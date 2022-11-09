Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
28-Year-Old Man Was Brutally Tortured, Bitten, And Robbed on Manhattan Subway PlatformAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Purse Snatchers Open Fire on Good Samaritan in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Drags Pedestrian Through Brooklyn - Police Search For DriverBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
Muggers Shove Victims to Sidewalk in Separate Attacks in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Nicole's Remnants, Torrential Rain And 50 MPH Winds Hit New YorkAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
baristanet.com
Out Montclair Announces Date For Second Annual Montclair Pride
Out Montclair has announced the date for the second annual Montclair Pride: Saturday, June 10, 2023. “After the smashing success of this year’s first-ever Pride, we can’t wait to see where we can go together next,” said Out Montclair Executive Director, Peter Yacobellis. “Pride this year was transformative for the LGBTQIA+ community in our region and for our town, with sold-out events, world-class performers and record-setting crowds. We exceeded our goal to create and celebrate community and showcase the best of Montclair’s institutions, artistic talents, small businesses, and nonprofit partners.”
baristanet.com
Montclair State Jazz Students to Perform at NJ Jazz Society November Concert
MADISON, NJ – Two students at Montclair State University’s John J. Cali School of Music Jazz Studies Program will be performing as part of the “Rising Stars’ opening act at the New Jersey Jazz Society’s Jersey Jazz LIVE! concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 20, at the Madison, NJ Community Arts Center. They are guitarist Derick Campos of Fort Lee, NJ, and drummer Nick Barbuto from Hampstead, NH. They will be joined by keyboardist Leonieke Scheuble of Rockaway, NJ, a Jazz Studies student at William Paterson University in Wayne, NJ. The trio, led by Campos, will open for the Martin Pizzarelli Trio.
baristanet.com
Weekend Family Fun: Harriet Tubman, PJ Story Time, Apples and More
With more time off from school this time of year, many families are looking for extra things to do. Still, the weekends are made for family fun, and we’ve gathered some activities happening in and around the area that everyone can enjoy. Check ’em out!. The Frelinghuysen Arboretum...
baristanet.com
Thanksgiving Dinner at Home (Without The Work!)
Thanksgiving dinner in the comfort of your own home may be exactly what you need, but that doesn’t mean all the cooking has to be on you! Spare yourself the dishes and clean up by letting others cook for you so you can enjoy your time with your loved ones. These local restaurants and caterers have dinner covered. Now hurry up and order!
baristanet.com
Get Ready To Go Walking in a Montclair Winter Wonderland
Montclair, NJ – Montclair Center BID is partnering with The Wellmont Theater and Pharmacie Bar+Kitchen to celebrate shopping small all season long starting on November 26th at 12PM for Shop Small Saturday. The Winter Wonderland will kick off with live music and special guests at the Wellmont Arts Plaza, located at 5 Seymour Street in Montclair. Vanguard Theater, Jazz House Kids and Arthur Murray Dance Studio will also be contributing to the festival with live music + performances. The tree lighting will take place on the Wellmont Arts Plaza at 6PM, November 26.
baristanet.com
Essex County Remembers Veterans
Newark, NJ – Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. (center) hosted the 13th Annual Essex County Veterans Day Observance in Essex County Veterans Memorial Park in Newark on Thursday, November 10th. “Throughout our country’s history, brave men and women have put their lives on hold to serve in...
baristanet.com
Weekend Events: Live Music, Theater, Dance and More!
This weekend events guide column is sponsored by Kate McDonough. So many great local events to enjoy this weekend! From live music and concerts to comedy and theater, to films and social events, this is your guide to what’s happening. NB: Check with the venue before attending in case of changes!
Comments / 0