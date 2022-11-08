Read full article on original website
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It will be a busy day right off the bat as the Lake Shore Hospital Authority will meet to consider ratifying a contract for emergency medical physicians at Lake Shore to use part of the currently empty hospital facility. Monday night, the Newberry City Commission meets...
Patriot Service Dogs in Marion County won the Veterans Outreach Award
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County agency that trains service dogs for veterans free of charge is the big winner of a national competition sponsored by Land Rover. During their defender service awards gala in New York state over the weekend, Patriot Service Dogs won the Veterans Outreach Award.
Record-high travel numbers expected in Florida for this Thanksgiving
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (NSF) - More than 2.9 million Floridians are expected to travel over 50 miles next week for Thanksgiving. That’s a two percent increase from last year and the busiest weekend since 2005. According to the Triple A Auto Club, there will be about a 15% increase in...
Newberry votes to consider open-container ordinance
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Newberry is moving toward an open container ordinance, like the one currently in place in Ocala. City leaders tonight voted to have staff draw up language for an ordinance that would allow beer and wine to be consumed out of doors in a five block area around Newberry Road, west of the railroad tracks.
Texas burger chain, Hopdoddy, opens first Florida location
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Texas burger restaurant chain, Hopdoddy Burger Bar opened its first Florida location Tuesday. It’s located in the space that formerly housed Grub Burger Bar in the Clark Butler Plaza off of Archer Road. Hopdoddy merged with Grub and they decided that Hopdoddy would be a better...
Foundation at Florida Gateway College will have its annual giving day
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The foundation at Florida Gateway College will hold their annual giving day on Tuesday. The hope to raise $75,000 to commemorate Florida Gateway College’s 75th year. More than $20 million was raised support Florida Gateway College and its students since the start of the...
West Port High School principal named principal of the year in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two Marion County public school employees are being recognized. Marion County Public School officials announced West Port High School principal Ginger Cruze is the 2023 principal of the year. The school district also named Harbour View Elementary’s Jennifer Pollard as the assistant principal of the year....
Thousands of customers lose power in Northwest Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Regional Utilities worked on Monday morning to restore power to thousands of customers after a sudden power outage. GRU officials say a piece of equipment failed causing the outage in Northwest Gainesville. About 2,200 customers, including Buchholz High School, lost power around 10:30 a.m. Streetlights near the school were also out.
Lake City pilot performs emergency landing on beach near St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pilot was not hurt when he was forced to make an emergency landing on the beach at Anastasia State Park in St. Johns County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 38-year-old man from Lake City was flying from West Palm surveying beach erosion from Hurricane Nicole. Around 11:30 a.m. the plane’s engine “sputtered twice” and then shut off.
Alachua County school officials will host a transportation job fair
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County school officials will hold a transportation job fair on Monday. They are looking to specifically recruit school bus drivers. The fair will be held at the district office in Gainesville. They will start the fair at 4:30 p.m. and go until 6 p.m. Interviews...
Former UF football player plans to feed 125 families this holiday season
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Shannon Snell is the head pit master at Sonny’s BBQ in Florida. His goal is to feed 125 families this holiday season, “It is really important that somebody feels loved and appreciated during this time” said Snell. He did something similar last year...
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023. In the announcement she gave on Tuesday morning, this is what she said:. “First, let me start by saying no, I am not leaving TV20, but I will be gone for a while.
Outgoing Gainesville city leaders plan trip to the Middle East
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Taxpayers will foot the bill to send outgoing members of the Gainesville City Commission on a trip to Israel. Mayor Lauren Poe and Commissioners Adrian Hayes-Santos and David Arreola will attend the Muniworld Conference from Dec. 6 - 8. The conference is being held in Tel Aviv.
Man in Marion County was arrested on animal abuse charges
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man in Marion County after they say he punched a dog and then threw the dog down some steps. Marion County sheriff’s deputies arrested Deanta Bridges, 27, on animal abuse charges. On Friday, deputies investigated a disturbance at a home...
Alachua County Commission will have a swearing-in ceremony
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County commissioners will hold a swearing-in ceremony. The ceremony will start at 10 a.m. Judge Denise R. Ferrero will swear in commissioner elect Mary Alford. Ferrero will also swear in commissioner elect Marihelen H. Wheeler. Judge Walter Green will be Swearing in commissioner elect...
Tech Tuesday: Swarup
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Tech Tuesday. I’m Melanie Moron here at the University of Florida, Electrical Engineering Building with Professor Swarup Bhunia. Swarup, thank you so much for joining us today. Thank you, Melanie, for having me. So tell us, what do you do here at the University...
Gainesville City Commission will meet to figure out a plan to attract charter officers
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission will hold a special meeting on Tuesday. The meeting is meant to figure out plan to attract charter officers. The commission needs to approve a recruitment plan and initiate the search. The meeting will be held at City Hall, and it starts...
Chiefland PD asks residents not to pay bills after being ‘misled’
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A police department in Levy County is asking residents not to pay bills with the department’s information on them after another organization ‘misled’ the department. According to a post on Facebook, the Chiefland Police Department attempted to team up with what they believed...
Activists plan GPD protest as Gainesville city leaders hold special meeting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Protestors are demanding that Gainesville city leaders abolish the police department’s K-9 unit. Gainesville city leaders are holding a special meeting at 5:30 on Wednesday evening. A demonstrative rally is also scheduled for right outside City Hall at 5 p.m. tomorrow. Members of groups including...
Bicyclist hit and killed on 27th Avenue in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was killed in Ocala after he was hit by a car while lying next to his bicycle along the side of the road. Ocala Police Officers say a 67-year-old man was hit near the 1400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue around 6:15 p.m. Officers...
