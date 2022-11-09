ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Scott Frost mentioned for new job

Before he became the head coach at Nebraska and flamed out spectacularly, Scott Frost found massive success at Central Florida. There’s a growing sense that he might be the right guy to help turn around another Florida college football program. South Florida fired head coach Jeff Scott last week...
TAMPA, FL
102.5 The Bone

AAC opponents announced for next four Years

USF Football Receives Future American Athletic Conference Home and Away Opponents. Future opponents and sites for 2023-2026 announced as conference welcomes Charlotte, FAU, North Texas, Rice, UAB and UTSA starting in 2023. TAMPA, NOV. 9, 2022– The USF Football program received its slate of American Athletic Conference home and away...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Iconic Tampa Restaurant Featured On Live With Ryan And Kelly

Did you see this? An iconic Tampa restaurant got some big name recognition when it was featured on Live With Ryan And Kelly on Tuesday, November 8. The fifth generation owner of Columbia Restaurant, Andrea Gonzmart had two segments on the show. In her first segment, she showed Ryan and Kelly how to prepare Columbia Restaurant’s famous chicken and yellow rice.
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

Prose and Kohn: It is now or never for Sarasota football teams

It might feel like the high school football season just began, but now that the calendar has turned to November, the postseason is here. It's win or go home for all four Sarasota teams. All four are on the road, facing higher-seeded opponents — but that does not necessarily mean they can't win, or even that they are at a disadvantage. Here's a breakdown of each program's next game: the matchup, as well as the players who might decide its outcome.
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Chef brings acclaimed Chinese restaurant concept home to Tampa

Lauded by Bon Appetit magazine and Guy Fieri, Hales Blackbrick, created by Richard Hales, is set to open Nov. 15. Chef Richard Hales, the creator of Hales Blackbrick, a modern, elevated Chinese restaurant in Miami, will open a second location in Tampa, his hometown, Nov. 15. Hales Blackbrick, according to...
TAMPA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

One Man Dead In Tampa Shooting Wednesday

  TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police Detectives are investigating a shooting that took the life of a man on Wednesday. According to detectives, early Wednesday morning, Tampa Police were dispatched to the report of a shooting in the 8600 block of N. 11th St.  Officers
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Multiple Powerball Tickets Sold In Tampa Worth $50,000 To $1 Million

Ladies and gentleman, you need to check your lottery tickets asap! The Florida Lottery says there are 24 Powerball tickets sold here ranging from $50,000 to $1 million. The $1 million dollar winner happened at Publix located at 5052 North U.S. Highway 41 in Apollo Beach. Here is a list...
TAMPA, FL
247Sports

247Sports

58K+
Followers
394K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy