Santa Barbara Edhat
Cottage Urgent Care Opens in Montecito
On November 8, Cottage Health opened its newest Cottage Urgent Care Center at 1298 Coast Village Road in Montecito, with the goal of providing complete care within 45 minutes. Access to care is an important priority in preventing a minor issue from becoming a more serious health concern, and the new Urgent Care Center provides the community with convenient access from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 365 days a year.
Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara Announces Holiday Activities
The Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara’s Staff and Board of Directors is pleased to share our series of holiday happenings: Downtown Santa Barbara: “Season of Cheer”. Please join us and mark your calendars for one or more of these happenings in November and December. All activities are...
Prescribed Training Burns to Occur in November
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is informing the public of two prescribed fires (burns) that will occur for the month of November. Prescribed fires typically burn less intensely than wildfires. Prescribed burns can help prevent the spread of wildfires and can reduce impacts to watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation.
Five Juvenile Hall Inmates Attempt Escape
On November 9, 2022 at approximately 6:00 pm, five youth in custody at the Susan J. Gionfriddo Juvenile Justice Center (JJC) in Santa Maria engaged in a disturbance in one unit of the JJC. These youth destroyed property inside the unit, barricaded themselves on an upper tier, and attempted to...
Three More Boats Ashore Converge with Santa Barbara Homeless Camps
This week, 3 more boats broke free of their moorings off East Beach and landed at various places on our coastline, including the East Beach Bathhouse and below “Graveyards,” near Butterfly Beach. Boat #1 was fortunately intercepted by the Santa Barbara harbor patrol before hitting the shore. This...
Veterans Day Ceremony at the Santa Barbara Cemetery
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1649 and Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation are pleased to announce they are once again hosting the Santa Barbara community Veterans Day Ceremony on Friday, November 11th at 11:00 a.m. at the Santa Barbara Cemetery, 901 Channel Drive. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early; The open...
Surfer Dies from Heart Attack off Guadalupe Beach
A surfer died from a medical emergency while in the ocean off Guadalupe Beach Friday morning. At 9:32 a.m., Santa Barbara County and Guadalupe Firefighters, State Parks officials, Sheriff's Deputies, and a ground ambulance responded to the beach off the Dunes Preserve for a report of an unconscious surfer. Upon...
Santa Ynez Public Official Identified as January 6th Insurrectionist
A Santa Ynez public official and her husband have been identified as being part of a violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The Independent's Tyler Hayden published the story on Wednesday depicting photos of Karen and Robert Jones inside the U.S. Capitol as part of the pro-Trump insurrection to stop the certification of Joe Biden's legitimate presidential election win.
"Conception" Captain Pleads Not Guilty in Deadly Boat Fire
The captain of the Conception dive boat pleaded not guilty to manslaughter in the deaths of 34 people trapped below deck three years ago off the coast of Santa Barbara. This is the second time Captain Jerry Boylan, 68 of Santa Barbara, pleaded not guilty in federal court, although a new indictment last month alleges Boylan conducted a series of failures and abandoning his ship, which constituted “misconduct, gross negligence, and inattention to his duties” and led to the deaths of 34 victims on September 2, 2019.
Mesa Home Erupts in Flames Thursday Night
The garage of a residential home in Santa Barbara's Mesa neighborhood erupted in flames on Thursday evening. Around 10:00 p.m., Santa Barbara City firefighters responded to the 200 block of Selrose Lane and discovered active flames coming from the home's garage area. Crews began an aggressive attack while checking the...
Diwali Festival of Lights Celebration
Diwali is the Hindu Festival of Lights celebration. Similar to the Jewish Festival of Lights called Hanukkah. A celebration of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance and good over evil. Such festivals are common in the dark time of winter. Diwali originated in the Hindu religion, but it is also celebrated by Jains and Sikhs and some Buddhists.
Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Uber Driver
A pedestrian was struck and killed by an Uber driver early Friday morning. At 1:48 a.m., Santa Barbara County Firefighters responded to the northbound lanes of Highway 101, approximately 1/4 of a mile south of the Fairview Avenue exit. Crews discovered a male pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle...
Three Arrested and One Injured in Lompoc Shooting
On 11/10/22, at about 11:53 am, the Lompoc Police Department received several phone calls regarding multiple shots being fired around the 600 block North Fourth Street. When officers arrived, they located a 36-year-old male with a non-life-threatening injury. The male victim was transported to the hospital for medical attention. Through...
