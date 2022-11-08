ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

WCJB

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It will be a busy day right off the bat as the Lake Shore Hospital Authority will meet to consider ratifying a contract for emergency medical physicians at Lake Shore to use part of the currently empty hospital facility. Monday night, the Newberry City Commission meets...
NEWBERRY, FL
WCJB

Newberry votes to consider open-container ordinance

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Newberry is moving toward an open container ordinance, like the one currently in place in Ocala. City leaders tonight voted to have staff draw up language for an ordinance that would allow beer and wine to be consumed out of doors in a five block area around Newberry Road, west of the railroad tracks.
NEWBERRY, FL
WCJB

Texas burger chain, Hopdoddy, opens first Florida location

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Texas burger restaurant chain, Hopdoddy Burger Bar opened its first Florida location Tuesday. It’s located in the space that formerly housed Grub Burger Bar in the Clark Butler Plaza off of Archer Road. Hopdoddy merged with Grub and they decided that Hopdoddy would be a better...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Foundation at Florida Gateway College will have its annual giving day

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The foundation at Florida Gateway College will hold their annual giving day on Tuesday. The hope to raise $75,000 to commemorate Florida Gateway College’s 75th year. More than $20 million was raised support Florida Gateway College and its students since the start of the...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Thousands of customers lose power in Northwest Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Regional Utilities worked on Monday morning to restore power to thousands of customers after a sudden power outage. GRU officials say a piece of equipment failed causing the outage in Northwest Gainesville. About 2,200 customers, including Buchholz High School, lost power around 10:30 a.m. Streetlights near the school were also out.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Lake City pilot performs emergency landing on beach near St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pilot was not hurt when he was forced to make an emergency landing on the beach at Anastasia State Park in St. Johns County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 38-year-old man from Lake City was flying from West Palm surveying beach erosion from Hurricane Nicole. Around 11:30 a.m. the plane’s engine “sputtered twice” and then shut off.
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023. In the announcement she gave on Tuesday morning, this is what she said:. “First, let me start by saying no, I am not leaving TV20, but I will be gone for a while.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Outgoing Gainesville city leaders plan trip to the Middle East

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Taxpayers will foot the bill to send outgoing members of the Gainesville City Commission on a trip to Israel. Mayor Lauren Poe and Commissioners Adrian Hayes-Santos and David Arreola will attend the Muniworld Conference from Dec. 6 - 8. The conference is being held in Tel Aviv.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Man in Marion County was arrested on animal abuse charges

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man in Marion County after they say he punched a dog and then threw the dog down some steps. Marion County sheriff’s deputies arrested Deanta Bridges, 27, on animal abuse charges. On Friday, deputies investigated a disturbance at a home...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Commission will have a swearing-in ceremony

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County commissioners will hold a swearing-in ceremony. The ceremony will start at 10 a.m. Judge Denise R. Ferrero will swear in commissioner elect Mary Alford. Ferrero will also swear in commissioner elect Marihelen H. Wheeler. Judge Walter Green will be Swearing in commissioner elect...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Tech Tuesday: Swarup

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Tech Tuesday. I’m Melanie Moron here at the University of Florida, Electrical Engineering Building with Professor Swarup Bhunia. Swarup, thank you so much for joining us today. Thank you, Melanie, for having me. So tell us, what do you do here at the University...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Chiefland PD asks residents not to pay bills after being ‘misled’

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A police department in Levy County is asking residents not to pay bills with the department’s information on them after another organization ‘misled’ the department. According to a post on Facebook, the Chiefland Police Department attempted to team up with what they believed...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Bicyclist hit and killed on 27th Avenue in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was killed in Ocala after he was hit by a car while lying next to his bicycle along the side of the road. Ocala Police Officers say a 67-year-old man was hit near the 1400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue around 6:15 p.m. Officers...
OCALA, FL

