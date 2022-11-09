Read full article on original website
(3) Seventy-First knocks off (14) J.H. Rose, 28-20
Fayetteville, N.C. — The 3-seed Seventy-First Falcons knocked the reigning Eastern regional champion J.H. Rose Rampants out of the playoffs with a 27-20 win on Thursday. After a field goal put J.H. Rose ahead early, Seventy-First star running back Anthony Quinn Jr. got his night started with a 54-yard run that set up a touchdown run by quarterback DeAndre Nance.
Deese fired as Lumberton football coach
LUMBERTON — Adam Deese was relieved of his duties as Lumberton head football coach Thursday after the Pirates’ winless season this
MaxPreps
Watch: Tipped Hail Mary decides high school football playoff game in North Carolina
Down 55-52 against Scotland (Laurinburg) with two seconds to play, backup quarterback Jaylen Wright of Terry Sanford (10-2) took the snap, dropped back and hurled a 36-yard prayer into the end zone. As the ball spiraled down, it was tipped by two Scotland defenders before landing in the hands of senior wide receiver Patrick Shook for a 58-55 win.
Fayetteville, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Fayetteville. The Scotland High School football team will have a game with Terry Sanford High School on November 10, 2022, 16:00:00. The J.H. Rose High School football team will have a game with Seventy- First High School on November 10, 2022, 16:25:00.
Goldsboro, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
NC coast Powerball ticket wins $1 million; Rocky Mount Walmart ticket wins $100,000 and 8 others land $50,000
One of those $50,000 winners was from a ticket bought at a store in Fayetteville when four white balls matched along with the Powerball.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County woman wins nearly $200,000 from lottery ticket
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County woman has won nearly $200,000 from a $5 Fast Play ticket. The announcement from the NC Education Lottery comes days after a $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Wilmington. Barbara Hall of Ocean Isle Beach won the $198,726 jackpot...
Rejoicing in the Lord’s Day
Greetings readers! This is the day that the Lord has made! Let us rejoice and be glad in it! The weather is chilly today and we definitely can
WITN
Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram loses bid for 3rd term
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County will soon have a new sheriff. Two-term Sheriff Ronnie Ingram, a Democrat, has lost to Republican Jackie Rogers. Rogers won by a vote count of 10,189 to 8,370. Ingram was a retired Kinston police officer when he was elected sheriff. Rogers is a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Jody Greene wins election for Columbus County Sheriff
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — With all precincts reporting, Jody Greene has won the race for Columbus County Sheriff. Greene received 10,034 votes (54.26 percent) to Jason Soles’ 8,458 votes (45.74 percent) in the unofficial results. This comes just over two weeks after Greene voluntarily resigned as Sheriff...
Man killed in Fayetteville shooting
On Thursday at 7:18 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting on Lawndale Street in Fayetteville.
Voting extended for one Robeson County precinct
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Voting has been extended for one Robeson County precinct, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections. Voters will be able to cast ballots at the Gaddys precinct in Robeson County until 8:30 p.m., according to NCSBE. WNCN in Raleigh reported that the precinct opened an hour late because […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pender County man to hold annual meal giveaway in Currie
CURRIE, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County man is hoping to fill the stomachs and hearts of those in need ahead of Thanksgiving. This will be David Graham’s 11th year holding his annual “Feeding the Needy & Unfortunate” event. It will be held on Saturday, November 12, at 11 a.m. at Minnie Newkirk Park Center in Currie.
2 crash sites cleared, I-95 back open in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Crews have cleared two crashes reported Friday morning along southbound Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transporation. The first crash occurred at about 7:10 a.m. and blocked one lane of I-95 at exit 7 near Raynhan Road, NCDOT said. The second crash happened at […]
The Robesonian
Brooks’ desire to impact county led to principal role
SHANNON — One principal’s journey to her role began as a spark to impact her county ignited within her. Rex-Rennert Elementary School Principal Nikki Brooks has about 22 years of experience in the field of Education. She began her journey in the field as a classroom educator. Brooks’...
Reports of voting intimidation; voting extended in Wilson, two other counties
"We did have a situation in one county where a one-stop worker was followed from the voting site, to the elections office and then followed to their home. This is possibly the most egregious."
cbs17
I-95 south reopens after crash in construction area near Dunn
DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash closed part of Interstate 95 for more than an hour Friday afternoon in Harnett County, officials said. The incident was reported just after 3:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes near mile marker 70 just south of Dunn, according to an alert from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
cbs17
Woman thrown from 3rd floor balcony; man in custody: Fayetteville police
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A woman was seriously injured after being thrown from a third-floor balcony, police said. This happened Thursday around 1 a.m. in the 900 block of Stewarts Creek Drive in Fayetteville. When they got to the scene, officers said they saw a man running from the area, and...
borderbelt.org
Bladen County voters say yes to alcohol sales
Bladen County voters have spoken: Alcohol can be sold anywhere throughout the county. Almost 59% of voters in Tuesday’s election supported the sale of malt beverages and unfortified wine (fermented wine with a lower alcohol content than wine with spirits), according to unofficial results from the N.C. State Board of Elections.
WRAL
Man shot multiple times, killed in domestic dispute in Harnett County
ERWIN, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in Harnett County in what police are calling a domestic dispute. Erwin's police chief Jonathan Johnson said the call was initially dispatched as a domestic disturbance around 6 p.m., and while officers were on the way to the scene, shots were fired between a man and a woman.
Comments / 0