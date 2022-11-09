ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glamour U.K. Women of the Year Awards 2022: Nicola Coughlan, Cynthia Erivo and More on the Red Carpet

 3 days ago
Girls night out! Glamour U.K. celebrated its annual Women of the Year Awards with a stylish soiree on Tuesday, November 8.

Cynthia Erivo , Kim Cattrall and Bridgerton 's Nicola Coughlan and Charithra Chandran and more stars gathered together to honor activists and trailblazers.

It was a big night for Erivo, 35, as the Harriet star took home the Game-Changing Performer Award. For the special evening, the London native looked fierce in a leather halter dress. The flirty frock featured baby pink accents and was finished with a pleated construction. Erivo completed the look with knee-high boots and dangling earrings. Of her accomplishments, the actress told Glamour in an interview published ahead of the awards: "It took me some time to really hone in on who I am, what I have to offer the universe and to feel confident in that."

She added: "Once I found it, I felt fiercely protective of it because there’s only one me, just like there’s only one anyone else. I get this sort of weird feeling if I’m not being honest or truthful about who I am. I’ve learned not to be anything but me."

Cattrall, 66, was also an honoree. The Sex and the City alum received the Screen Icon Award for her groundbreaking role as Samantha Jones in the beloved HBO series. The Mannequin star owned the red carpet in a little black strapless dress that included a sequin bodice. She paired the look with black pumps.

Coughlan, 35, who scored the TV Actor Award, looked dainty in a two-piece set by Emilia Wickstead. Her ensemble included a textured crop top and a billowing skirt that stopped just above her feet. For her glam, the Ireland native donned a dramatic dark eye and had her newly colored tresses styled in a side part.

Chandran, 25, for her part, delivered drama in a pinstriped number by Rokh. The dress was equipped with a crystal-lined corset with beading at the skirt. Chandran was honored with the Rising Star Award in partnership with Samsung. "I'm too loud and proud about being Indian now. I think of it as a privilege to get to be Indian and have this culture. But it was a journey to get here," she told the publication.

The ceremony comes after the Glamour Women of the Year Awards were held in New York on November 1. Angela Bassett , who was a vision in Pamella Roland, was the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement award that night.

Keep scrolling to see the best red carpet moments from the 2022 Glamour U.K. Women of the Year Awards:

