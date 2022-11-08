In the first six months of the year, Richemont reported sales increase of 24 percent at actual exchange rates and 16 percent at constant exchange rates to 9.7 billion euros. Operating profit from continuing operations increased by 26 percent to 2.7 billion euros, delivering improved operating margin of 28.1 percent. The company recorded a 40 percent increase in profit for the period to 2.1 billion euros and loss of 766 million euros linked to the sale of YNAP assets.

