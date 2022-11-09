ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Nails Screaming for Help? Shop This No. 1 Bestselling Cuticle Pen

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Let’s talk about our nails — especially when the weather starts to turn cold. If you don’t get them done often, any dryness, brittleness, flimsiness or rough cuticles may be extremely apparent, but if you do get them done often, they may be struggling to stay afloat underneath even the most fabulous of acrylics.

Nearly everything affects the condition of our nails and cuticles, from the weather, to our diets, to stress and more. Just as we have a whole skincare routine for our face, it might be time to give our nails a little extra love too. It doesn’t have to be 10 steps or anything like that though. Just taking a minute to use this oil pen here and there could be key!

See it!

Get the CND SolarOil Nail and Cuticle Care Pen for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

This is a number one bestseller in the nail repair category on Amazon. It’s a Premium Beauty pick, but with a price under $15, it’s super accessible. It’s so easy to use too. Simply swipe the brush over your cuticles and rub the oil in with another finger — then repeat for the rest of your fingers. You can use it any time, and since it’s in pen form, you can totally bring it anywhere. It might really come in handy if you’re out all day in the cold!

This intense therapy oil pen contains three key ingredients that may deeply penetrate into the skin. Jojoba oil may moisturize and condition nails while also improving the efficacy of other ingredients, such as the included sweet almond seed oil, a softening superhero. There’s also vitamin E, an antioxidant that may help protect the skin and keep fingers and nails looking young!

See it!

Get the CND SolarOil Nail and Cuticle Care Pen for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

If you can’t stand looking at your nails anymore, if they hurt, if you’re embarrassed of their condition or they’re splitting every time you get a little length going, this is the pen for you . It’s great for preventative care as well! Shoppers even say it smells amazing, so we truly think you have nothing to lose!

See it!

Get the CND SolarOil Nail and Cuticle Care Pen for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

All Is Calm, All Is Bright With This Anti-Dark Circle Eye Cream

Read article

Looking for something else? Shop more from CND here and explore all nail repair products on Amazon here ! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? Explore more of our favorite finds below:

Browse fashion , beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides .

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

I'm Proof: The 3D-Nails Trend Is the Perfect Holiday Manicure

Despite following the latest trends in hair and makeup, I typically keep those areas of my beauty routine pretty consistent. The one exception that I love to experiment with is my nails. Gel manicures, DIY manis, Aprés Gel-X tips, press-ons, dip powder, acrylic, BIAB — you name it, I've tried it (and probably loved it). Nail art, in particular, is something I love to switch up often, and fortunately enough for me, there are so many great nail-art trends out there. French tips are my go-to, but during a recent appointment, I got to try the 3D-nails trend for the first time. To put it simply: I'm obsessed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Upworthy

Brother makes stunning prom dress for sister from scratch as family couldn't afford to rent one

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 5, 2021. It has since been updated. A brother from the Philippines won hearts across social media last year after he shared the stunning prom dress he created for his sister. Maverick Francisco Oyao—a college student from Zamboanga City—went above and beyond to make his sister, Lu Asey, happy after learning that their parents wouldn't be able to afford a ball gown for her junior and senior prom. Determined to give Lu a dress and a prom experience she could cherish for years to come, Maverick took it upon himself to design and sew an elaborate winter ball gown from scratch.
Tyla

Pregnant Hooters server says her big belly fetches over $400 in tips

There's a fetish for just about everything, and now one pregnant Hooters server has revealed that her big belly is bagging her some serious tips. Taking to TikTok, Tay B, 21, explained that she's making some serious dollar at the famous diner for her belly and not her, well, hooters.
realitytitbit.com

90 Day Fiancé's Molly Hopkins unrecognizable in 35lb weight loss transformation

Molly Hopkins from 90 Day Fiancé has revealed her full-body transformation after weight loss as she finally shares how she achieved her goal. Ever since her first appearance in season 5 of the show Hopkins became a fan favorite for her body-positive mental attitude. Molly has even inspired fans with her weight loss transformation as she achieved it through natural means over a long period of time.
GEORGIA STATE
AOL Corp

7 Best Thanksgiving Deals at Walmart

As you begin to think about your Thanksgiving plans, don't forget that many retailers are already putting products on sale in anticipation of your needs -- for cooking, entertaining, cleaning up or relaxing. Holiday Spending: Get Top Holiday Spending and Savings Tips. Find Out: If Your Credit Score is Under...
NBC News

Amazon Black Friday 2022: 20 best early deals live now

Amazon’s early Black Friday savings are officially here. Following the retailer’s Prime Early Access Sale last month — a second Prime Day-like event that gave Prime members special deals ahead of the holiday shopping season — Amazon has now joined other major retailers like Walmart, Target and Best Buy in releasing early Black Friday deals. The retailer is offering sales on items across shopping categories, ranging from tech devices and kitchen appliances to beauty and fashion items.
Us Weekly

This No. 1 Bestselling COVID-19 Rapid Test Is on Amazon With Fast Delivery

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. While we’ve reached a higher level of certainty in the past couple of years, the COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing. We’ve gained more confidence due to vaccines and other medical advancements, but it’s still important to stay on […]
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

242K+
Followers
24K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy