Richemont posts H1 loss, while sales increase by 24 percent
In the first six months of the year, Richemont reported sales increase of 24 percent at actual exchange rates and 16 percent at constant exchange rates to 9.7 billion euros. Operating profit from continuing operations increased by 26 percent to 2.7 billion euros, delivering improved operating margin of 28.1 percent. The company recorded a 40 percent increase in profit for the period to 2.1 billion euros and loss of 766 million euros linked to the sale of YNAP assets.
Taiwan talks trade with U.S. & Britain as China tensions loom over Biden-Xi meeting
Taiwan's trade talks with the U.S. and Britain sparked anger in the Chinese government.
G20 explainer: everything you need to know about this week’s crucial summit
On Tuesday, leaders of the G20 nations – the world’s major economies – will gather in Bali, Indonesia, for an annual summit overshadowed by the presence of Russia during its war in Ukraine. Although President Vladimir Putin has pulled out, Russia will be represented by his veteran foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov.
