Gov. Kim Reynolds wins re-election, AP reports

By Dan Hendrickson
 3 days ago

DES MOINES, IOWA  –  Governor Kim Reynolds has won re-election to another four-year term as the chief executive of the State of Iowa, according to the Associated Press.  Reynolds, a Republican, was declared a winner early Tuesday night in her race against Democrat Deidre DeJear.

This is Reynolds’ second election win in the Governor’s race after she assumed the role in 2017 following Terry Branstad’s resignation.  Reynolds was the first woman ever elected Governor of Iowa.

Her challenger, DeJear, was seeking to become the second woman and first Black woman to lead the state of Iowa.The Associated Press is calling the race based on early returns, compared historic voting statistics, and other factors.  Election returns are still coming in to the Secretary of State’s office and final preliminary results will not be available until Wednesday morning at the earliest.

