NBC Philadelphia

Helmet-Less Baker Mayfield Headbutts Teammates to Celebrate Win Vs. Falcons

Helmet-less Baker Mayfield headbutts teammates to celebrate TNF win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Baker Mayfield was amped up for the Carolina Panthers' win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football. Maybe a little too amped up. After kicker Eddy Pineiro gave Carolina a 25-15 lead with a...
ATLANTA, GA
Falcons' Jake Matthews Leaves for Birth of Child, Set to Return for TNF

Falcons' Jake Matthews leaves for birth of child, hopes to return for TNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It's been a busy Thursday for Atlanta Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews. With the Falcons in North Carolina for their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Carolina Panthers, Matthews had to...
ATLANTA, GA
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Seemingly Cracks Top-Five in Florida Senate Race

Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa seemingly cracks top-five in Florida Senate race originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Florida voters seem to think Tua Tagovailoa has a future in politics. While the Miami Dolphins quarterback is slowly creeping his way up the NFL MVP ballot, he seemingly cracked the top-five of...
FLORIDA STATE

