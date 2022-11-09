To paraphrase Elton John, Sunday night was alright for fighting. That was the case in Venezuela, where the winter baseball season is currently in full-swing. Sunday's slate of games featured a match-up between two of the league's best teams, the Leones del Caracas and the Tiburones de La Guaira. Entering play on Wednesday, the Tiburones had a record of 7-5, and were just 1.5 games behind the Leones for first place in the league.

