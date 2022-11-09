Down 55-52 against Scotland (Laurinburg) with two seconds to play, backup quarterback Jaylen Wright of Terry Sanford (10-2) took the snap, dropped back and hurled a 36-yard prayer into the end zone. As the ball spiraled down, it was tipped by two Scotland defenders before landing in the hands of senior wide receiver Patrick Shook for a 58-55 win.

LAURINBURG, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO