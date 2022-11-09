ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Meghan King and Brandi Glanville Call Jana Kramer ‘Sensitive’ Over DM Calling Mike Caussin ‘Hot’: ‘I Don’t Know Why She Was Bothered’

By Meredith Nardino
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cp4tx_0j4c8jNv00

Stirring the pot? Brandi Glanville chimed in after Jana Kramer confronted Meghan King about calling Mike Caussin "hot" — and she didn't hold back.

Meghan King’s Dating History: A Complete Guide to Her Love Life

Read article

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 49, joined King, 38, on the Monday, November 7, episode of her "Intimate Knowledge" podcast to dissect the drama between her and the One Tree Hill alum, also 38. After King briefly summed up the situation, Glanville noted that she wouldn't have reacted the same way as Kramer.

"I just read about this. ... I, personally — like, my ex-husband's hot [and] he's a cheater," the Drinking and Tweeting author said, referring to ex Eddie Cibrian , who had an affair with now-wife LeAnn Rimes before his 2010 divorce from Glanville . "I know he's hot. Every one of my friends is like, 'Oh, he's so hot.' It doesn't bother me. I don't know why she was bothered by that. ... I think she's a little sensitive right now."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dr5nU_0j4c8jNv00
Meghan King, Brandi Glanville, Jana Kramer, and Mike Caussin. Shutterstock (4)

When King appeared on Kramer's "Whine Down" podcast earlier this month, the country singer brought up a message she received from the Bravo personality at the beginning of the year. "We were, like, acquaintances on Instagram because of how [our] situations [were], so we just kind of related to that. ... And there was something that she said in our DMs that really bothered me," Kramer explained, revealing that King told her in a social media exchange, "At least your ex is hot."

Unexpected Celebrity Feuds We Never Saw Coming

Read article

The Dancing With the Stars alum split from Caussin, 35, in April 2021 after years of ups and downs . The twosome, who share daughter Jolie, 6, and son Jace, 3, finalized their divorce in July 2021. Ahead of their breakup, the retired NFL player sought treatment for sex addiction in 2016 after cheating on Kramer with multiple women.

While recapping the disagreement, King noted that she wasn't expecting to air out the drama in public. "I thought it was weird too that she would just say it on the podcast without letting me know," the Real Housewives of Orange County alum told Glanville. "I thought I was just going to promote my podcast and then all of a sudden ... we just go straight into it."

The women "cleared the air" on Kramer's show, but the Missouri native hinted that there could be another layer to the tension. "I was talking to one of my friends about this and [they] said, 'I think that she thought you were into her ex,'" King said on Monday. "And I was like, 'Maybe. That would make more sense.'"

Jana Kramer’s Relationship History: Past Engagements, Divorces and More

Read article

Glanville noted that she didn't see it that way, adding that Kramer's divorce is probably still very "fresh" in her mind. "Obviously, if you were into her husband, you would be [messaging] him not her," she teased, adding that she thought Kramer and Caussin were "doomed" because the Soccer Mom Madam actress was "kind of emasculating" her now-ex when they cohosted "Whine Down" together .

King agreed that she thought Kramer was "definitely sensitive," but she previously apologized for the DM. "In my opinion, I was trying to give you a compliment," she argued as the pair hashed things out. "I was trying to make light of a s–tty situation because I know that you know what it's like to be with a s–tty person that does s–tty things to you. ... I said that because I thought it was a compliment. I thought it was a nice thing to say. ... I'm sorry if I hurt your feelings."

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

‘Married at First Sight’ Couples Who Are Still Together Today

When it comes to reality TV couples, it’s not easy to make a relationship last – but many from Married at First Sight have proven that they could do just that! The Lifetime series follows multiple couples who are paired up by relationship experts and agree to tie the knot upon their first meeting. The […]
Us Weekly

Britney Spears Admits She’s Not ‘Sure’ She Was That ‘Present’ at Sam Asghari Wedding: ‘Haven’t Had Real Consciousness in 3 Years’

While reminiscing about her wedding to Sam Asghari, Britney Spears revealed she didn’t recall being that “present” at the special event. “Wow I got married this year not sure I was honestly that PRESENT because I haven’t had real consciousness in 3 years,” the singer, 40, wrote in a lengthy since-deleted Instagram post on Wednesday, November 9, according to Page Six. “There was a lot of talking and SPEAKING at the party !!! Not for me unfortunately because when you can’t breathe your body cant relax enough to speak !!!”
Us Weekly

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Baby Bump Album After Announcing She and John Legend Are Expecting Rainbow Baby

Growing family! After Chrissy Teigen announced that she and John Legend are expecting another child, she showed off her baby bump with a glamorous mirror selfie reveal. In August 2022, the 36-year-old Cravings author joked it took “44 people” to get her ready for the pictures, tagging members of her glam squad, including three hairstylists, a makeup artist and a stylist. Teigen’s pregnancy announcement came 22 months after she and the 43-year-old musician lost son Jack.
Us Weekly

Luis Ruelas’ Ex-Wife Marisa Dimartino Ruelas Speaks Out on Relationship With Teresa Giudice: ‘She’s Very Nice’

Keeping it civil. Luis “Louie” Ruelas‘ ex-wife, Marisa Dimartino Ruelas, spoke out about her relationship with his new spouse, Teresa Giudice, for the first time. “She’s very nice,” Dimartino Ruelas, 48, told Page Six on Wednesday, November 9. The mom of two added that the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, “couldn’t have been more accommodating and respectful” when they met.
Us Weekly

Everything Alan Jackson Has Said About His Battle With Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease

Country superstar Alan Jackson has been battling Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease for more than a decade, but he didn't go public with his diagnosis until September 2021. "I have this neuropathy and neurological disease," the Country Music Hall of Fame member explained during a Today show interview at the time. "It's genetic that I inherited from my […]
Us Weekly

Elizabeth Hurley Reveals Why It Was a ‘Nightmare’ Working With Matthew Perry on ‘Serving Sara’ While He Was Battling Addiction

Ftm Production/Manadaly/Kobal/Shutterstock Putting on a show. Elizabeth Hurley recalled what it was really like working alongside Matthew Perry amid his addiction battle. "I have very fond memories of him,” Hurley, 57, told Yahoo! Entertainment on Wednesday, November 9, before reflecting on their 2002 rom-com, Serving Sara. “To be honest, it was a nightmare working with […]
Us Weekly

Who Is Whoopi Goldberg’s Daughter? Everything To Know About Alex Martin Dean

Whoopi! Academy Award-winning actress-turned-television host Whoopi Goldberg has been a beloved (and sometimes controversial) star for decades. Whether you’re more familiar with her because of films like Ghost and Sister Act or you’re an avid fan of The View, you certainly know of her. But what do you know about her daughter (and only child), […]
Us Weekly

Morgan Evans Says It’s Been ‘Lonely’ Since Finalizing Divorce From Kelsea Ballerini

A new normal. Weeks after Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini finalized their divorce, he opened up about how he’s coping. “One of the hardest parts [of going through a divorce] is how lonely it feels,” Evans, 37, told Access Hollywood on the 2022 Country Music Association Awards red carpet on Wednesday, November 9. “It’s strangely comforting to realize that so many other people have been through it, which I didn’t.”
Us Weekly

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble’s Relationship Timeline

Showing them how it’s done! Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble‘s low-key romance has continued to grow since they first went public with their relationship. In 2014, Jenner and Gamble sparked dating rumors after they met in Ibiza during a party thrown by Kim Kardashian‘s then-husband, Kanye West. Following the outing, the couple continued to be photographed spending time together.
Us Weekly

Jennifer Lopez Proudly Wears a ‘Jennifer and Ben’ Necklace as a Sweet Tribute to Husband Ben Affleck

Bennifer forever! Jennifer Lopez couldn’t be more in love with her husband, Ben Affleck. In honor of their union, the singer, 53, showed off a sweet “Jennifer and Ben” necklace via Instagram on Thursday, November 10. In the slideshow of images, the New York native paired the gold piece with a plunging white dress by Halston. Atop the sultry number the “Get Right” artist wore a fuzzy coat. For her glam, Lopez rocked a smoky eye, dramatic lashes and a soft pink lip. She had her hair pulled back into a sleek bun. The hitmaker accessorized with dangling earrings.
GEORGIA STATE
Us Weekly

Reba McEntire and Boyfriend Rex Linn’s Relationship Timeline

Decades in the making! Reba McEntire and Rex Linn first crossed paths 30 years before they started dating. The “Fancy” songstress met the actor while shooting 1991’s The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw. “We’ve kept in contact with each other over the years, and we...
Us Weekly

Married at First Sight’s Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson Split After 1 Year: ‘Not an Easy Decision’

Courtesy of Olajuwon Dickerson/Instagram Going their separate ways. Married at First Sight alums Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson have split after one year together. “After one year of marriage and careful thought and consideration, we have decided to part ways,” Goode and Dickerson, both 29, captioned a joint Instagram statement on Friday, November 11. “However, this was […]
Us Weekly

Fans Think Pete Davidson Was Cut Out of ‘The Kardashians’ Following His Split From Kim Kardashian

A disappearing act. Fans are speculating that Pete Davidson was cut from The Kardashians following his split from Kim Kardashian. The Thursday, November 10, episode of the Hulu reality show followed the Skims CEO, 42, as she visited Ripley’s Believe It or Not! to try on the dress that Marilyn Monroe wore to serenade President John F. Kennedy in 1962. Kardashian was accompanied by her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, during the episode, which was filmed in the spring, and he helped her maneuver into the vintage dress and photographed her to see how it would look on the red carpet.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

242K+
Followers
24K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy