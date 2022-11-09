ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

This Minnesota Law Can Help Minnesota Veterans Who Commit Low-Level Crimes

Veterans day is coming up, and not all veterans handle being out of the military the same way. Often times those who have left the service struggle with the life that follows. Sometimes that struggle is short-lived other times their tours of duty bring them home with emotional baggage. A recent Minnesota law offers assistance to those veterans who find themselves on the wrong side of the law, for committing what's considered 'low-level' crimes.
Southern Minnesota Voter Guide for Election Day 2022

Today is Election Day, and the first mid-term election since 2018. In Minnesota we're voting for a Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, U.S Senator, and a bunch of other state and local offices. A 'midterm election' refers to the fact that this is not a presidential election, but instead...
First Blizzard Delivers Massive Snowfall in Minnesota and ND

The official snowfall total out of NW Minnesota and North Dakota is really impressive. And cause for a moment of gratitude here in SE Minnesota!. "Eye-Popping" Snowfall Totals In Minnesota and North Dakota. "Eye Popping," that's how our sister station (WJON, St. Cloud) described it. And they're right. The first...
Is It Illegal In Iowa To Put Dead Animals In The Garbage?

It is a tragedy when a beloved pet dies. In the first moments, all you know is to cry and mourn your passed friend. But after a while, you realize that the deceased body cannot lie on your property forever. So what happens now? What do you do with the carcass of the animal? What is and isn't legal when it comes to the disposal of dead animals?
Cans Rupturing Reason for Latest Recall in Minnesota

Just when you thought it was safe to spray a little air freshener and make your house smell amazing, it's not. A new recall was just issued by Consumer Product Safety Commission for air fresheners sold in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and throughout the United States due to a part that is missing. Unfortunately, this missing part has led to corrosion and cans rupturing which could lead to an injury.
Minnesota State Parks Offering Free Entry for Black Friday

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced that entry fees at all 75 Minnesota state parks will be waived on Black Friday (11/25) -- encouraging all Minnesotans to get outside and explore Minnesota's parks & trails. The goal is to encourage families to extend their holiday by spending time...
Unleaded 88 Sets Record Sales

UNDATED (WJON News) - Sales of Unleaded 88, the 15-percent ethanol blend, set new records in Minnesota this fall. The Minnesota Department of Commerce reports sales of Unleaded 88 were over nine million gallons per month in July, August, and September. Before July, sales of Unleaded 88 had never reached nine million gallons per month.
Did You Know This Reality Star Is From Minnesota?

If you're a fan of reality television, you will love this little tidbit! I just learned that one of the biggest reality stars out there right now is from Minnesota. Somehow, in all my years watching him on screen, I never knew. This may seem random but there are a...
First Snow of the Season Snarls Traffic In Rochester, Across MN

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The first snowfall of the season in Rochester and across Minnesota wreaked havoc on Minnesota’s roads. The State Patrol responded to two crashes on Hwy. 52 in Rochester Saturday morning. One crash occurred at the Hwy. 52 interchange with Hwy. 63/Broadway Ave. South. Troopers also...
Four Minnesotans Win Big Money in Powerball (UPDATED)

UPDATE (11/8/22 12:37 PM): One person who bought a Powerball ticket in California has won the record $2.04 billion jackpot. A snafu caused a very delayed Monday Powerball Jackpot drawing...but the numbers have been drawn and it looks like we'll have a record jackpot amount. It doesn't look like anyone won the big jackpot, but four Minnesotans have some cash coming their way thanks to the Powerball lottery. Read where those tickets were sold below.
Five Used Cars Are No Longer Affordable in Minnesota

Inflation in 2022 has caused the price of many things to increase, like, for instance, the price of used cars. Here are five used cars a new survey says are no longer affordable here in Minnesota. The crew over at car search engine. just published a new survey looking into...
