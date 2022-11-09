Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nebpreps.com
‘It’s kind of an unbelievable story:’ Ord fights through adversity for improbable run
In Ord, playing football in November has become as common as TikTok videos and hunting on weekends. The Chanticleers are in the state semifinals for the fourth time in five years. They were Class C-1 runners-up in 2018 before winning it all in C-2 two years later. Last week’s 35-28 triumph against Oakland-Craig sets up a Friday showdown with top-ranked and 11-0 Norfolk Catholic.
KSNB Local4
Temperatures crest on Wednesday, then nose dives....
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Mostly cloudy skies and a stiff southerly breeze will hold temperatures pretty much steady through Wednesday morning. Morning lows are expected in the lower 60s, and if that occurs, record warm minimum temperatures will likely fall tomorrow morning. The current record for Hastings and Grand Island is 59 and 60 degrees dating all the way back to 1931 and 1917 respectively.
KSNB Local4
New developments coming to Railside
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - More growth is coming to downtown Grand Island in effort to attract more people to the area. The latest upgrades will be around the local coffee shop, Daily Dose. Next door will be a newly renovated suite for Silo’s skate shop. Then above the coffee shop will be three apartments, with one of them having two bedrooms. Lastly an underground bar will come to life out of an old boiler room, giving Grand Islanders even more to do. The building housing all of these new developments is more than just a building for owner Tyler Goosic.
KSNB Local4
Juvenile suffers minor injuries in 2-vehicle crash
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Police rushed to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 281 just north of Hastings Thursday evening. The crash happened just around 5:20 p.m. when two vehicles collided at the intersection of Lochland Road and Highway 281. Fortunately, only minor injuries came from the crash. A juvenile did...
KSNB Local4
Two arrested after multi-agency pursuit in Dawson County
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Two people have been arrested after a multi-agency effort resulting from an ongoing Lexington Police Department investigation. The CODE Task Force was also assisting in the investigation. Wednesday morning, the Lexington Police Department attempted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Impala as part of the...
KSNB Local4
Woman falls asleep at the wheel, injured in head-on collision
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings police rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash Thursday night on East South Street near the Pump & Pantry gas station. The crash got called in around 8:10 p.m., after a woman in a westbound minivan collided head-on with a nearly-stopped semi that was pulling out of the Pump & Pantry parking lot. Police believe the woman fell asleep at the wheel, causing her to cross the center line and hit the semi.
Labor Dept. alleges 'oppressive child labor' at Nebraska packing plant
The U.S. Department of Labor has asked the U.S. District Court for Nebraska in Lincoln to issue "a nationwide temporary restraining order and injunction against Packers Sanitation Services Inc. LTD.
Kearney Hub
Unofficial Kearney School District 7 election results on Nov. 8
Editor's Note: The unofficial results listed below were last updated at 10:22 p.m. Nov. 8. It is the final update of the night from the Buffalo County Election Commissioner. Voter turnout for Buffalo County was 52.40%. Wendy S. Kreis. Total: 3,532. Election Day: 2,811. Early voting: 721. Provisional: 0. Drew...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man convicted for misuse of social security number
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A former Grand Island man has been sentenced for misuse of a social security number. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Jose Bahena Sanchez, 63, to 10 months in prison and 3 years of supervised release. Bahena Sanchez was additionally ordered to pay $48,074.90 in restitution.
KSNB Local4
One person critically injured in overnight house fire in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - One person was critically injured following a house fire overnight in Grand Island. The Grand Island Fire Department responded to a house fire in east Grand Island just before 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of east 8th St. GIFD Battalion Chief Ed Carlin...
albionnewsonline.com
Boone County voters decide local contested races
Boone County voters helped decide only a few contested local races in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Unofficial election results were released Tuesday night by County Clerk Sarah Robinson. In a two-way race for Albion Mayor, incumbent Jim Jarecki defeated challenger Ashley Babl, 544 votes to 239. The...
KSNB Local4
Troopers find nearly 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills in traffic stop
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a North Dakota woman after finding nearly 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. At approximately 9:05 p.m. Monday, a trooper performed a traffic stop on a Chrysler 200 that was parked on...
NebraskaTV
Charges dismissed against former probation officer
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. — Charges have been dismissed against a former probation officer accused of lying about a kidnapping and her relationship with a former client. According to Buffalo County District Court records, the Buffalo County Attorney filed a motion last week to dismiss charges of tampering with physical evidence and false reporting against Mara Stamp, 32, of Kearney. A judge granted the motion Tuesday.
Comments / 0