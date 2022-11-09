Read full article on original website
In dry, unreliable weather, Indian farmers restore arid land
ANANTAPUR, India — (AP) — Ramesh Hanumaiya digs a few inches into his field with his hand and examines the soil. There is movement in the thick, brown earth: Tiny earthworms being disturbed from their homestead. A handful of dirt filled with earthworms might not seem like much,...
Nineteen dead in Egypt after bus falls into canal - Health Ministry
CAIRO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Nineteen people were killed and six others were injured when a bus fell into a canal in northern Egypt on Saturday, the Health Ministry said. The bus was carrying some 35 people when it derailed on a highway and fell into Mansuriya canal in Aga town, in the northern governorate of Daqahlia, according to security sources.
Three migrants blocked in Italy port standoff jump into sea
Three migrants blocked on a rescue ship in Sicily leapt into the sea in desperation Monday, trapped in a standoff between charities that patrol the Mediterranean and Italy's new hard-right government. MSF is one of the handful of charities that rescue migrants at risk of drowning during the perilous crossing from North Africa to Europe, which are now in the crosshairs of new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government.
This Extremist Could Destroy Israel as We Know It
Until two years ago, Itamar Ben-Gvir had a picture of Baruch Goldstein, who in 1994 massacred 29 Muslim worshippers in Hebron, hanging in his home.Today, many expect him to be a minister in Israel’s next government. The story of how the 46-year-old became a political star (even after being disqualified at the age of 17 from compulsory military service due to his extremist record) is very much a story of Israel’s steady lurch to the right. And on the eve of the Nov. 1 election, observers anxiously watch as Ben-Gvir and his allies seek to remake the Jewish state in...
mailplus.co.uk
72 hours that proved Britain CAN tackle illegal trafficking — by sending migrants straight home
AS DAWN broke at London’s Stansted Airport on the Thursday before last, a dozen Home Office security vans raced towards a Government-chartered plane waiting on the Tarmac in a quiet spot near the perimeter fence. In each of the 12 vans sat a single Albanian migrant who had been...
Official: M23 rebels capture 2 more towns in eastern Congo
GOMA, Congo — (AP) — Rebels seized two major towns in eastern Congo after fierce fighting Saturday, doubling the territory they now control, a civil society leader and residents said. Fighting between the Congolese army and M23 rebels intensified in the vicinity of Rutshuru Centre and Kiwanja on...
7 Affordable Places To Retire in Mexico and Other Countries South of the Border
With the cost of living skyrocketing in the United States, more and more Americans are deciding to retire south of the border. Countries like Mexico and Panama offer ex-pats a comfortable lifestyle...
US News and World Report
Strategic Bridge Near Ukraine's Kherson Has Collapsed - Public Broadcaster
KYIV (Reuters) - The Antonivskiy bridge, the only nearby road crossing from the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson to the Russian-controlled eastern bank of the Dnipro River, has collapsed, Ukraine's public broadcaster quoted local residents as saying on Friday. The Suspilne broadcaster published a photograph showing whole sections of the...
US News and World Report
Russian Court Orders Detention and Deportation of U.S. Woman in Assault Case
RYAZAN, Russia (Reuters) -A Russian court on Thursday ordered U.S. citizen Sarah Krivanek to be detained for 30 days before being deported to the United States in a case where she was imprisoned for almost 11 months on charges of assaulting her partner. The decision was taken at a hearing...
Israelis, Palestinians can fly on same flights to World Cup
Soccer fans from Israel and the Palestinian territories will be able to fly directly to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar from Tel Aviv for the first time, soccer’s global governing body announced Thursday. The development is a breakthrough agreement for Israel and Qatar — two countries without diplomatic relations.The charter flights to Doha from Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv for the tournament starting Nov. 20 will be open to all Palestinians, FIFA said, including residents and accredited media workers in the occupied West Bank and the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, which has been under a crippling Israeli-Egyptian...
The Jewish Press
British PM Abandons Plan to Move Embassy to Jerusalem
Former Prime Minister Liz Truss’ plans to move the British embassy in Israel to Jerusalem have been abandoned by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Downing Street has confirmed. Asked whether the U.K. government was still considering a move, a No 10 spokesperson said: “It has been looked at. There are no plans to move the British embassy.”
rigzone.com
Egypt Crushes Climate Action At Home Ahead Of COP27
NGOs and activists looking to attend COP27 in Egypt say they've faced huge hurdles in getting accreditation and finding accommodation. — The United Nations flagship climate summit is usually a lively affair. As well as drawing world leaders, scientists, even executives, thousands of activists travel to cities hosting the COP talks, staging colorful demonstrations to demand more urgent action, and holding events to raise awareness of specific issues. Not this year.
The Safest Places To Retire Outside the US
Some retirees want to stretch their dollars, while others are most concerned with proximity to family, fishing holes or golf courses. Plenty of other folks just want to feel safe as age, and if...
US News and World Report
More Than 100,000 Russian Military Casualties in Ukraine, Top US General
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -America's top general estimated on Wednesday that Russia's military had seen more than 100,000 of its soldiers killed and wounded in Ukraine, and added Kyiv's armed forces "probably" suffered a similar level of casualties in the war. The estimates could not be independently confirmed by Reuters. But Milley's...
Rishi Sunak junks Liz Truss's plan to move British embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem after ex-PM ordered review as she mulled copying Donald Trump
Rishi Sunak has junked his predecessor Liz Truss's plan to move the British embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Downing Street confirmed today. No10 revealed the new Prime Minister had 'no plans' to pursue a controversial relocation of the British consulate in the Middle East country. 'It has...
US News and World Report
Britain Has Frozen 18 Billion Pounds Worth of Russian Assets
LONDON (Reuters) -The British government said on Thursday it had frozen assets worth more than 18 billion pounds ($20.5 billion) held by Russian oligarchs, other individuals and businesses sanctioned over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Russia has overtaken Libya and Iran to become Britain's most-sanctioned nation, the Office of Financial Sanctions...
Jewish Israelis Smoke Weed Without Fear. Their Palestinian Neighbors Face Harsh Penalties.
In bars and cafes across Israel, the air is thick with cannabis smoke. For years, smoking weed has been socially permissible in Israel despite being technically illegal. Patio tables in cities like Tel Aviv are dotted with people openly rolling joints and lighting up without a second thought. Ironically, smoking pot is tolerated in more public places in Israel than in countries like Canada, where recreational cannabis is legal. In Israel’s trendy cafes and middle-class Jewish neighborhoods, police often turn a blind eye.
The Jewish Press
Palestinian Authority to End Push for International Court Ruling on ‘Occupation’
A senior Palestinian Authority (PA) official close to PA President Mahmoud Abbas confirmed to the Tazpit Press Service that Ramallah has acceded to a request by the U.S. and Israel to end efforts to refer Israel’s “occupation” to the International Court of Justice. The International Court of...
Ship refuses to leave Italy port until all migrants are off in standoff with far-right government
The captain of a charity-run migrant rescue ship refused Italian orders to leave a Sicilian port Sunday after authorities refused to let 35 of the migrants on his ship disembark — part of directives by Italy’s new far-right-led government targeting foreign-flagged rescue ships. Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni’s two-week-old...
US News and World Report
Biden to Discuss North Korea Nuclear Threat With Japan, South Korea Leaders
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden will meet Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan and South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol during an upcoming trip to Asia to discuss how to stem North Korea's nuclear program, a White House official said on Wednesday. The leaders will meet in Cambodia on Sunday, Nov....
