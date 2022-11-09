ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

Holiday Tree lighting at the Shops at Crystals

A holiday tree lighting took place on Las Vegas Boulevard earlier this week.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Southern Nevada sees increase in RSV, especially in children

The number of people getting their flu shots has gone down dramatically this year, and Dr. Carrie Wijesinghe of Siena Pediatrics in Henderson said it is frightening.
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

Veterans Day Parade brings crowds to downtown Las Vegas

As many as 5,000 people participated in the annual Veterans Day Parade in downtown Las Vegas on Friday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas locals concerned about turkey shortage going into Thanksgiving

The clock has been ticking to get the bird and all the Thanksgiving fix-ins. Full story here: https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-locals-concerned-about-turkey-shortage-going-into-thanksgiving/.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Pat Spearman concedes in race for North Las Vegas mayor

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Pat Spearman has conceded the race for mayor of North Las Vegas. Nevada State Senator Pat Spearman on Thursday issued the below statement:. ‘The voters of North Las Vegas have made a decision. I respect that decision. I will continue my work in the State Senate to help my constituents and improve the lives of all Nevadans”.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
drroyspencer.com

The Warming that Happens in Vegas, Stays in Vegas

Now that I’m back to researching the surface air temperature record and the Urban Heat Island (UHI) effect, I decided to revisit the temperatures in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s been over 8 years since I posted about Las Vegas being the poster child for the UHI effect and I showed some warming trend calculations from the hourly temperature data at McCarren International Airport (now Harry Reid International Airport… not kidding) which suggested that much of the warming there has been from the urban heat island, not global climate change.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Lombardo defeats Sisolak; Democrats win attorney general, secretary of state

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo is projected to defeat Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak, but split-ticket voters gave projected victories to statewide candidates on both sides of the aisle. Sisolak, who in 2018 was the first Democrat elected governor in more than two decades, is expected to become the 13th governor...
NEVADA STATE
lvsportsbiz.com

With Joe Lombardo Unseating Gov. Steve Sisolak To Claim Nevada’s Top Job, Las Vegas Sports Market Loses Big Advocate; Will Lombardo Support Oakland Athletics Ballpark Subsidy?

With Republican Joe Lombardo projected to unseat Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak, the Las Vegas sports teams and industry lost one of its biggest backers and sports fans in the state’s highest office. Sisolak was a strong proponent of Southern Nevada’s $750 million subsidy to help build the Raiders stadium...
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

Spectacular Santa Barbara Villa with World Famous Las Vegas Strip Views Aims for $6.75 Million

The Villa in Las Vegas, a magnificent estate with stunning oversized infinity edge resort pool, huge hot tub, 2 covered resort style patios, a large hardscape for entertaining, the strip views, city views and mountain views is now available for sale. This home located at 10 Wild Ridge Ct, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 8,200 square feet of living spaces. Call David C Wray (Phone: 702-353-2020) at Las Vegas Luxury Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Villa in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV

