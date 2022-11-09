Nails Screaming for Help? Shop This No. 1 Bestselling Cuticle Pen

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Let’s talk about our nails — especially when the weather starts to turn cold. If you don’t get them done often, any dryness, brittleness, flimsiness or rough cuticles may be extremely apparent, but if you do get them done often, they may be struggling to stay afloat underneath even the most fabulous of acrylics.

Nearly everything affects the condition of our nails and cuticles, from the weather, to our diets, to stress and more. Just as we have a whole skincare routine for our face, it might be time to give our nails a little extra love too. It doesn’t have to be 10 steps or anything like that though. Just taking a minute to use this oil pen here and there could be key!

Get the CND SolarOil Nail and Cuticle Care Pen for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

This is a number one bestseller in the nail repair category on Amazon. It’s a Premium Beauty pick, but with a price under $15, it’s super accessible. It’s so easy to use too. Simply swipe the brush over your cuticles and rub the oil in with another finger — then repeat for the rest of your fingers. You can use it any time, and since it’s in pen form, you can totally bring it anywhere. It might really come in handy if you’re out all day in the cold!

This intense therapy oil pen contains three key ingredients that may deeply penetrate into the skin. Jojoba oil may moisturize and condition nails while also improving the efficacy of other ingredients, such as the included sweet almond seed oil, a softening superhero. There’s also vitamin E, an antioxidant that may help protect the skin and keep fingers and nails looking young!

If you can’t stand looking at your nails anymore, if they hurt, if you’re embarrassed of their condition or they’re splitting every time you get a little length going, this is the pen for you . It’s great for preventative care as well! Shoppers even say it smells amazing, so we truly think you have nothing to lose!

