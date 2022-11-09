Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rents likely to rise in the High Desert, USC forecast saysThe HD PostLos Angeles County, CA
Two Men Admitted Killing Her, But No One Knows Who She Is: The Irvine Jane DoeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIrvine, CA
Brightline high speed rail estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostHesperia, CA
The Winning Lotto Ticket Was Sold in Californiajustpene50Altadena, CA
Related
iebusinessdaily.com
Target to take over part of former Kmart building
Target will occupy 70,000 square feet of space in Ontario formerly used by Kmart. The retail chain has leased space in the Vineyard Freeway Center, 1670 E. Fourth St., according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Progressive marketed the property next...
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Two New Communities Within the Popular Olivebrook Master Plan in Winchester, California
WINCHESTER, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of two new communities within the homebuilder’s Olivebrook master plan in the popular Riverside County town of Winchester. Cheyenne and Rock Meadows at Olivebrook are conveniently situated at Olive Avenue and Leon Road, south of Highway 74 between Highway 79 and Interstate 215. The new communities are just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment at Menifee Countryside Marketplace and Menifee Town Center and near hiking, biking, camping, boating and fishing at Diamond Valley Lake, one of the largest reservoirs in Southern California. Residents will also enjoy the community’s close proximity to Loma Linda University Medical Center and Mount San Jacinto College. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221111005522/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of two new communities within the popular Olivebrook master plan in Winchester, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
iebusinessdaily.com
Upland industrial buildings are sold
A Los Angeles real estate investment and development firm has purchased 11 industrial buildings in Upland. Dunleer LLC paid $8 million for the structures at 928, 1004 and 1024 9th Street, which are less than a quarter of a mile from Interstate 10 and near Ontario International Airport, according to a statement released today.
Apple Valley enters 15 year purchase agreement with Fervo Energy for electricity
APPLE VALLEY – Fervo Energy and California Choice Energy Authority (CalChoice), the representative for eight Southern California municipalities including Apple Valley, have entered into a 15 year purchase agreement for geothermal power supply. This agreement, announced Thursday, helps Apple Valley continue to provide renewable energy for the community and generate money for the town.
theregistrysocal.com
Charing Cross Partners Places 107,706 SQFT Shopping Center Up For Sale in Torrance
Charing Cross Partners is placing up for sale a 107,706 square foot shopping center in Torrance. A listing for the property from Newmark shows the property, South Bay Village, is a fully occupied shopping center located at 19330 Hawthorne Blvd. While Newmark did not disclose guidance pricing for the property,...
theregistrysocal.com
Luminate Data Signs 14,114 SQFT Office Sublease in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES, November 10, 2022 – Affirming its ability to help a client successfully mitigate its lease obligation, JLL announced today that Luminate Data has signed a 14,114-square-foot sublease at 5670 Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles, California. Luminate Data will use the space as the new office for the growth of its business.
theregistrysocal.com
Dunleer Acquires 11 Industrial Buildings Totaling 43,414 SQFT for $8MM in Upland
Los Angeles, CA, November 9, 2022 – Dunleer, a Los Angeles-based private real estate investment and development firm, today announced it has acquired 11 industrial buildings totaling 43,414-square-feet situated on three separate parcels across 3.13 acres at 928, 1004 and 1024 9th Street in Upland, CA. Dunleer paid $8 million for the well-located infill assets within the Inland Empire West submarket of San Bernardino County.
theregistrysocal.com
Logistics Property Company Closes $1.8B Industrial Real Estate Fund, Plans 341,000 SQFT Development in San Bernardino
CHICAGO – Logistics Property Company, LLC (“LPC”) closed its second develop-to-core fund, LPC Logistics Venture Two LP, (“Venture II”) with total equity commitments of $1.8 billion from several global institutional investors and co-investment by LPC. To date, 35 percent of the fund has been allocated...
theregistrysocal.com
Oliver Baker Joins Cityview as Director of Development
Oliver Baker recently joined Cityview, a premier Los Angeles-based multifamily investment management and development firm, as Director of Development. In his new role, Baker manages the development process for Cityview’s ground-up projects, from due diligence for acquisitions through design, coordination, permitting and construction. Leveraging more than 15 years of real estate experience, Baker leads internal teams and external consultants through every step of the project, including entitlement, community engagement, design, budgeting, construction management and property turnover.
Riverside County approves $279K to move 12 families living in Oasis Mobile Home Park
The Riverside County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to allocate funding to move 12 families from the troubled Oasis Mobile Home Park into better living conditions by early next year. The Oasis Mobile Home Park has been plagued by issues with clean water for more than three years. The Environmental Protection Agency found high levels The post Riverside County approves $279K to move 12 families living in Oasis Mobile Home Park appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
Burlington will open new store in Fontana on Nov. 11
Burlington Stores, Inc., a major off-price retailer, will be opening a new store in Fontana on the weekend of Nov. 11-13. The store, which offers 60 percent off other retailers’ prices every day and brand name merchandise arriving regularly, will be located at 15058 Summit Avenue in Summit Heights Gateway.
tsl.news
Heavy rains sweep through Claremont, damaging Pomona, CMC facilities and residence halls
Heavy rain showered the Claremont Colleges this Tuesday, causing student displacement and damage to facilities, including residence halls. Los Angeles County had already experienced significant rainfall the previous day, and it continued through Election Day. “Southern California weather trends over various years have had major storms come through the area,...
theregistrysocal.com
Northland Acquires 685-Unit THEA at Metropolis in Los Angeles for $504MM
(EDITOR’S NOTE: The property was sold by Chinese developer Greenland, according to public records.) In historic half billion-dollar acquisition, premier multifamily owner enters California market with acquisition of 59-story 685-unit LA residential tower. Los Angeles, CA – Northland, a national real estate private equity firm with $8 billion of...
Holiday events in Southern California
Here's a list of festive holiday events in Southern California, organized by county.
theregistrysocal.com
Office Specialist Brian Dunne Joins Kidder Mathews in El Segundo
Los Angeles, Calif. (November 9, 2022) – Kidder Mathews is pleased to welcome office specialist Brian Dunne to our El Segundo location as Vice President. Dunne brings over 30 years of experience in commercial real estate. Before joining Kidder Mathews, Dunne was President and CEO of Future Capital, Inc.,...
irvinestandard.com
America’s safest city for 17th straight year
For the 17th consecutive year, FBI crime statistics show that Irvine is the safest U.S. city of its size. And not only the safest, but, once again, considerably safer than other medium-to-large cities. Virginia Beach, the next safest city per the report, had more than 50% more violent crimes per capita than Irvine.
2urbangirls.com
LA County property owners can apply to postpone payment of property taxes
Los Angeles County property owners have access to a critical resource that you and your family can utilize, which allows you to apply for a property tax postponement, to provide some relief from rising costs and financial troubles as a result of the pandemic. The property tax postponement program has...
NBC Los Angeles
List: Dog Friendly Restaurants in Southern California
If you’re a dog parent or just a dog lover, you need to check out this list of restaurants that serve food for both humans and dogs. The following list of restaurants will have your dog feeling just as loved and special as any other customer. The perfect list to celebrate their doggie birthdays!
New airline coming to Orange County airport
A new airline will soon be offering service out of John Wayne Airport in Orange County. Breeze Airways, a budget airline that provides nonstop flights to and from major metro areas across the country, will now be offering two flights out of Orange County. Flyers can soon fly nonstop from Orange County to Orlando, Florida […]
thequakercampus.org
California Pumps Out Gas Rebate
Gas prices remain high in Southern California, with the average price of gas sitting at $6.19 per gallon statewide. Back in June, Governor Gavin Newson signed a tax relief package meant to help Californians with the high gas prices and inflation. The three tier program is meant to help approximately 23 million Californians fight inflation. Governor Newson announced the news on Twitter on June 26, with checks said to be sent out to Californians starting in October.
Comments / 0