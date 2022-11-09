Read full article on original website
Election 2022: All 8 Minnesota U.S. Representatives Re-Elected
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota voters have re-elected all eight of its incumbent U.S. Representatives. In District 1 Republican Brad Finstad got 54 percent of the vote. In District 2 Democrat Angie Craig got 51 percent of the vote. In District 3 Democrat Dean Phillips got 60 percent. In...
Wisconsinite Registers To Vote With Underage Drinking Ticket
Election Day is over but some of the stories from the day are still making headlines and rightfully so. This one is definitely a head-scratcher and it also might make you laugh. Let's just say a Wisconsinite registered to vote in a very Wisconsin way. Another election-related story is making...
This Minnesota Law Can Help Minnesota Veterans Who Commit Low-Level Crimes
Veterans day is coming up, and not all veterans handle being out of the military the same way. Often times those who have left the service struggle with the life that follows. Sometimes that struggle is short-lived other times their tours of duty bring them home with emotional baggage. A recent Minnesota law offers assistance to those veterans who find themselves on the wrong side of the law, for committing what's considered 'low-level' crimes.
Southern Minnesota Voter Guide for Election Day 2022
Today is Election Day, and the first mid-term election since 2018. In Minnesota we're voting for a Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, U.S Senator, and a bunch of other state and local offices. A 'midterm election' refers to the fact that this is not a presidential election, but instead...
First Blizzard Delivers Massive Snowfall in Minnesota and ND
The official snowfall total out of NW Minnesota and North Dakota is really impressive. And cause for a moment of gratitude here in SE Minnesota!. "Eye-Popping" Snowfall Totals In Minnesota and North Dakota. "Eye Popping," that's how our sister station (WJON, St. Cloud) described it. And they're right. The first...
Minnesota’s Smallest Secret Lake Can Only Be Reached By Foot
We love our lakes in Minnesota. Heck, we are the land of 10,000 lakes don't ya know? Recently I dug into some fun facts, like did you know that the deepest lake in Minnesota isn't even a real lake and was once used by NASA? Yeah, crazy!. It's not an...
Is It Illegal In Iowa To Put Dead Animals In The Garbage?
It is a tragedy when a beloved pet dies. In the first moments, all you know is to cry and mourn your passed friend. But after a while, you realize that the deceased body cannot lie on your property forever. So what happens now? What do you do with the carcass of the animal? What is and isn't legal when it comes to the disposal of dead animals?
What? Longest Avenue of Victorian Houses in US is in Minnesota?
Yeah, that is right! I did not know this until I came across a TikTok on it, but it is very true! As stated by Visit St. Paul, a 4.5-mile span of Summit Ave is home to 373 of the street’s original 440 Victorian homes. Okay cool, now why...
507 Area Code Running Low on Numbers, New Digits Coming Soon
Regulators say they are running out of numbers in the 507 area code, saying that a new area code is likely on the way for southern Minnesota. 612 and 218 were Minnesota's first area codes, with 507 being added in 1954. Since then we've added 320, 651, 952, and 763.
Cans Rupturing Reason for Latest Recall in Minnesota
Just when you thought it was safe to spray a little air freshener and make your house smell amazing, it's not. A new recall was just issued by Consumer Product Safety Commission for air fresheners sold in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and throughout the United States due to a part that is missing. Unfortunately, this missing part has led to corrosion and cans rupturing which could lead to an injury.
Minnesota State Parks Offering Free Entry for Black Friday
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced that entry fees at all 75 Minnesota state parks will be waived on Black Friday (11/25) -- encouraging all Minnesotans to get outside and explore Minnesota's parks & trails. The goal is to encourage families to extend their holiday by spending time...
Latest: Worst Day To Grocery Shop For Thanksgiving In Minnesota
Time is running out if you want to miss the worst day to go Thanksgiving dinner shopping in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. What Is the Worst Day to Go Thanksgiving Meal Shopping?. If someone asked, "What day is the worst to get out and do your Thanksgiving shopping?" you'd...
Unleaded 88 Sets Record Sales
UNDATED (WJON News) - Sales of Unleaded 88, the 15-percent ethanol blend, set new records in Minnesota this fall. The Minnesota Department of Commerce reports sales of Unleaded 88 were over nine million gallons per month in July, August, and September. Before July, sales of Unleaded 88 had never reached nine million gallons per month.
Minnesota State Patrol Cracking Down On Speeders Going Only 5 MPH Over
The Minnesota State Patrol has been adding extra patrols and enforcement on Minnesota Highways recently. During the COVID-19 Pandemic, speeding, racing, and unsafe driving rose dramatically. To combat this, the State Patrol has been having extra enforcement weekends. We drove North on Highway 53 to go to our deer shack...
Did You Know This Reality Star Is From Minnesota?
If you're a fan of reality television, you will love this little tidbit! I just learned that one of the biggest reality stars out there right now is from Minnesota. Somehow, in all my years watching him on screen, I never knew. This may seem random but there are a...
First Snow of the Season Snarls Traffic In Rochester, Across MN
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The first snowfall of the season in Rochester and across Minnesota wreaked havoc on Minnesota’s roads. The State Patrol responded to two crashes on Hwy. 52 in Rochester Saturday morning. One crash occurred at the Hwy. 52 interchange with Hwy. 63/Broadway Ave. South. Troopers also...
Is it Illegal to Blast Music in Your Car in Minnesota?
I know I am guilty of this a lot, especially because I love my music loud. There are many things that we never really know are legal or not, which is why it is awesome that we can ask state troopers what the legal laws and guidelines are when it comes to driving.
Four Minnesotans Win Big Money in Powerball (UPDATED)
UPDATE (11/8/22 12:37 PM): One person who bought a Powerball ticket in California has won the record $2.04 billion jackpot. A snafu caused a very delayed Monday Powerball Jackpot drawing...but the numbers have been drawn and it looks like we'll have a record jackpot amount. It doesn't look like anyone won the big jackpot, but four Minnesotans have some cash coming their way thanks to the Powerball lottery. Read where those tickets were sold below.
This Minnesota Business Was Named ‘Best of’ By The New York Times
How important are really good, warm blankets for people who live in Minnesota? Apparently, they are pretty important; not just for people in our state, but to people all across the country that live in cold climates. KEEPIN' IT COZY. The New York Times product testing section called Wirecutter has...
Five Used Cars Are No Longer Affordable in Minnesota
Inflation in 2022 has caused the price of many things to increase, like, for instance, the price of used cars. Here are five used cars a new survey says are no longer affordable here in Minnesota. The crew over at car search engine. just published a new survey looking into...
