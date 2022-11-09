ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

In dry, unreliable weather, Indian farmers restore arid land

ANANTAPUR, India — (AP) — Ramesh Hanumaiya digs a few inches into his field with his hand and examines the soil. There is movement in the thick, brown earth: Tiny earthworms being disturbed from their homestead. A handful of dirt filled with earthworms might not seem like much,...
Reuters

Nineteen dead in Egypt after bus falls into canal - Health Ministry

CAIRO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Nineteen people were killed and six others were injured when a bus fell into a canal in northern Egypt on Saturday, the Health Ministry said. The bus was carrying some 35 people when it derailed on a highway and fell into Mansuriya canal in Aga town, in the northern governorate of Daqahlia, according to security sources.
AFP

Three migrants blocked in Italy port standoff jump into sea

Three migrants blocked on a rescue ship in Sicily leapt into the sea in desperation Monday, trapped in a standoff between charities that patrol the Mediterranean and Italy's new hard-right government. MSF is one of the handful of charities that rescue migrants at risk of drowning during the perilous crossing from North Africa to Europe, which are now in the crosshairs of new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government.
TheDailyBeast

This Extremist Could Destroy Israel as We Know It

Until two years ago, Itamar Ben-Gvir had a picture of Baruch Goldstein, who in 1994 massacred 29 Muslim worshippers in Hebron, hanging in his home.Today, many expect him to be a minister in Israel’s next government. The story of how the 46-year-old became a political star (even after being disqualified at the age of 17 from compulsory military service due to his extremist record) is very much a story of Israel’s steady lurch to the right. And on the eve of the Nov. 1 election, observers anxiously watch as Ben-Gvir and his allies seek to remake the Jewish state in...
960 The Ref

Official: M23 rebels capture 2 more towns in eastern Congo

GOMA, Congo — (AP) — Rebels seized two major towns in eastern Congo after fierce fighting Saturday, doubling the territory they now control, a civil society leader and residents said. Fighting between the Congolese army and M23 rebels intensified in the vicinity of Rutshuru Centre and Kiwanja on...
US News and World Report

Strategic Bridge Near Ukraine's Kherson Has Collapsed - Public Broadcaster

KYIV (Reuters) - The Antonivskiy bridge, the only nearby road crossing from the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson to the Russian-controlled eastern bank of the Dnipro River, has collapsed, Ukraine's public broadcaster quoted local residents as saying on Friday. The Suspilne broadcaster published a photograph showing whole sections of the...
The Independent

Israelis, Palestinians can fly on same flights to World Cup

Soccer fans from Israel and the Palestinian territories will be able to fly directly to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar from Tel Aviv for the first time, soccer’s global governing body announced Thursday. The development is a breakthrough agreement for Israel and Qatar — two countries without diplomatic relations.The charter flights to Doha from Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv for the tournament starting Nov. 20 will be open to all Palestinians, FIFA said, including residents and accredited media workers in the occupied West Bank and the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, which has been under a crippling Israeli-Egyptian...
The Jewish Press

British PM Abandons Plan to Move Embassy to Jerusalem

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss’ plans to move the British embassy in Israel to Jerusalem have been abandoned by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Downing Street has confirmed. Asked whether the U.K. government was still considering a move, a No 10 spokesperson said: “It has been looked at. There are no plans to move the British embassy.”
NEW YORK STATE
rigzone.com

Egypt Crushes Climate Action At Home Ahead Of COP27

NGOs and activists looking to attend COP27 in Egypt say they've faced huge hurdles in getting accreditation and finding accommodation. — The United Nations flagship climate summit is usually a lively affair. As well as drawing world leaders, scientists, even executives, thousands of activists travel to cities hosting the COP talks, staging colorful demonstrations to demand more urgent action, and holding events to raise awareness of specific issues. Not this year.
US News and World Report

More Than 100,000 Russian Military Casualties in Ukraine, Top US General

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -America's top general estimated on Wednesday that Russia's military had seen more than 100,000 of its soldiers killed and wounded in Ukraine, and added Kyiv's armed forces "probably" suffered a similar level of casualties in the war. The estimates could not be independently confirmed by Reuters. But Milley's...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

Britain Has Frozen 18 Billion Pounds Worth of Russian Assets

LONDON (Reuters) -The British government said on Thursday it had frozen assets worth more than 18 billion pounds ($20.5 billion) held by Russian oligarchs, other individuals and businesses sanctioned over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Russia has overtaken Libya and Iran to become Britain's most-sanctioned nation, the Office of Financial Sanctions...
The Intercept

Jewish Israelis Smoke Weed Without Fear. Their Palestinian Neighbors Face Harsh Penalties.

In bars and cafes across Israel, the air is thick with cannabis smoke. For years, smoking weed has been socially permissible in Israel despite being technically illegal. Patio tables in cities like Tel Aviv are dotted with people openly rolling joints and lighting up without a second thought. Ironically, smoking pot is tolerated in more public places in Israel than in countries like Canada, where recreational cannabis is legal. In Israel’s trendy cafes and middle-class Jewish neighborhoods, police often turn a blind eye.

Comments / 0

Community Policy