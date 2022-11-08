Read full article on original website
County approves 2022 election canvass
HURON — The Beadle County Commission met Thursday to canvass the election that was completed Tuesday. The nine precincts were opened by commissioners and verified, with 5,932 ballots counted in the county. That comes to a 59.5% voter turnout. The commissioners met with Sheriff Doug Solem to review staffing...
Antique toys on display
Mark Smith of Huron found a number of antique toys, some which were his own childhood toys, and offered to share them for display at the Huron Public Library. The display can be seen during normal library hours, daily from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and on weekends, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
AFSP to sponsor Hope Tree
HURON — The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) will be displaying a Hope tree at the Festival of Trees at Crossroads. The tree will display a bulb with a name of an angel that has been lost to honor and remember lost loved ones. To have a family...
Arliss Bennett, 84, of Wessington Springs
WESSINGTON SPRINGS — Arliss Bennett, 84, of Wessington Springs, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Aurora-Brule Nursing Home in White Lake. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday at Wessington Springs United Methodist Church. Burial will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Wessington Springs. Visitation will be Sunday...
H/D Ringnecks host annual hunts
H/D Ringnecks of Huron hosted its fourth annual Youth Tower Pheasant shoot (below) on Saturday, Oct. 1, and the fourth annual Military Veterans Tower Pheasant shoot (above) on Saturday, Nov. 5, north of Huron. The youth hunters were taught hunting and gun safety while shooting at pheasants released from a...
HHS students participate in 2022 All State Chorus
The Huron All-State Singers went down to Sioux Falls the end of October to prepare for and perform a concert with over 900 singers from across the state. This event takes a lot of preparation for students, including weeks of extra rehearsals before the event along with two full days of singing as a mass choir before the big event.
Hitchcock-Tulare 2022 first quarter honor roll
TULARE – Students named to the first quarter honor roll at Hitchcock-Tulare Junior and High School include:. (asterisk denotes 4.0 or higher) • High school: Blaze Binger, Carter Binger, Presley Binger, Gracyn Bixler, *Mason Bottum, Brooklyn Frankenstein, *Isabel Gilbert, *Jessica Godfrey, Rachel Huizenga, Rebecca Huizenga, Justine Jacobs, *Ella Johnsonb, Regan Lutter, Kylee Martin, *Cambree McNeil, Jacob Michlitsch, Karter Miller, Harlee Nielson, *Mikael Nielson, Brendan Nowell, Tristan Nowell, *Erik Salmen, TJ Salmen, Katelyn Schroeder, Nick Tollefson, Weston Wagner, Preston Wipf, Caitlin Woodward.
Teaching students about military service
Huron High School senior Jake Holforty spent time at the TAP (Tiger Afterschool Program) sites on Thursday explaining the service and sacrifice of veterans. Holforty, shown above with students and Washington 4-5 Center Principal Kari Hinker, spent last summer at Fort Leonard Wood and is in the South Dakota 147th Army Military Band. Students answered questions relating to sacrifice, patriotism and appreciation of service.
Honoring those who serve
Above: Veterans Service Officer Taylor Jans, far left, listens to guest speaker Air Force Veteran Keith McMillian at Friday’s Veteran’s Day program in Huron High School Auditorium. Below: The POW/MIA table, also known as the fallen comrade table, is set up following the tradition of setting a separate...
Wolsey-Wessington 2022 first quarter honor roll
WOLSEY – Students named to the first quarter honor roll at Wolsey-Wessington School include:. • Seniors: Mya Boomsma, Elena Fiocchi, Sarah Fuerst, Blaze Herdman, Mallory Miller, Shealay Smith, Summer Stahl, Emree White and Leah Williams. • Juniors: Kate Hamilton, Payton Kemnitz, Kelsie Roberts, Grant Timm, Shelby Timm, Lainey Uttecht.
Area players named to 2022 All-DVC volleyball team
HURON — A pair of area volleyball players were named to the All-Dakota Valley Conference team, while two others received honorable mention. Selected to the team were senior Jada Burke of De Smet and junior Faith Steffensen of Iroquois/Lake Preston. Earning honorable mention were freshman Hazel Luethmers of De...
Hitchcock-Tulare pulls away for 9B title
VERMILLION – Carter Binger accounted for five touchdowns to lead the Hitchcock-Tulare Patriots to a 50-28 victory in the Class 9B championship game over the Herreid/Selby Area Wolverines Thursday at the DakotaDome in Vermillion. The Patriots won the coin toss and elected to receive, putting together a long, methodical...
