Read full article on original website
Related
Former New York Yankees, Mets Players Involved in Crazy Baseball Brawl [WATCH]
To paraphrase Elton John, Sunday night was alright for fighting. That was the case in Venezuela, where the winter baseball season is currently in full-swing. Sunday's slate of games featured a match-up between two of the league's best teams, the Leones del Caracas and the Tiburones de La Guaira. Entering play on Wednesday, the Tiburones had a record of 7-5, and were just 1.5 games behind the Leones for first place in the league.
Baker to Return as Houston Astros Manager for 2023
HOUSTON (AP) — For years, as Dusty Baker chased his first World Series title as a manager, the former big league outfielder would always say if he won one he'd like to win two. Baker will get a chance to do just that after he agreed to a one-year...
New York Giants Relying On Big Blue Sinkhole For “Whatever”
This is no secret. The New York Giants need some offensive production. In week 8, prior to the bye, the Seattle Seahawks held quarterback Daniel Jones to 176 passing yards. That's not an alarmingly low number. However, when the total number of offensive yards totals 225 for the game, then the Giants have an issue they need to address.
‘Giants on 3′: New York Super Bowl Champs Tease Legendary New Rap Track
Eli Manning won two Super Bowls in his career, one of which was won with center Shaun O'Hara. That duo created numerous memories on the field for the New York Giants, and somehow, their post-playing careers are proving to be more entertaining. Simply put, Eli Manning is everywhere. You can...
Mariners add Pitchers Gabe Speier, Easton McGee to Roster
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners claimed left-handed pitcher Gabe Speier off waivers from Kansas City and acquired right-handed pitcher Easton McGee from Boston in exchange for cash on Wednesday. Seattle also waived left-hander pitcher Ryan Borucki and right-hander Casey Sadler, leaving its 40-man roster at 36. The 27-year-old...
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
Midland, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
896K+
Views
ABOUT
Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://foxsports1510.com
Comments / 0