Keir Starmer calls Gavin Williamson a ‘sad middle manager’

Keir Starmer described Gavin Williamson as a “sad middle manager” who likes intimidating “those beneath him” as he criticised Rishi Sunak during PMQs.

The prime minister faced questions on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after Sir Gavin was forced to resign from cabinet over “bullying” allegations.

“Everyone in the country knows someone like the member for South Staffordshire, a sad middle manager getting off on intimidating those beneath him,” Sir Keir said.

“But everyone in the country also knows someone like the prime minister – the boss who is so weak.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.