ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iebusinessdaily.com

Target to take over part of former Kmart building

Target will occupy 70,000 square feet of space in Ontario formerly used by Kmart. The retail chain has leased space in the Vineyard Freeway Center, 1670 E. Fourth St., according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Progressive marketed the property next...
ONTARIO, CA
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Two New Communities Within the Popular Olivebrook Master Plan in Winchester, California

WINCHESTER, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of two new communities within the homebuilder’s Olivebrook master plan in the popular Riverside County town of Winchester. Cheyenne and Rock Meadows at Olivebrook are conveniently situated at Olive Avenue and Leon Road, south of Highway 74 between Highway 79 and Interstate 215. The new communities are just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment at Menifee Countryside Marketplace and Menifee Town Center and near hiking, biking, camping, boating and fishing at Diamond Valley Lake, one of the largest reservoirs in Southern California. Residents will also enjoy the community’s close proximity to Loma Linda University Medical Center and Mount San Jacinto College. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221111005522/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of two new communities within the popular Olivebrook master plan in Winchester, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
WINCHESTER, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Upland industrial buildings are sold

A Los Angeles real estate investment and development firm has purchased 11 industrial buildings in Upland. Dunleer LLC paid $8 million for the structures at 928, 1004 and 1024 9th Street, which are less than a quarter of a mile from Interstate 10 and near Ontario International Airport, according to a statement released today.
UPLAND, CA
The HD Post

Apple Valley enters 15 year purchase agreement with Fervo Energy for electricity

APPLE VALLEY – Fervo Energy and California Choice Energy Authority (CalChoice), the representative for eight Southern California municipalities including Apple Valley, have entered into a 15 year purchase agreement for geothermal power supply. This agreement, announced Thursday, helps Apple Valley continue to provide renewable energy for the community and generate money for the town.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Luminate Data Signs 14,114 SQFT Office Sublease in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, November 10, 2022 – Affirming its ability to help a client successfully mitigate its lease obligation, JLL announced today that Luminate Data has signed a 14,114-square-foot sublease at 5670 Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles, California. Luminate Data will use the space as the new office for the growth of its business.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Dunleer Acquires 11 Industrial Buildings Totaling 43,414 SQFT for $8MM in Upland

Los Angeles, CA, November 9, 2022 – Dunleer, a Los Angeles-based private real estate investment and development firm, today announced it has acquired 11 industrial buildings totaling 43,414-square-feet situated on three separate parcels across 3.13 acres at 928, 1004 and 1024 9th Street in Upland, CA. Dunleer paid $8 million for the well-located infill assets within the Inland Empire West submarket of San Bernardino County.
UPLAND, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Oliver Baker Joins Cityview as Director of Development

Oliver Baker recently joined Cityview, a premier Los Angeles-based multifamily investment management and development firm, as Director of Development. In his new role, Baker manages the development process for Cityview’s ground-up projects, from due diligence for acquisitions through design, coordination, permitting and construction. Leveraging more than 15 years of real estate experience, Baker leads internal teams and external consultants through every step of the project, including entitlement, community engagement, design, budgeting, construction management and property turnover.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County approves $279K to move 12 families living in Oasis Mobile Home Park

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to allocate funding to move 12 families from the troubled Oasis Mobile Home Park into better living conditions by early next year. The Oasis Mobile Home Park has been plagued by issues with clean water for more than three years. The Environmental Protection Agency found high levels The post Riverside County approves $279K to move 12 families living in Oasis Mobile Home Park appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Burlington will open new store in Fontana on Nov. 11

Burlington Stores, Inc., a major off-price retailer, will be opening a new store in Fontana on the weekend of Nov. 11-13. The store, which offers 60 percent off other retailers’ prices every day and brand name merchandise arriving regularly, will be located at 15058 Summit Avenue in Summit Heights Gateway.
FONTANA, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Northland Acquires 685-Unit THEA at Metropolis in Los Angeles for $504MM

(EDITOR’S NOTE: The property was sold by Chinese developer Greenland, according to public records.) In historic half billion-dollar acquisition, premier multifamily owner enters California market with acquisition of 59-story 685-unit LA residential tower. Los Angeles, CA – Northland, a national real estate private equity firm with $8 billion of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Office Specialist Brian Dunne Joins Kidder Mathews in El Segundo

Los Angeles, Calif. (November 9, 2022) – Kidder Mathews is pleased to welcome office specialist Brian Dunne to our El Segundo location as Vice President. Dunne brings over 30 years of experience in commercial real estate. Before joining Kidder Mathews, Dunne was President and CEO of Future Capital, Inc.,...
EL SEGUNDO, CA
irvinestandard.com

America’s safest city for 17th straight year

For the 17th consecutive year, FBI crime statistics show that Irvine is the safest U.S. city of its size. And not only the safest, but, once again, considerably safer than other medium-to-large cities. Virginia Beach, the next safest city per the report, had more than 50% more violent crimes per capita than Irvine.
IRVINE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

List: Dog Friendly Restaurants in Southern California

If you’re a dog parent or just a dog lover, you need to check out this list of restaurants that serve food for both humans and dogs. The following list of restaurants will have your dog feeling just as loved and special as any other customer. The perfect list to celebrate their doggie birthdays!
KTLA

New airline coming to Orange County airport

A new airline will soon be offering service out of John Wayne Airport in Orange County. Breeze Airways, a budget airline that provides nonstop flights to and from major metro areas across the country, will now be offering two flights out of Orange County. Flyers can soon fly nonstop from Orange County to Orlando, Florida […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
thequakercampus.org

California Pumps Out Gas Rebate

Gas prices remain high in Southern California, with the average price of gas sitting at $6.19 per gallon statewide. Back in June, Governor Gavin Newson signed a tax relief package meant to help Californians with the high gas prices and inflation. The three tier program is meant to help approximately 23 million Californians fight inflation. Governor Newson announced the news on Twitter on June 26, with checks said to be sent out to Californians starting in October.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy