Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Strawberry Fest Announces Massive Headliners, Lynard Skynard, Willie Nelson & MoreUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
Artist Needed To Create Sculpture for City Center at Hanna AvenueModern GlobeTampa, FL
Operation Helping Hand Aids Injured Veterans and Their FamiliesModern GlobeTampa, FL
Pinellas Update: County to open two community shelters tonightRose BurkePinellas County, FL
Student organizations react to 2022 Midterm Elections, DeWine and Vance victoriesThe LanternOhio State
Related
5 Potential USF Transfers
With USF firing head coach Jeff Scott, which players might enter the transfer portal?
thecomeback.com
Scott Frost mentioned for new job
Before he became the head coach at Nebraska and flamed out spectacularly, Scott Frost found massive success at Central Florida. There’s a growing sense that he might be the right guy to help turn around another Florida college football program. South Florida fired head coach Jeff Scott last week...
AAC opponents announced for next four Years
USF Football Receives Future American Athletic Conference Home and Away Opponents. Future opponents and sites for 2023-2026 announced as conference welcomes Charlotte, FAU, North Texas, Rice, UAB and UTSA starting in 2023. TAMPA, NOV. 9, 2022– The USF Football program received its slate of American Athletic Conference home and away...
995qyk.com
Iconic Tampa Restaurant Featured On Live With Ryan And Kelly
Did you see this? An iconic Tampa restaurant got some big name recognition when it was featured on Live With Ryan And Kelly on Tuesday, November 8. The fifth generation owner of Columbia Restaurant, Andrea Gonzmart had two segments on the show. In her first segment, she showed Ryan and Kelly how to prepare Columbia Restaurant’s famous chicken and yellow rice.
Longboat Observer
Prose and Kohn: It is now or never for Sarasota football teams
It might feel like the high school football season just began, but now that the calendar has turned to November, the postseason is here. It's win or go home for all four Sarasota teams. All four are on the road, facing higher-seeded opponents — but that does not necessarily mean they can't win, or even that they are at a disadvantage. Here's a breakdown of each program's next game: the matchup, as well as the players who might decide its outcome.
fox13news.com
Linda Hurtado invites Kelly & Ryan to Tampa
FOX 13's Linda Hurtado got to show Live! with Kelly & Ryan the amazing views, awesome restaurants, and everything Tampa has to offer.
Hurricane Nicole approaches Florida’s east coast as Category 1 storm
Hurricane Nicole is churning over the Bahamas Wednesday as it gathers strength along its projected path towards Florida, the National Hurricane Center said.
Tampa rapper Plies plays Tally Ho lounge on Saturday
You can feed your family at this one, too.
fox13news.com
Remembering Dale Mabry and his Tampa Bay area legacy
Dale Mabry has served as a major North-South artery taking drivers through South Tampa and into Pasco County. There's a lot more to the name "Dale Mabry," though, than simply miles of asphalt.
businessobserverfl.com
Chef brings acclaimed Chinese restaurant concept home to Tampa
Lauded by Bon Appetit magazine and Guy Fieri, Hales Blackbrick, created by Richard Hales, is set to open Nov. 15. Chef Richard Hales, the creator of Hales Blackbrick, a modern, elevated Chinese restaurant in Miami, will open a second location in Tampa, his hometown, Nov. 15. Hales Blackbrick, according to...
Tampa International Airport issues weather alert ahead of Hurricane Nicole
Tampa International Airport is expected to keep operations running as communities across the east coast of Florida brace for Tropical Storm Nicole's landfall sometime Wednesday evening.
Incredible Thanksgiving Buffets in Tampa Bay
When you want to spend Thanksgiving indulging in never-ending food, you need a Thanksgiving buffet....
Tampa Bay Weekend: Blues, brews & rock ‘n’ roll
After making it through Tropical Storm Nicole and its rainy, windy weather, it looks like it's going to be a beautiful, busy weekend in the Tampa Bay area.
usf.edu
Different moods on both sides of Tampa Bay after DeSantis' decisive win over Crist
Election night events in the greater Tampa Bay region for Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist struck much different tones. Gov. Ron DeSantis, who won a second term in a landslide victory, celebrated in front of a crowd of hundreds of supporters at the Tampa Convention Center, telling them he's "only begun to fight."
Man dies after ‘disturbance’ in Tampa community
Tampa police are investigating after a man died following a "disturbance" in the Robles Park Community on Tuesday afternoon.
Boomer rock icon Foreigner is coming to Tampa's Hard Rock Event Center
Kelly Hansen sings the greatest hits on Tuesday.
One Man Dead In Tampa Shooting Wednesday
TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police Detectives are investigating a shooting that took the life of a man on Wednesday. According to detectives, early Wednesday morning, Tampa Police were dispatched to the report of a shooting in the 8600 block of N. 11th St. Officers
Tampa Bay area businesses offering deals for Veterans Day
Local businesses across the Tampa Bay area are offering deals and discounts this Veterans Day for veterans, retired military and active duty military.
Pinellas County Schools to close ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
As school districts across the Tampa Bay area plan to shut their doors Thursday in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole, parents in Pinellas County are left wondering if their local schools will follow suit.
wild941.com
Multiple Powerball Tickets Sold In Tampa Worth $50,000 To $1 Million
Ladies and gentleman, you need to check your lottery tickets asap! The Florida Lottery says there are 24 Powerball tickets sold here ranging from $50,000 to $1 million. The $1 million dollar winner happened at Publix located at 5052 North U.S. Highway 41 in Apollo Beach. Here is a list...
247Sports
58K+
Followers
394K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0