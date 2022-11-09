Hilaria Baldwin, 38, ‘Would Judge’ Couples With Big Age Differences Before Meeting Alec Baldwin, 64

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Admitting past mistakes. Hilaria Baldwin revealed that she used to be “judgmental” about couples with large age gaps before she met husband Alec Baldwin.

“Before I got together with Alec, I would judge women and men that had big age differences,” the former yoga instructor, 38, said during the Monday, November 7, episode of her “Witches Anonymous” podcast. “I would look at it like, ‘This older man wants some, like, young bimbo with no opinions whatsoever.’ And then that younger woman is obviously a gold digger, and she obviously doesn’t even care and is just like, ‘OK, whatever, I hope you die and I’m gonna take all your money.'”

The Living Clearly Method author and her cohost, Michelle Campbell Mason, were discussing the topic as part of a larger conversation about how society causes women to treat other women as enemies.

“Now that I’m in that relationship, and people will say those things about me regularly, I realize, I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, what was this trained into my head?'” Hilaria continued. “And why was I so judgmental about other people who are literally just finding love? Maybe their love looks different from you and from your love or from what I thought love would be, but it doesn’t make it not valid.”

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin Greg Allen/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The Massachusetts native and the 64-year-old Emmy winner — who are 26 years apart — tied the knot in 2012. They have since welcomed seven children: Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, Lucia, 20 months, and Ilaria, 1 month. (Alec also shares daughter Ireland, 27, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.)

In addition to facing skepticism about their age difference, the 30 Rock alum and his wife have clapped back at critics about the size of their family. “When people ask or comment, we often go to silly and very self-deprecating jokes on my part,” Hilaria wrote via Instagram in August. “I love to laugh at myself — so it’s all good … keeps me sane. All jokes aside, however, I am grateful for this experience.”

The wellness guru added that she feels “so blessed” to experience the process of motherhood “again and again.”

Last month, however, the “Mom Brain” podcast host exclusively told Us Weekly that she and her husband may be done after welcoming seven kids. “I would have said before [that I’m] definitely done,” she said in October. “Seven kids in, I feel like I am, but it’s Alec and me — so, time will tell!”