The captain of the Conception dive boat pleaded not guilty to manslaughter in the deaths of 34 people trapped below deck three years ago off the coast of Santa Barbara. This is the second time Captain Jerry Boylan, 68 of Santa Barbara, pleaded not guilty in federal court, although a new indictment last month alleges Boylan conducted a series of failures and abandoning his ship, which constituted “misconduct, gross negligence, and inattention to his duties” and led to the deaths of 34 victims on September 2, 2019.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO