ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

John Fetterman up six points ahead of Oz in Pennsylvania’s Senate race, poll finds

Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman leads Republican opponent Mehmet Oz by six points among likely voters the day before the two candidates square off in their only debate for Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat, a new CNN poll shows.Mr Fetterman got 51 per cent support, whereas 45 per cent prefer Dr Oz, the former television host and retired physician. Among registered voters, Mr Fetterman had an 11-point lead at 52 per cent, compared to 41 per cent who supported Dr Oz. Dr Oz’s biggest vulnerability continues to be the fact most Pennsylvania voters have a negative opinion of him, as...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC News

Former presidents in Pennsylvania stumping for senate candidates

President Biden and former President Obama will share the stage for the first time in this midterm election in a joint effort to show how crucial the Keystone State is to Democrats. The former president is trying to tip the scales toward Democrat John Fetterman in his race with Mehmet Oz. Former President Trump is also expected to stump in Pennsylvania, campaigning alongside Oz.Nov. 5, 2022.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Beast

John Fetterman Sends Dr. Oz Packing Back to New Jersey

PITTSBURGH— Pennsylvania Lieutenant Gov. John Fetterman (D) has defeated television doctor Mehmet Oz (R) in Pennsylvania’s Senate race, according to three major networks, allowing Democrats across the nation to breathe a momentary sigh of relief over their chances of retaining control in the Senate. Oz called Fetterman to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KFI AM 640

Pennsylvania Senate Race Remains Too Close To Call

The Pennsylvania Senate race between Republican candidate Dr. Mahmet Oz and Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman remained too close to call as of midnight eastern time. With 84% of the vote counted, Fetterman was holding onto a slight lead with 49.2% compared to 48.3% for Dr. Oz, according to NBC...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Democrat Josh Shapiro defeats Trump loyalist Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania governor’s race

Josh Shapiro has defeated Doug Mastriano in the Pennsylvania governor’s race, which was called after midnight on Wednesday. Mr Mastriano’s defeat is another blow to what is largely understood to be Donald Trump’s pre-2024 agenda: Installing supporters of his 2020 election conspiracies in top state positions with influence or direct oversight over electoral procedure around the country.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Oprah Endorses Fetterman Over Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania Senate Race

The mogul had helped launch the Republican candidate to stardom nearly two decades ago when she brought him on her daytime talk show as a regular guest. TV icon Oprah Winfrey on Thursday endorsed Democrat John Fetterman in Pennsylvania’s hotly contested Senate race and rejected Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, whom she had helped launch to stardom nearly two decades ago when she brought him on her popular daytime talk show as a regular guest.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Pennsylvania Voters Rejected the Carpetbagger Dr. Oz

The handwringing among Democrats began before the closing arguments in the first and only debate for the open U.S. Senate seat from Pennsylvania between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, and it didn’t let up until the votes started coming in on election night. It turned out that Fetterman, the former mayor of Braddock and current lieutenant governor, performed better than President Joe Biden had when he carried the state in 2020.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

How John Fetterman flipped Pennsylvania

 (CNN) -- When John Fetterman's team told him he was going to be Pennsylvania's next senator late into Election Night, the Democrat laughed. He smirked. Then, struck by the emotional end of a campaign that included a near-fatal stroke just five months ago, Fetterman wept.Soon, he was standing up in front of the microphones as supporters chanted his name, nodding his head as if in disbelief. Hand over his heart, he looked out and saw his slogan on signs in the crowd: "Every county, every vote.""And that's exactly what happened," Fetterman said, alluding to his campaign's plan to narrow losing margins in rural counties...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy