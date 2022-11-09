Read full article on original website
Democrats take Pennsylvania House seat held by Conor Lamb after big-money race
Democrats managed to hold on to the highly contested seat in Pennsylvania’s 17th Congressional District after Rep. Conor Lamb, a moderate Democrat from Mount Lebanon, announced his resignation last year. Democrat Chris Deluzio secured the victory over Republican candidate Jeremy Shaffer by garnering roughly 52% of the vote with...
Pennsylvania Senate midterm election results: Fetterman vs. Oz
Here are the unofficial results of the hotly contested U.S. Senate race between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, one of the most closely watched elections across the nation on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The votes in this race could be a deciding factor in which political party...
Pennsylvania's Doug Mastriano says 'future of the nation' hinges on Keystone State's governor race
Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano said Tuesday the "future of the nation" hinges on the outcomes in the Keystone State's statewide elections, including his own. "We're going to take back this state. And it's very important: It's just not another gubernatorial race -- I believe the future of the...
Susan Wild declares victory over Lisa Scheller in Congressional seat representing Lehigh Valley
UPDATE: AP calls Lehigh Valley congressional race for Wild, retaining seat for Democrats in Pa. Democratic Congresswoman Susan Wild declared victory over Republican challenger Lisa Scheller early Wednesday in the race to represent the Lehigh Valley, Carbon County and part of Monroe County in Congress. The Associated Press as of...
John Fetterman up six points ahead of Oz in Pennsylvania’s Senate race, poll finds
Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman leads Republican opponent Mehmet Oz by six points among likely voters the day before the two candidates square off in their only debate for Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat, a new CNN poll shows.Mr Fetterman got 51 per cent support, whereas 45 per cent prefer Dr Oz, the former television host and retired physician. Among registered voters, Mr Fetterman had an 11-point lead at 52 per cent, compared to 41 per cent who supported Dr Oz. Dr Oz’s biggest vulnerability continues to be the fact most Pennsylvania voters have a negative opinion of him, as...
Pennsylvania Senate race: Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz takes lead over Democrat John Fetterman in new poll
Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican candidate in a crucial U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania, has just passed Democrat John Fetterman, the Pennsylvania Lt. Gov., in statewide support among likely voters for the first time, according to a new poll. On Nov. 3, RealClearPolitics scored Oz’s support at 46.6%, while Fetterman’s...
AP: Dan Meuser defeats Amanda Waldman to win US House seat In Pennsylvania's 9th Congressional district
Republican Dan Meuser is holding on to his seat in the United States House of Representatives after beating Democrat Amanda Waldman, according to a projection from AP. Meuser has already served two terms in the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania's 9th Congressional District, which covers the following counties:. All of Carbon.
Fetterman defeats Oz to win Pa.'s key Senate race, flip GOP-held seat to Democrats
Democrat John Fetterman earned a hard-fought win over Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania’s pivotal U.S. Senate race. Oz called Fetterman early Wednesday morning to concede the race, according to the Fetterman campaign. Fetterman had collected about 51% of the votes counted compared with 47% for Oz, according...
Former presidents in Pennsylvania stumping for senate candidates
President Biden and former President Obama will share the stage for the first time in this midterm election in a joint effort to show how crucial the Keystone State is to Democrats. The former president is trying to tip the scales toward Democrat John Fetterman in his race with Mehmet Oz. Former President Trump is also expected to stump in Pennsylvania, campaigning alongside Oz.Nov. 5, 2022.
John Fetterman Sends Dr. Oz Packing Back to New Jersey
PITTSBURGH— Pennsylvania Lieutenant Gov. John Fetterman (D) has defeated television doctor Mehmet Oz (R) in Pennsylvania’s Senate race, according to three major networks, allowing Democrats across the nation to breathe a momentary sigh of relief over their chances of retaining control in the Senate. Oz called Fetterman to...
Pennsylvania Senate Race Remains Too Close To Call
The Pennsylvania Senate race between Republican candidate Dr. Mahmet Oz and Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman remained too close to call as of midnight eastern time. With 84% of the vote counted, Fetterman was holding onto a slight lead with 49.2% compared to 48.3% for Dr. Oz, according to NBC...
Democrat Josh Shapiro defeats Trump loyalist Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania governor’s race
Josh Shapiro has defeated Doug Mastriano in the Pennsylvania governor’s race, which was called after midnight on Wednesday. Mr Mastriano’s defeat is another blow to what is largely understood to be Donald Trump’s pre-2024 agenda: Installing supporters of his 2020 election conspiracies in top state positions with influence or direct oversight over electoral procedure around the country.
Oprah Endorses Fetterman Over Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania Senate Race
The mogul had helped launch the Republican candidate to stardom nearly two decades ago when she brought him on her daytime talk show as a regular guest. TV icon Oprah Winfrey on Thursday endorsed Democrat John Fetterman in Pennsylvania’s hotly contested Senate race and rejected Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, whom she had helped launch to stardom nearly two decades ago when she brought him on her popular daytime talk show as a regular guest.
Pennsylvania in spotlight as control of Congress at stake
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The control of Congress is at stake this Election Day and Pennsylvania is in the spotlight. Pennsylvania is one of six states that CBS News projects as a toss-up. Democrat Lieutenant Gov. John Fetterman and Republican celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz are in a tight battle to succeed Sen. Pat Toomey.
Political expert explains why Josh Shapiro won Pennsylvania governor's race months ago
After ABC News projected Shapiro as the winner late Tuesday night, Mastriano came short of conceding the race but did take time to thank his supporters.
AP calls Lehigh Valley congressional race for Wild, retaining seat for Democrats in Pa.
U.S. Rep. Susan Wild won a bid for a third two-year term, beating a Republican who runs a manufacturing business in a rematch from Wild’s narrow win two years ago. The Associated Press called the Pennsylvania 7th Congressional District race for Wild late Wednesday afternoon. Wild, a Democrat and...
Pennsylvania Voters Rejected the Carpetbagger Dr. Oz
The handwringing among Democrats began before the closing arguments in the first and only debate for the open U.S. Senate seat from Pennsylvania between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, and it didn’t let up until the votes started coming in on election night. It turned out that Fetterman, the former mayor of Braddock and current lieutenant governor, performed better than President Joe Biden had when he carried the state in 2020.
President Joe Biden visits Pennsylvania Thursday, makes campaign stop for John Fetterman
President Joe Biden is visiting Pennsylvania today. Update: Air Force One touched down in Pittsburgh around noon. Biden then gave a speech at the Fern Hollow Bridge. Here's a look at what's expected during the president's visit. First stop, Pittsburgh. While at the Fern Hollow Bridge, the president focused on...
How John Fetterman flipped Pennsylvania
(CNN) -- When John Fetterman's team told him he was going to be Pennsylvania's next senator late into Election Night, the Democrat laughed. He smirked. Then, struck by the emotional end of a campaign that included a near-fatal stroke just five months ago, Fetterman wept.Soon, he was standing up in front of the microphones as supporters chanted his name, nodding his head as if in disbelief. Hand over his heart, he looked out and saw his slogan on signs in the crowd: "Every county, every vote.""And that's exactly what happened," Fetterman said, alluding to his campaign's plan to narrow losing margins in rural counties...
