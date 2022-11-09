Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
spectrumnews1.com
Affordable housing development breaks ground on Metro land in Boyle Heights
BOYLE HEIGHTS, Calif. — A blighted strip of land next to the Metro Gold Line in Boyle Heights will soon be transformed into affordable housing. A joint development of Metro and the nonprofit developer A Community of Friends, Lorena Plaza will provide 32 units of permanent supportive housing for people experiencing homelessness and another 16 units of affordable housing when construction is completed in early 2024.
Billionaire San Diego developer accused of taking tenant deposits
SAN DIEGO — A Los Angeles landlord who owns more than 15,000 units in Southern California and is set to build more than 2,500 apartments in San Diego is accused of improperly taking security deposits from more than 19,000 tenants. According to court documents obtained by CBS 8, Geoff...
theregistrysocal.com
100,000 SQFT Shopping Center in Santa Clarita Secures $15MM Refinancing
SANTA CLARITA, CA – iBorrow, a nationwide private direct lender for commercial real estate, has provided a $15 million loan to refinance the Old Orchard Shopping Center, a 100,000 square-foot strip center located in Santa Clarita, California. The proceeds of the refinancing will retire an outstanding CMBS loan, and provide for a reserve for tenant improvements and leasing commissions for newly leased suites.
theregistrysocal.com
Dunleer Acquires 11 Industrial Buildings Totaling 43,414 SQFT for $8MM in Upland
Los Angeles, CA, November 9, 2022 – Dunleer, a Los Angeles-based private real estate investment and development firm, today announced it has acquired 11 industrial buildings totaling 43,414-square-feet situated on three separate parcels across 3.13 acres at 928, 1004 and 1024 9th Street in Upland, CA. Dunleer paid $8 million for the well-located infill assets within the Inland Empire West submarket of San Bernardino County.
theregistrysocal.com
Luminate Data Signs 14,114 SQFT Office Sublease in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES, November 10, 2022 – Affirming its ability to help a client successfully mitigate its lease obligation, JLL announced today that Luminate Data has signed a 14,114-square-foot sublease at 5670 Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles, California. Luminate Data will use the space as the new office for the growth of its business.
5 High Desert communities make list for cheapest home prices
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – According to Redfin, data collected between February and April 2022, shows that the Trona zip code has the cheapest price per square foot, $31, of homes for sale in California. In addition, four other High Desert communities made the list of the top 15 ZIP codes with the cheapest home prices.
easyreadernews.com
AES site owners served foreclosure notice
The AES power plant site is in foreclosure, with more than $36 million in past due payments. Site owner Leo Pustilnikov describes the Oct. 21 Los Angeles County issuance as a “negotiation of a true-up over accounting,” stemming from state payments to keep the plant on standby. The...
theregistrysocal.com
Charing Cross Partners Places 107,706 SQFT Shopping Center Up For Sale in Torrance
Charing Cross Partners is placing up for sale a 107,706 square foot shopping center in Torrance. A listing for the property from Newmark shows the property, South Bay Village, is a fully occupied shopping center located at 19330 Hawthorne Blvd. While Newmark did not disclose guidance pricing for the property,...
pasadenanow.com
Search for Property Owner Willing to Host Tiny Village Project in Pasadena Turns Up Empty
No owner of property in Pasadena expressed interest in the use of their land or buildings as a site for a tiny village in Pasadena – a project that could help address the ongoing need for emergency shelter resources among people experiencing homelessness, Housing Director William Huang said in his report published in the Office of the City Manager’s weekly newsletter.
signalscv.com
Laurene Weste | L.A. County’s Most Historic Restaurant
Our city of Santa Clarita is known for its beautiful rolling hills and rich Western heritage – which is why the Clampers came to town. The Clampers, officially known as E. Clampus Vitus, have roots in the mining towns during our state’s gold rush era. The club grew...
USC report: Rent hikes on tap for L.A., O.C
Renting an apartment in Los Angeles and Orange counties will be getting more expensive, with a USC Casden Economics Forecast released today predicting continuing rent increases over the next two years.
Los Angeles Airbnb Rules
Turn of the Century Highland Park California Bungalow(David Clark, The Shelhamer Real Estate Group) One of the questions I get asked a lot from folks who come to our open houses is, “what are the rules for Airbnb in this area.”? It always helps to know the answer, or where to find it in the fast-paced real estate market of Los Angeles. Covid-19 may not be going anywhere anytime soon, but neither is one of the fastest trends in income property investing. This article Airbnb rules of Los Angeles will outline some of the basics for Los Angeles County’s short and long-term Airbnb rental regulations, Los Angeles County Airbnb night limits for hosting, and Los Angeles County Airbnb occupancy taxes.
theregistrysocal.com
Office Specialist Brian Dunne Joins Kidder Mathews in El Segundo
Los Angeles, Calif. (November 9, 2022) – Kidder Mathews is pleased to welcome office specialist Brian Dunne to our El Segundo location as Vice President. Dunne brings over 30 years of experience in commercial real estate. Before joining Kidder Mathews, Dunne was President and CEO of Future Capital, Inc.,...
scvnews.com
Nov. 11: Walmart Supercenter Grand Re-Opening Celebration
The Walmart Supercenter at 27931 Kelly Johnson Parkway in Santa Clarita will host a Grand Re-Opening celebration at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11. Following the ribbon cutting and grant presentation to Toys for Tots ahead of the holiday season, the store will reopen with a new layout and remodeled departments.
Man arrested for string of jewelry heists across Southern California
Authorities believe they’ve found the man who has committed a string of jewelry heists across multiple Southern California counties. The 27-year-old suspect, Terence Bernell Smith Jr. from Lynwood, allegedly committed dozens of jewelry thefts across department stores, stealing around $138,000 of merchandise, authorities said. Smith allegedly committed a string of robberies targeting Macy’s, Kay Jewelers […]
theavtimes.com
AV Wall now on display at the Palmdale Amphitheater
PALMDALE – The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall (AV Wall) is on display through Nov. 13 at the Palmdale Amphitheater, located at 2723 Rancho Vista Blvd. Presented by the city of Palmdale, the AV Wall Committee, and Point Man Antelope Valley, the monument is open to the public 24 hours a day and admission is free. The theme of the display is “About The Wall – Facts & Faces,” and it provides visitors a chance to learn facts about the stunning memorial and see the faces of those whose names are engraved on The Wall.
New airline coming to Orange County airport
A new airline will soon be offering service out of John Wayne Airport in Orange County. Breeze Airways, a budget airline that provides nonstop flights to and from major metro areas across the country, will now be offering two flights out of Orange County. Flyers can soon fly nonstop from Orange County to Orlando, Florida […]
2urbangirls.com
LA County property owners can apply to postpone payment of property taxes
Los Angeles County property owners have access to a critical resource that you and your family can utilize, which allows you to apply for a property tax postponement, to provide some relief from rising costs and financial troubles as a result of the pandemic. The property tax postponement program has...
nomadlawyer.org
Santa Ana: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Santa Ana, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Santa Ana California. Located in the downtown area, Santa Ana California is a city that’s filled with interesting museums and attractions. You’ll find quaint historic buildings and aesthetically pleasing Art Deco architecture in the downtown area. The Old Orange County Courthouse and...
theregistrysocal.com
Oliver Baker Joins Cityview as Director of Development
Oliver Baker recently joined Cityview, a premier Los Angeles-based multifamily investment management and development firm, as Director of Development. In his new role, Baker manages the development process for Cityview’s ground-up projects, from due diligence for acquisitions through design, coordination, permitting and construction. Leveraging more than 15 years of real estate experience, Baker leads internal teams and external consultants through every step of the project, including entitlement, community engagement, design, budgeting, construction management and property turnover.
