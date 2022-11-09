Read full article on original website
The Natrona County Ballot Count Begins Tuesday Night
It's all over but the counting. Few if any problems were reported from the 42 precincts where voters in Natrona County cast their ballots in the General Election on Tuesday, Natrona County Clerk Tracy Good said Tuesday night. More than 4,000 people cast their absentee ballots at the Clerk's office,...
Final Election Results: Conservation, Fire Districts
These are the final unofficial results of all 42 precincts reporting for the Natrona County Fire Protection District, the Casper Mountain Fire Protection District and the Natrona County Conservation District. On Thursday, the Natrona County Canvassing Board will meet to verify the unofficial results. The board is composed of Natrona...
Crushes, Then Relief Sets In At Two Major Natrona County Polls
Early voting on General Election Day started fast and leveled off quickly at the two largest polling places in Natrona County, election officials said Tuesday. "We had a rush in the beginning and then it's been steady and quiet, said Ronda Stienmetz, elections manager at the Restoration Church at 411 S. Walsh Drive.
Early Morning Voters in Casper Cast Their Ballots
The temperature read 27 degrees when K2Radio News arrived. By 7:30 a.m. the Radius Church voting place had counted 50 votes and there was still a line to the door. The parking lot was packed as dozens of people hurried inside and out of the chilly air. Carol, the election...
oilcity.news
Natrona County divorce filings (10/31/22–11/7/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Oct. 31 through Nov. 7. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
Casper Man Charged With Felony Stalking Crime
A Casper man already in jail on aggravated assault charges has been charged with one count of felony stalking, according to court documents and a Natrona County prosecutor. Erick Richardson, born in 1990, heard the count during his initial appearance before Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Michael Patchen on Tuesday.
PHOTOS: Casper Poll Sites Show Democracy in Action
If there was one word to describe the voting process in Casper on Tuesday, it is 'Steady.'. That's what election officials at both the Wyoming Game & Fish headquarters, and the Natrona County Public Library said Tuesday afternoon. "It's been a big turnout," said Election Judge Amy Gerlock, who presided...
Natrona County Arrest Log (11/9/22 – 11/10/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Wyoming Supreme Court Rejects Mills Man’s Meth Conviction Appeal
The Wyoming Supreme Court on Wednesday unanimously upheld the conviction of a Mills man who claimed a prosecutor's opening statement prejudiced the jury during his trial for felony child endangerment. A jury earlier this year found Michael David Lott guilty of two counts of felony child endangerment with two children...
oilcity.news
Natrona County man gets over five years’ prison time for repeated DUIs
CASPER, Wyo. — A Natrona County man has been sentenced to prison time after repeated arrests for driving under the influence. David Earl Bright, 51, was sentenced by Natrona County District Court Judge Catherine Wilking to five and a half to seven years in the state penitentiary on Wednesday. In Wyoming, a fourth or subsequent conviction for DUI in a 10-year span is punishable by up to seven years in prison.
oilcity.news
Casper City Council looking to clarify anti-discrimination rules; ‘mere speech’ would not be a crime
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council discussed a number of possible amendments to the proposed new anti-discrimination ordinance it has been working on. The City Council passed the proposed ordinance on first reading on Nov. 1 after adopting an amendment to add “age” as one of the “protected characteristics.” Other protected characteristics include race, color, religion, ancestry, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, national origin and disability. The proposed ordinance would create new municipal-level protections against bias-motivated violence as well as discrimination in housing, employment and public accommodations.
oilcity.news
Casper man dies in head-on collision Wednesday near Gillette
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Casper man died following a head-on collision on North Highway 59 on Wednesday evening, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Aaron Foster, 33, was reportedly operating a 2018 Ford Raptor F-150 on North Highway 59 when his vehicle collided head-on with a large box truck, driven by a 37-year-old man, around milepost 138 shortly before 7:36 p.m., according to Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds and Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem.
Casper Council Talks Cost Savings at the Ice Arena
On Tuesday, the Casper city council talked about what the city can do to address the amount it spends on the ice arena and where it can save money. Zulima Lopez, parks, recreation, and facilities director with the city, said they have a goal of a cost recovery rate of 65%, meaning the city would spend less on the subsidy, but going back to at least the 2018 fiscal year, the city has only reached 62%.
Wyoming Game & Fish To Award 15 Year Old ‘Ultimate Angler’
Wyoming Game and Fish Department loves to give credit where credit is due. Tristen Brodrecht deserves every bit of credit they're willing to dish out. Brodrecht, a 15 year old living along the North Platte River in Casper, is the youngest Ultimate Angler Award recipient. That is something anglers that have been fishing their entire life may never accomplish and Tristen did it before he could drive a car.
It’s Really Easy To Vote In Casper, Even If You’re Not Registered
When you move into a new area there are certain things you need to do. Change your address, get a drivers license, register your car and register to vote are all important tasks that need to be done. In the thick of things, you may forget something like registering to...
cowboystatedaily.com
New Fallen Veterans Memorial Displays Names Of More Than 1,670 Wyoming Soldiers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Shojiro Yamashita was born in the Heart Mountain World War II Japanese American Confinement Center at Powell, Park County, Wyoming. Yamashita’s family went back to Japan after the war, but Shojiro returned to America for college. A year later, he was...
oilcity.news
Stalled truck causes slowdown along I-25, forces detour
CASPER, Wyo. — A stalled-out semi truck has caused delays along Interstate 25 and has forced drivers to take a detour. The truck stalled out in southbound traffic near milepost 185. The Wyoming Department of Transportation asks motorists to take exit 187 while they tend to the scene. At...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Veteran, Former Fire Chief Wins On ‘Wheel of Fortune’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Gary Wood has been keeping a big, fat secret since August, and it’s been pretty difficult to do. The Casper man was among a handful of veterans picked to be on the prime-time television game show “Wheel of Fortune,” where he turned up the winner of $12,300 on Tuesday’s broadcast.
Casper Police Officer Justified in Discharging Weapon in May Shooting, Body Cam Footage Released
The Casper Police Department announced the result of an independent investigation, stemming from an officer-involved shooting that occurred earlier this year, in May. The result of the investigation stated that the officer involved in the shooting was justified in discharging his weapon. "In keeping with our long-standing commitment to integrity...
UPDATE: Driver Crashes into Front Entrance of Mills Church
K2Radio News reached out to Jim Shade, the pastor at Fort Ministry. He shared photos of the accident and told his story. Shade said he literally walked by the spot where the crash happened fifteen second before, even said he waved to the driver as they were pulling up. He...
