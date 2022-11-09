Read full article on original website
Find out what portion of your county's registered voters participated in recent elections. (Courtesy Unsplash) To determine how voter turnout varies throughout Texas' election cycles, Community Impact compiled and analyzed data from the Nov. 8 midterm election, the March 1 primary elections and the Nov. 3, 2020, general election. Among the 16 counties in Community Impact's markets, the average voter turnout for the Nov. 8 midterm elections was 48.98%.
The polls closed for the midterm election at 7 p.m. Nov. 8. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) Posted: 8:26 p.m. on Nov. 8, Updated, 11:03 a.m. on Nov. 9. Polls closed for the 2022 midterm election on Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. and ballots have begun to be counted. Unofficial election results...
Voters stand in line to vote at the New Braunfels ISD transportation building in Guadalupe County on Nov. 8. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) With more polling locations throughout the state now reporting their votes, the unofficial results of election night are becoming more clear. Republican candidate Carrie Isaac has taken the lead in the race to be state representative for District 73 with a majority vote of 70.4%. Democratic opponent Justin Calhoun has fallen behind in the race with 29.6% of the votes.
The polls closed for the midterm election at 7 p.m. Nov. 8. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) Election results in the 2022 November midterms have been trickling in, and the winners in the races for Texas Senate districts 21 and 25 have been determined by voters throughout the region. With the Texas...
Crews from the Texas Department of Transportation typically prepare their equipment during the fall, so they are ready for action when winter weather arrives. (Community Impact/Hannah Norton) Across the state, the Texas Department of Transportation is preparing for the winter. Following multiple winter storms in 2021 and 2022, crews have...
