Journal

Local man who punched pregnant woman gets two years of probation

An Idaho Falls man who admitted to punching a pregnant woman will spend two years on supervised probation. Isaac Bale, 19, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of misdemeanor battery as part of a plea agreement. He originally was charged with felony domestic battery. Bale was arrested in August after a 911 caller reported Bale was arguing with the victim and that he hit her in the face. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Deadline

‘Scrubs’ Co-EP Eric Weinberg Denied Bail, Taken Into Custody On Multiple Rape Charges; Enters Not Guilty Plea

Deemed a potential “serial rapist” by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge, former Scrubs co-executive producer Eric Weinberg was denied bail Tuesday and hauled away into custody in handcuffs by sheriff’s deputies. Charged with 18 counts of rape, Weinberg entered a not guilty plea. He will be held at Twin Towers jail pending his next court hearing scheduled for November 15. Throughout the contentious hearing, Weinberg’s lawyers strenuously objected to the no-bail motion, arguing for electronic monitoring, or house arrest, all of which fell on deaf ears. Before announcing her decision on bail, Superior Court Judge Victoria B. Wilson said “first and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC News

Former Playboy model takes plea deal in murder of 71-year-old psychiatrist

A former Playboy model, accused of murdering a 71-year-old psychiatrist who police said was helping pay her bills, has reached a plea deal, court records show. Kelsey Turner, 29, was arrested and charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the April 2019 death of Thomas Burchard of Salinas, California, whom authorities said was paying Turner's rent on a Las Vegas apartment.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Law & Crime

Elderly Colorado Man Left ‘Wheelchair Bound’ After Being Tased by a Police Officer in His Apartment Reaches Multi-Million Dollar Settlement

A 76-year-old Colorado man who was tased by police while standing inside of his apartment in May 2021 has reached a settlement in his civil lawsuit, his attorney announced. Michael Clark, then 75, filed the federal civil rights case against then-Officers Nicholas Hanning and Ellie Summers, Corporal Richard Sonnenberg, and the Idaho Springs Police Department back in July 2021.
IDAHO SPRINGS, CO
NBC Los Angeles

Corrections Officials Deny Claims Nikita Dragun Was Held in Men's Jail

Miami-Dade Corrections officials are disputing reports that transgender influencer and YouTuber Nikita Dragun was held in the men's jail unit following her arrest in Miami Beach. Dragun, 26, was arrested Monday for disorderly conduct and battery on an officer after allegedly making a scene at The Goodtime Hotel on South...
MIAMI BEACH, FL

