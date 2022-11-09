Read full article on original website
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Iowa
Iowa is known as a pretty safe, and friendly state, but that doesn't mean there aren't some rougher areas than others. A recent study looked at dangerous areas in Iowa. Today we will be looking at the 8 most dangerous cities in the state of Iowa. How They Got The...
Worried About Snow? Here Are The Iowa Cities That Get The Most
Here we are near the middle of November and we have yet to see our first measurable snowfall of the season. Many people, like myself, have no great desire to have the ground covered with the white stuff yet. Others, including my daughters, would like several inches as soon as possible! No matter your feelings, we're bound to see our share of snowfall here in Eastern Iowa eventually. But which Iowa cities see the most snow every winter?
Iowa’s Only ‘Island City’ is a Must Visit
When thinking of the state of Iowa, cities on islands aren't exactly the first thing that come to mind. But there is one island city in the Hawkeye State that you'll definitely want to put on your bucket list. There are plenty of great American cities and towns that are...
Frigid Air Arrives In Iowa
(Des Moines, IA) -- Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Des Moines say cold air has settled across Iowa and will stick around for a while. Highs this weekend will remain in the low 30s, though by Sunday winds will finally diminish. Similar conditions are forecast through the upcoming week with a couple of chances for light snow.
Iowa’s Smallest Town Has A Population Of Under 15 People
We can complain about our small hometowns all we want but there's two in Iowa that have the market cornered. When I first moved to the QC, I got asked all the time "why?". My hometown is maybe half the size of Davenport and trust me, it's lovely to move to a totally different place in the country where no one knows anything about you because they didn't hear it from your brother's friend's hairdresser.
Red wave in Iowa could impact Democrats chance of retaining first-in-the-nation status
DES MOINES, Iowa — In just weeks, the DNC is expected to make a decision on whether or not the Iowa caucuses will stay first, on the democratic side. The DNC's plans to restructure the 2024 presidential nominating calendar is expected to take place in early December, the 1st through the 3rd, after delaying it back in July until after the midterms.
SCHMILLEN HIRED AS IA NATIONAL GUARD PUBLIC AFFAIRS DIRECTOR
A FORMER SIOUX CITY TV PERSONALITY IS THE NEW DIRECTOR OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS FOR THE IOWA NATIONAL GUARD. JACKIE SCHMILLEN WAS FORMERLY ON FOX 44 IN SIOUX CITY AND IN RECENT YEARS WAS AN ANCHOR FOR TWO DIFFERENT DES MOINES TV STATIONS. SCHMILLEN IS FROM CHEROKEE AND HAD WORKED IN...
100 Inches of Snow On The Ground, But Not in South Dakota or Minnesota
Don't arm yourself with eggs, I just want to ask a question. Would you go for 100 inches of snow before Thanksgiving? Me neither. I can think of only one or two who would like that much snow right now. Skiers and those who have a snowmobile. South Dakota, North...
Iowa Pork Leader Challenges Local Farmer With Giving Challenge
As we head into the holiday season, we start to get into a giving mood. People love to take this time to not only show their friends and family how much they care but also those that are less fortunate. For the last five years, Iowa pork producers have been...
Veteran’s Day Celebrations Throughout The Quad Cities and Eastern Iowa
Veteran's Day is coming up this Friday, and we as a nation come together to honor those who put it all on the line to protect our freedoms. Veterans Day has its origins at the end of World War I when at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, the fighting ended with the signing of an armistice. U.S. Soldiers celebrate the armistice that ended World War I, on November 11, 1918.
You Might Panic Over Iowa’s Best/Worst Thanksgiving Shopping Days
Make your list. Check it more than twice. Please don't find yourself scrambling in a rush on a day you're supposed to be enjoying family. We will gather together in less than two weeks to enjoy family, friendship, and food. Thanksgiving is almost here, and this year might be especially challenging for the procrastinators among us. Reader's Digest says there is a best and worst day to shop for turkey day stuff and it might surprise you.
Two Eastern Iowa Women Split Massive Powerball Cash Prize
It seems that over the last 10 or so days, everyone in Iowa, and most of America, have had Powerball fever. With a jackpot that reached a record-shattering $2+ billion ($2.04 to be specific), it's easy to see why. As far as the winner of the record-breaking bucks, we reported...
Driver faces $10 million fine after hauling over 100 pounds of meth through Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 53-year-old man from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, admits to hauling over 100 pounds of meth through Nebraska. Albert Bailey pleaded guilty this week after a wiretap investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration uncovered the crime in 2021. Agents discovered that Bailey was a driver for...
14-year old Iowa girl gets lung transplant after search for donor
A positive update Thursday night — one 14-year-old Iowa girl living with a rare illness got her lung transplant!. KETV recently brought you a story about Katie Hoskins. Doctors believed it'd likely be months before they found a match. But Thursday, the Hoskins said Katie found a donor and...
Hold Up, Is It Illegal In Iowa For Gift Cards to Expire?
Here comes the holiday shopping season. As you venture out into the few remaining brick-and-mortar stores that may have what you're looking for, you may notice fewer supply chain issues than last year but might also re-discover a simpler approach is to buy a gift card. But how long can you use them?
Iowa Woman Wins Big in Lottery, No Not That One
Congratulations are in order to this Iowa woman, who won a bunch of money from the Iowa lottery. This woman out of Des Moines, Iowa, has not been announced the winner of the record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, which may be at the top of your mind right now. Yesterday,...
Drake students discuss the future of marijuana legalization in Iowa
In the last decade, the support for legalized marijuana has grown around the United States. With midterms, Iowa Democrats have broken their silence and voiced support for legalizing it statewide in hopes of gaining more support in the election. As of October, 19 states as well as the District of...
4 Iowa Powerball tickets miss $2.04 billion jackpot by 1 number
CLIVE, Iowa – While the ticket that won the world-record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot wasn’t sold in Iowa, there were still some tickets sold in the state that could net their owners some big bucks. The winning numbers from Monday’s delayed drawing were: 10, 33, 41, 47, and 56 with the Powerball 10. The Power […]
How did the 'red wave' hit Iowa?
DES MOINES, Iowa — The so-calledRepublican red wave did not happen across most of the country Tuesday night. It did happen in Iowa. Incumbent Tom Miller has been working as Iowa's top law enforcer for nearly 40 years. Now, he and many longtime Democrats are now out of a job thanks to the Iowa red wave.
Is It Illegal In Iowa To Put Dead Animals In The Garbage?
It is a tragedy when a beloved pet dies. In the first moments, all you know is to cry and mourn your passed friend. But after a while, you realize that the deceased body cannot lie on your property forever. So what happens now? What do you do with the carcass of the animal? What is and isn't legal when it comes to the disposal of dead animals?
