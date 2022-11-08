ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Yankees free agent Aaron Judge’s first day on market is rewarding

There were no new juicy Aaron Judge rumors Thursday, no word that the Yankees, San Francisco Giants or anyone else made a big offer on the day the free agent market opened. This eventual day for Judge was satisfying. For the third time, Judge is a Silver Slugger winner. Louisville...
The Spun

The First Trade Of The 2023 MLB Offseason Is Here

The first trade of the 2023 Major League Baseball offseason has arrived. Over the weekend, the Houston Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2022 World Series. On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers agreed to the first trade of the year. "We've acquired...
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

San Diego Padres may be changing Fernando Tatis Jr.’s role

Fernando Tatis Jr. was supposed to be the shortstop of the present and future for the San Diego Padres. That may have changed. According to Alden Gonzalez at ESPN, Tatis may no longer have a home at short. Instead, he could get time at short, second, center, and left as the Padres could look to turn him into a super utility player.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Distractify

Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart

At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
theScore

Report: Cubs contact agents of star free-agent shortstops

It appears the Chicago Cubs are set on making a big splash this offseason. The Cubs have already been in contact with the agents of shortstops Carlos Correa, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson, and Xander Bogaerts, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. Chicago currently has Nico Hoerner penciled as the...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Six realistic free agents Red Sox should target this offseason

This is the offseason for Chaim Bloom to go outside his comfort zone. The Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer has gone bargain hunting since joining the front office in late 2019, but a reluctance to spend in free agency this time around could alter the course of the franchise.
BOSTON, MA
theScore

2022 Silver Sluggers: 1st-timers dominate, Trout earns 9th

MLB announced its 2022 Silver Slugger winners Thursday, honoring the best offensive players at each position in both leagues. This year's Silver Sluggers feature a couple of notable changes. A new category - utility player - honors the best multi-positional player in each league, while the National League has discontinued its pitcher's award following the introduction of the universal DH.
theScore

Report: Dodgers, Kershaw agree to 1-year deal worth around $20M

The Los Angeles Dodgers are bringing back legendary left-hander Clayton Kershaw for a 16th season, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reports. Kershaw will earn close to $20 million for the 2023 campaign, according to Heyman. The three-time Cy Young winner also tested free agency last winter but eventually signed a one-year,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theScore

Pete Rose again asks Manfred for reinstatement, wants HOF chance

Pete Rose is again trying to get back into baseball's good graces. Major League Baseball's hit king sent a new letter petitioning for reinstatement to commissioner Rob Manfred this week, according to TMZ. Rose was famously banned from baseball in 1989 after he was found to have bet on games while managing the Cincinnati Reds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy