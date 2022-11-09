ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ACRMC celebrates Diabetes Awareness Month

Each year, ACRMC joins with others across the country to help bring awareness to the risk factors, symptoms, and different types of diabetes in hopes of saving lives.

Press Release

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 37 million people in the United States have diabetes. Each year during November, the Adams County Regional Medical Center (ACRMC) joins with others across the country to help bring awareness to the risk factors, symptoms, and different types of diabetes in hopes of saving lives.

Diabetes is a disease that occurs when your blood glucose, also called blood sugar, is too high. It affects more than 37 million Americans, including adults and youth. Diabetes can damage the eyes, kidneys, nerves, and heart and is linked to some types of cancer.

According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, this year’s focus is on managing diabetes by building one’s healthcare team.

“Working with health care professionals who can offer you the personal care you need may help improve your health. And while it takes a team to manage diabetes, remember that you are the most important participant in your diabetes care,” reads a statement from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases website.

Here are some tips to help one manage diabetes and build their health care team:

· You are the center of your care. Learn as much as possible about your disease and talk with your primary care provider about getting the support you need to meet your goals.

· Manage diabetes as early as possible. Take steps to improve your health. Talk with your primary care provider about how to manage your diabetes and create a diabetes care plan. Research has shown that taking action soon after diagnosis can help prevent diabetes-related health problems such as kidney disease, vision loss, heart disease, and stroke. If your child has diabetes, be supportive and positive. Work with your child’s primary care provider to set specific goals to improve their health and well-being.

· Build your diabetes healthcare team. A team of healthcare professionals can tailor your care to your specific needs. Besides a primary care provider, your health care team may include a nutritionist and a certified diabetes educator. Ask your primary care provider if you should talk with other healthcare professionals about your diabetes.

· Prepare for visits with your providers. Before your appointment, write down a list of questions, review your diabetes self-care plan, and record your blood glucose results.

Take notes at your appointment, ask for a summary of your visit, or check your online patient portal. Have a blood pressure check, foot check, and weight check. Talk with your team about medications and new treatment options, as well as the vaccines you should get to reduce your risk of getting sick.

· Make physical activity and healthy eating part of your daily routine. Set a goal, be active most days of the week, and follow a diabete meal plan. Choose fruits and vegetables, whole grains, lean meats, tofu, beans, seeds, and non-fat or low-fat milk and cheese. Consider joining a support group that teaches techniques for managing stress and ask for help if you feel down, sad, or overwhelmed. Sleeping for 7 to 8 hours each night can help improve your mood and energy.

“Our team of highly-trained diabetes healthcare professionals includes UC Health Endocrinologist Dr. Vincent W. Fong, Registered Dietitian Megan Rowe, and an array of family medical doctors and nurse practitioners at our ACRMC Family Medicine clinics in Georgetown, Mt. Orab, West Union, and Winchester.”

ACRMC’s team of healthcare professionals can tailor your care to your specific needs by providing education and nutrition guidance to help you effectively manage your diabetes, prevent or minimize complications and live a healthy, active life. Education includes training on administering insulin, using an insulin pump, and reading a glucometer. ACRMC can also help you plan healthy meals, incorporate physical activity into your life and learn to cope with stress.

In January, ACRMC and the Adams-Brown Diabetes Education Coalition are offering “Prevent T2,” a free virtual (by phone or Zoom) CDC-led Nation Diabetes Prevention Program. The program teaches individuals how to improve food choices and increase physical activity. Participants of this program have reported a 5%-7% reduction of body weight (that is 10-14 pounds for a person weighing 200 pounds) during this year-long course.

To learn more or discuss support, please call 937-386-3400 or visit acrmc.com.

