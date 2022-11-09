Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dawgpost.com
LIVE UPDATES: No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs
STARKVILLE - Kirby Smart and the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs are taking on Mike Leach’s Mississippi State Bulldogs. Dawg Post updates you live with what you can’t see on TV. The Bulldogs are tied for second nationally with 29 rushing touchdowns (The school record is 42 set in 2017). Eight different Bulldogs have scored a rushing TD this year led by junior RB Daijun Edwards with seven. Georgia is averaging 194 yards per game and 5.4 yards per carry.
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldogs Name Captains For Game at Mississippi State
ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs have announced the four captains for the game at Mississippi State. Kirby Smart's program announced Friday night that WR Ladd McConkey, DB Kamari Lassiter, OL Warren McClendon and LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson. Georgia leads the series with MSU 19-6 including 4-2...
dawgpost.com
Friday Five: The Five Things You Need to Know For Georgia Bulldogs vs. Mississippi State
ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are getting set for the huge matchup with the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Here are our five things for Friday you need to know going into the weekend. 1. Georgia Gets Back on the Road. The Dawgs play a true road game for...
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldog DB Javon Bullard Is A Star In The Making
ATHENS - After losing a handful of talented starters from last year’s iconic defense, there was plenty of talk around Kirby Smart’s defensive group coming into this season. Everyone knew we would see a ton of new faces on Georgia’s defense this year, and so far, those players...
dawgpost.com
MUST WATCH: Kirby Smart Post-Game Speech to Georgia Bulldogs after win over Tennessee Vols
ATHENS - Georgia coach Kirby Smart’s post-game comments to his No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs after the win over Tennessee were to the point. “We are a little beat up - wouldn't y'all agree? Ladd beat up,” Kirby said after the game in a segment broadcast by the SEC Network. “This guy's beat up. He's hurt a little bit. Don't ever underestimate the power of physical toughness. Physical toughness wins in football now, and if you are in this room you got it. And if you are coming here, you had better believe in it.”
dawgpost.com
Meet Comedian Jeff Foxworthy and Dawg Post's Dean Legge in Atlanta on Sunday
ATHENS - Best selling author and comedian Jeff Foxworthy and Dawg Post Publisher Dean Legge are teaming up for a book signing on Sunday, November 13, 2022 from 2-4 PM at the Perimeter Barnes & Noble. Foxworthy, a lifelong fan of the Georgia Bulldogs, wrote the foreword for Dawgstruction, which...
Comments / 0