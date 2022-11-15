Seen Him? Man Accused Of Stealing $460 In Clothing From Lake Grove Store

Authorities asked the public for help locating a man who is accused of stealing clothing valued at about $460 from Macy's on Long Island.

The incident happened at the Macy's located at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.