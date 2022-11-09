Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Beautiful California Mother Vanished Days Before Her 25th BirthdayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHayward, CA
San Jose beats San Francisco As The City with The Most Expensive Housing CostsAmancay TapiaSan Jose, CA
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Related
Prison officer, 25, ‘had inappropriate relationship with inmate’ and ‘called him while he was behind bars’
A PRISON officer has appeared in court after allegedly forming an "inappropriate" relationship with an inmate and calling him while he was behind bars. Ruth Shmylo, 25, denied growing close to the unidentified lag while working at a category B prison in Bridgend, Wales. Cardiff Crown Court heard she came...
Former Playboy model faces years in prison after body found in boot of car
A former Playboy model who is accused of murdering a doctor could be facing up to 25 years in prison after she submitted an Alford plea to the court. Kelsey Turner, 25, was arrested on March 21 2019 in Stockton, California, and charged with the murder of 71-year-old psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Burchard after his body was found in the trunk of an abandoned car.
KCRA.com
Parole agent central to Jaycee Lee Dugard kidnapping case breaks 13-year silence
Thirteen years after one of California's most notable kidnapping cases was solved, Edward Santos Jr., a state parole agent central to the case, is breaking his silence. On June 10, 1991, an 11-year-old girl, Jaycee Lee Dugard, was taken from the street outside her South Lake Tahoe Home. For the...
Georgia Prisoner Allegedly Swindled $11 Million From Billionaire Movie Mogul While in Jail
A 31-year-old man currently incarcerated in Georgia allegedly swindled $11 million, possibly more, from the comforts of his prison cell in a maximum-security facility. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Arthur Lee Cofield Jr. has been accused of impersonating billionaire Sidney Kimmel and fraudulently obtaining $11 million from his bank account. Cofield reportedly gained access to Kimmel’s Charles Schwab account to use the illegally elicited funds to purchase gold coins and a mansion in Buckhead.
Local man who punched pregnant woman gets two years of probation
An Idaho Falls man who admitted to punching a pregnant woman will spend two years on supervised probation. Isaac Bale, 19, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of misdemeanor battery as part of a plea agreement. He originally was charged with felony domestic battery. Bale was arrested in August after a 911 caller reported Bale was arguing with the victim and that he hit her in the face. ...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California prison guard apologizes for assault on inmate, then gets lengthy sentence
A California prison guard who attacked a 65-year-old inmate who later died — and then tried to get his colleagues to cover up his actions — apologized in court Monday, and then was sentenced to 12 years and seven months in prison. Arturo Pacheco, 40, is one of...
‘Scrubs’ Co-EP Eric Weinberg Denied Bail, Taken Into Custody On Multiple Rape Charges; Enters Not Guilty Plea
Deemed a potential “serial rapist” by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge, former Scrubs co-executive producer Eric Weinberg was denied bail Tuesday and hauled away into custody in handcuffs by sheriff’s deputies. Charged with 18 counts of rape, Weinberg entered a not guilty plea. He will be held at Twin Towers jail pending his next court hearing scheduled for November 15. Throughout the contentious hearing, Weinberg’s lawyers strenuously objected to the no-bail motion, arguing for electronic monitoring, or house arrest, all of which fell on deaf ears. Before announcing her decision on bail, Superior Court Judge Victoria B. Wilson said “first and...
Washington Examiner
Wrongfully convicted murder suspect sues LA County for withholding evidence
A man who was imprisoned for 20 years over a murder he didn’t commit is suing Los Angeles County and the Sheriff’s Department for withholding evidence that would prove his innocence. Alexander Torres, 40, was exonerated with the help of the Innocence Project after evidence surfaced in 2006...
ABC News
Former Playboy model takes plea deal in murder of 71-year-old psychiatrist
A former Playboy model, accused of murdering a 71-year-old psychiatrist who police said was helping pay her bills, has reached a plea deal, court records show. Kelsey Turner, 29, was arrested and charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the April 2019 death of Thomas Burchard of Salinas, California, whom authorities said was paying Turner's rent on a Las Vegas apartment.
BBC
Maurice Hastings: US man in prison for 38 years freed by new DNA evidence
A US man who spent nearly four decades in prison for murder has been released after new DNA evidence pointed to a different person. Maurice Hastings served more than 38 years in state prison for the 1983 murder of Roberta Wydermyer in California and two attempted murders. But new DNA...
Armando Cruz sentenced to life in prison in murder of Patricia Alatorre
Armando Cruz, the 26-year-old man who pleaded guilty to the murder of 13-year-old Patricia Alatorre has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Elderly Colorado Man Left ‘Wheelchair Bound’ After Being Tased by a Police Officer in His Apartment Reaches Multi-Million Dollar Settlement
A 76-year-old Colorado man who was tased by police while standing inside of his apartment in May 2021 has reached a settlement in his civil lawsuit, his attorney announced. Michael Clark, then 75, filed the federal civil rights case against then-Officers Nicholas Hanning and Ellie Summers, Corporal Richard Sonnenberg, and the Idaho Springs Police Department back in July 2021.
DNA Clears California Man Who Spent 38 Years In Prison For 1983 Rape And Murder
“I prayed for many years that this day would come,” Maurice Hastings told reporters after spending nearly four decades in prison for the 1983 murder and sexual assault of Roberta Wydermyer. A California man who was wrongfully convicted in the 1983 murder and rape of a woman who was...
Man Offered to Pay Fellow Inmate's Bail if He Killed Ex-Girlfriend: Police
Caleb Beesley allegedly assaulted his former girlfriend for more than a year in several states as they traveled together, according to Michigan law enforcement.
NBC Los Angeles
Corrections Officials Deny Claims Nikita Dragun Was Held in Men's Jail
Miami-Dade Corrections officials are disputing reports that transgender influencer and YouTuber Nikita Dragun was held in the men's jail unit following her arrest in Miami Beach. Dragun, 26, was arrested Monday for disorderly conduct and battery on an officer after allegedly making a scene at The Goodtime Hotel on South...
UK court: Arrested man is US fugitive wanted on rape claim
A judge in Scotland says a man who has spent almost a year fighting extradition to the United States is Nicholas Rossi, a fugitive alleged to have faked his own death to escape rape allegations
Comments / 0