Deemed a potential “serial rapist” by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge, former Scrubs co-executive producer Eric Weinberg was denied bail Tuesday and hauled away into custody in handcuffs by sheriff’s deputies. Charged with 18 counts of rape, Weinberg entered a not guilty plea. He will be held at Twin Towers jail pending his next court hearing scheduled for November 15. Throughout the contentious hearing, Weinberg’s lawyers strenuously objected to the no-bail motion, arguing for electronic monitoring, or house arrest, all of which fell on deaf ears. Before announcing her decision on bail, Superior Court Judge Victoria B. Wilson said “first and...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 17 DAYS AGO